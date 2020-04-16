Phonon is a responsive front-end framework with a focus on simplicity and flexibility

Starting with v2, Phonon is written in Sass and TypeScript.

Installation

You have the following options to install Phonon v2:

Install with npm npm install phonon@2.0.0-alpha.1

Install with Yarn yarn add phonon@2.0.0-alpha.1

Install with Composer composer require phonon-framework/phonon

Deliver CDN cached version of Phonon compiled CSS and JavaScript to your project by using UNPKG

Clone the repository to get all source files and compile Phonon by using the scripts: git clone https://github.com/phonon-framework/phonon.git

Download the latest release and use compiled CSS and JavaScript files available in the dist folder

Framework compatibility

Phonon uses a DOM MutationObserver which enables to react to DOM changes. This explains the ease of use of Phonon with Angular, React and Vue, etc. Please see Examples for more information.

Examples

We have several examples to share with you to show you how easy it is to integrate Phonon for your project. All examples are available in examples/ .

Versioning

Phonon Framework is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

Contributing

Don't hesitate to contribute to this project! The Phonon team is completely open to any suggestions or improvements. Please, go to the issues page to open an issue. Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors.

Copyright and license

Code released under the MIT License.