Phonon is a responsive front-end framework with a focus on simplicity and flexibility
Starting with v2, Phonon is written in Sass and TypeScript.
You have the following options to install Phonon v2:
Install with npm
npm install phonon@2.0.0-alpha.1
Install with Yarn
yarn add phonon@2.0.0-alpha.1
Install with Composer
composer require phonon-framework/phonon
Deliver CDN cached version of Phonon compiled CSS and JavaScript to your project by using UNPKG
Clone the repository to get all source files and compile Phonon by using the scripts:
git clone https://github.com/phonon-framework/phonon.git
Download the latest release and use compiled CSS and JavaScript files available in the dist folder
Phonon uses a DOM MutationObserver which enables to react to DOM changes. This explains the ease of use of Phonon with Angular, React and Vue, etc. Please see Examples for more information.
We have several examples to share with you to show you how easy it is to integrate Phonon for your project.
All examples are available in
examples/.
Phonon Framework is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
Don't hesitate to contribute to this project! The Phonon team is completely open to any suggestions or improvements. Please, go to the issues page to open an issue. Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors.
Code released under the MIT License.