Framework7 PhoneGap Application

Framework7 is a Mobile UI framework that can be used to build hybrid apps with PhoneGap. This template allows you to get started using Framework7 quickly.

For a more extensive Framework7 sample, see the one included in their Github project or the template apps on their website.

Also, for an intro to Framework7, check out this post on the PhoneGap blog.

Usage

PhoneGap CLI

$ phonegap create my-app

Cordova CLI

$ cordova create my-app

Desktop

In your browser, open the file: