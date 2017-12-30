openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

phonegap-template-hello-world

by phonegap
4.0.4 (see all)

PhoneGap Hello World app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hello World PhoneGap Template bitHound Score

A PhoneGap Hello World template

Usage

PhoneGap CLI

The hello-world template is the default when you create a new application using the phonegap-cli.

phonegap create my-app

Create an app using this template specifically:

phonegap create my-app --template hello-world

To see a list of other available PhoneGap templates:

phonegap template list

config.xml

<access ...> (All)

This template defaults to wide open access.

<access origin="*" />

It is strongly encouraged that you restrict access to external resources in your application before releasing to production.

For more information on whitelist configuration, see the Cordova Whitelist Guide and the Cordova Whitelist Plugin documentation

www/index.html

Content Security Policy (CSP)

The default CSP is similarly open:

<meta http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy" content="default-src * 'unsafe-inline'; style-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline'; media-src *" />

Much like the access tag above, you are strongly encouraged to use a more restrictive CSP in production.

A good starting point declaration might be:

<meta http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy" content="default-src 'self' data: gap: 'unsafe-inline' https://ssl.gstatic.com; style-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline'; media-src *" />

For more information on the Content Security Policy, see the section on CSP in the Cordova Whitelist Plugin documentation.

Another good resource for generating a good CSP declaration is CSP is Awesome

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial