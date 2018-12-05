openbase logo
phonegap-template-framework7

by phonegap
1.1.0 (see all)

A starter template for creating a hybrid app with Framework7.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Framework7 PhoneGap Application

Framework7 is a Mobile UI framework that can be used to build hybrid apps with PhoneGap. This template allows you to get started using Framework7 quickly.

For a more extensive Framework7 sample, see the one included in their Github project or the template apps on their website.

Also, for an intro to Framework7, check out this post on the PhoneGap blog.

Usage

PhoneGap CLI

$ phonegap create my-app --template phonegap-template-framework7

Cordova CLI

$ cordova create my-app --template phonegap-template-framework7

Desktop

In your browser, open the file:

/www/index.html

