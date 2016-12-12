==========================================

This plugin exposes information on the status of various accessibility features of mobile operating systems, including, for example, whether a screen reader is running, invert colors is enabled, and the preferred scaling for text. It also allows an application to send a string to be spoken by the screen reader, or a command to stop the screen reader from speaking.

Installation

$ cordova plugin add https:

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

MobileAccessibility

The MobileAccessibility object, exposed by window.MobileAccessibility , provides methods for determining the status of accessibility features active on the user's device, methods changing the text zoom of the Cordova web view and for using the user's preferred text zoom as set in the operating system settings, and methods for sending a string to be spoken by the screen reader or to stop the screen reader from speaking.

Methods

MobileAccessibility.isScreenReaderRunning

MobileAccessibility.isVoiceOverRunning

MobileAccessibility.isTalkBackRunning

MobileAccessibility.isChromeVoxActive

MobileAccessibility.isClosedCaptioningEnabled

MobileAccessibility.isGuidedAccessEnabled

MobileAccessibility.isInvertColorsEnabled

MobileAccessibility.isMonoAudioEnabled

MobileAccessibility.isReduceMotionEnabled

MobileAccessibility.isTouchExplorationEnabled

MobileAccessibility.getTextZoom

MobileAccessibility.setTextZoom

MobileAccessibility.updateTextZoom

MobileAccessibility.usePreferredTextZoom

MobileAccessibility.postNotification

MobileAccessibility.speak

MobileAccessibility.stop

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if a screen reader is running.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isScreenReaderRunningCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Screen reader: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Screen reader: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isScreenReaderRunning(isScreenReaderRunningCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

An iOS-specific proxy for the MobileAccessibility.isScreenReaderRunning method. This method will return false on Android and Amazon Fire OS.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isVoiceOverRunningCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Screen reader: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Screen reader: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isVoiceOverRunning(isVoiceOverRunningCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

An Android/Amazon Fire OS-specific proxy for the MobileAccessibility.isScreenReaderRunning method. This method will return false on iOS.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isTalkBackRunningCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Screen reader: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Screen reader: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isTalkBackRunning(isTalkBackRunningCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

On Android, this method returns true if ChromeVox is active and properly initialized with access to the text to speech API in the WebView. If TalkBack is running but ChromeVox is not active, this method is useful to alert the user of a potential problem.

Returns

boolean (Boolean) Returns true if ChromeVox is active and properly initialized with access to the text to speech API in the WebView.

Usage

MobileAccessibility.isTalkBackRunning( function ( bool ) { console .log( 'Talkback status: ' + bool); if (bool) { setTimeout( function ( ) { if (MobileAccessibility.isChromeVoxActive()) { console .log( 'ChromeVox is active.' ); } else { console .log( 'ChromeVox is not active.' ); MobileAccessibility.speak( 'The ChromeVox screen reader has failed to initialize. You may wish to close and restart this app.' ); } }, 5000 ); } });

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if Bold Text is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isBoldTextEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Bold Text: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Bold Text: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isBoldTextEnabled(isBoldTextEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if system-level closed captioning is enabled on the device.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isClosedCaptioningEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Closed Captioning: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Closed Captioning: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isClosedCaptioningEnabled(isClosedCaptioningEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if Darker System Colors is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isDarkerSystemColorsEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Darker System Colors: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Darker System Colors: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isDarkerSystemColorsEnabled(isDarkerSystemColorsEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if Grayscale is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isGrayscaleEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Grayscale: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Grayscale: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isGrayscaleEnabled(isGrayscaleEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if Guided Access is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isGuidedAccessEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Guided Access: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Guided Access: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isGuidedAccessEnabledEnabled(isGuidedAccessEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if the display colors have been inverted.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isInvertColorsEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Invert Colors: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Invert Colors: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isInvertColorsEnabled(isInvertColorsEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if mono audio is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isMonoAudioEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Mono Audio: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Mono Audio: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isMonoAudioEnabled(isMonoAudioEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if reduce motion is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isReduceMotionEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Reduce Motion: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Reduce Motion: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isReduceMotionEnabled(isReduceMotionEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if reduce transparency is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isReduceTransparencyEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Reduce Transparency: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Reduce Transparency: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isReduceTransparencyEnabled(isReduceTransparencyEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if speak screen is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isSpeakScreenEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Speak Screen: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Speak Screen: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isSpeakScreenEnabled(isSpeakScreenEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if speak selection is enabled.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isSpeakSelectionEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Speak Selection: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Speak Selection: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isSpeakSelectionEnabled(isSpeakSelectionEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if switch control is running.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isSwitchControlRunningCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Switch Control: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Switch Control: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isSwitchControlRunning(isSwitchControlRunningCallback);

Supported Platforms

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to determine if Touch Exploration is enabled on Android.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the boolean result asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function isTouchExplorationEnabledCallback ( boolean ) { if (boolean) { console .log( "Touch Exploration: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Touch Exploration: OFF" ); } } MobileAccessibility.isTouchExplorationEnabled(isTouchExplorationEnabledCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to return the current text zoom percent value for the WebView.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the text zoom percent value asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function getTextZoomCallback ( textZoom ) { console .log( 'Current text zoom = ' + textZoom + '%' ) } MobileAccessibility.getTextZoom(getTextZoomCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to set the current text zoom percent value for the WebView.

Parameters

textZoom (Number) A percentage value by which text in the WebView should be scaled.

(Number) A percentage value by which text in the WebView should be scaled. callback (Function) A callback method to receive the new text zoom percent value asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function setTextZoomCallback ( textZoom ) { console .log( 'WebView text should be scaled ' + textZoom + '%' ) } MobileAccessibility.setTextZoom( 200 , setTextZoomCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

Makes an asynchronous call to native MobileAccessibility to retrieve the user's preferred text zoom from system settings and apply it to the application WebView.

Parameters

callback (Function) A callback method to receive the new text zoom percent value asynchronously from the native MobileAccessibility plugin.

Usage

function updateTextZoomCallback ( textZoom ) { console .log( 'WebView text should be scaled ' + textZoom + '%' ) } MobileAccessibility.updateTextZoom(callback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS7+

Specifies whether or not the application should use the user's preferred text zoom from system settings to scale text within the WebView. When set to true , this method calls MobileAccessibility.updateTextZoom() to apply new text zoom settings to the application WebView. When set to false , the application WebView text zoom will be reset to the default value of 100 percent. The plugin uses local storage to retain the preference and will call MobileAccessibility.updateTextZoom() after a Cordova resume event.

Parameters

boolean (Boolean) A Boolean value which specifies whether to use the preferred text zoom of a default percent value of 100.

Usage

MobileAccessibility.usePreferredTextZoom( true ); function getTextZoomCallback ( textZoom ) { console .log( 'WebView text should be scaled to the preferred value ' + textZoom + '%' ) } MobileAccessibility.getTextZoom(getTextZoomCallback);

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS7+

Posts a notification with a string for the screen reader to announce if it is running.

Parameters

mobileAccessibilityNotification (uint) A numeric constant for the type of notification to send. Constants are defined in MobileAccessibilityNotifications .

(uint) A numeric constant for the type of notification to send. Constants are defined in . string (string) A string to be announced by a screen reader.

(string) A string to be announced by a screen reader. callback (function) A callback method to receive the asynchronous result from the native MobileAccessibility , when the announcement is finished, the function should expect an object containing the stringValue that was voiced and a boolean indicating that the announcement wasSuccessful .

Constants

The following constants are for sending notifications to the accessibility API using the MobileAccessibility.postNotification method. They correspond to notification constants defined in UIAccessibilityNotifications on iOS.

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SCREEN_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.LAYOUT_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.ANNOUNCEMENT

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.PAGE_SCROLLED

MobileAccessibility.postNotification( MobileAccessibilityNotifications.ANNOUNCEMENT, 'String to be announced by screen reader.' , function ( info ) { if (info) { console .log( "Screen Reader announced \"" + info.stringValue + "\" success : " + info.wasSuccessful); } });

Supported Platforms

iOS

Speaks a given string through the screenreader. On Android, if ChromeVox is active, it will use the specified queueMode and properties.

Parameters

string (string) A string to be announced by a screen reader.

(string) A string to be announced by a screen reader. queueMode (Optional number) Valid modes are 0 for flush; 1 for queue.

(Optional number) Valid modes are 0 for flush; 1 for queue. properties (Optional Object) Speech properties to use for this utterance.

MobileAccessibility.speak( 'This string will be announced when a screen reader is active on the device.' );

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

Stops speech.

MobileAccessibility.stop();

Supported Platforms

Amazon Fire OS

Android

iOS

Events

Constants

The following event constants are for window events, to which an application can listen for notification of changes in the status of the accessibility features on the device.

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.BOLD_TEXT_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.CLOSED_CAPTIONING_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.DARKER_SYSTEM_COLORS_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.GRAYSCALE_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.GUIDED_ACCESS_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.INVERT_COLORS_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.MONO_AUDIO_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.REDUCE_MOTION_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.REDUCE_TRANSPARENCY_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SCREEN_READER_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SPEAK_SCREEN_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SPEAK_SELECTION_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SWITCH_CONTROL_STATUS_CHANGED

MobileAccessibilityNotifications.TOUCH_EXPLORATION_STATUS_CHANGED

The event fires when Bold Text has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Bold Text is active, info.isBoldTextEnabled will equal true .

function onBoldTextStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isBoldTextEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isBoldTextEnabled) { console .log( "Bold Text: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Bold Text: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.BOLD_TEXT_STATUS_CHANGED, onBoldTextStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when system-level closed captioning on the device turns on or off. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If closed captioning is active, info.isClosedCaptioningEnabled will equal true .

function onClosedCaptioningStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isClosedCaptioningEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isClosedCaptioningEnabled) { console .log( "Closed Captioning: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Closed Captioning: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.CLOSED_CAPTIONING_STATUS_CHANGED, onClosedCaptioningStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Darker System Colors has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Darker System Colors is active, info.isDarkerSystemColorsEnabled will equal true .

function onDarkerSystemColorsStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isDarkerSystemColorsEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isDarkerSystemColorsEnabled) { console .log( "Darker System Colors: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Darker System Colors: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.DARKER_SYSTEM_COLORS_STATUS_CHANGED, onDarkerSystemColorsStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Grayscale has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Grayscale is active, info.isGrayscaleEnabled will equal true .

function onGrayscaleStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isGrayscaleEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isGrayscaleEnabled) { console .log( "Grayscale: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Grayscale: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.GRAYSCALE_STATUS_CHANGED, onGrayscaleStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Guided Access has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Guided Access is active, info.isGuidedAccessEnabled will equal true .

function onGuidedAccessStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isGuidedAccessEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isGuidedAccessEnabled) { console .log( "Guided Access: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Guided Access: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.GUIDED_ACCESS_STATUS_CHANGED, onGuidedAccessStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Invert Colors has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Invert Colors is active, info.isInvertColorsEnabled will equal true .

function onInvertColorsStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isInvertColorsEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isInvertColorsEnabled) { console .log( "Invert Colors: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Invert Colors: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.INVERT_COLORS_STATUS_CHANGED, onInvertColorsStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Mono Audio has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Mono Audio is active, info.isMonoAudioEnabled will equal true .

function onMonoAudioStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isMonoAudioEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isMonoAudioEnabled) { console .log( "Mono Audio: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Mono Audio: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.MONO_AUDIO_STATUS_CHANGED, onMonoAudioStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Reduce Motion has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Reduce Motion is active, info.isReduceMotionEnabled will equal true .

function onReduceMotionStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isReduceMotionEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isReduceMotionEnabled) { console .log( "Reduce Motion: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Reduce Motion: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.REDUCE_MOTION_STATUS_CHANGED, onMReduceMotionStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Reduce Transparency has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Reduce Transparency is active, info.isReduceTransparencyEnabled will equal true .

function onReduceTransparencyStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isReduceTransparencyEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isReduceTransparencyEnabled) { console .log( "Reduce Transparency: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Reduce Transparency: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.REDUCE_TRANSPARENCY_STATUS_CHANGED, onReduceTransparencyStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when a screen reader on the device turns on or off. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If a screen reader is active, info.isScreenReaderRunning will equal true .

function onScreenReaderStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isScreenReaderRunning !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isScreenReaderRunning) { console .log( "Screen reader: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Screen reader: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SCREEN_READER_STATUS_CHANGED, onScreenReaderStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Speak Screen has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Speak Screen is active, info.isSpeakScreenEnabled will equal true .

function onSpeakScreenStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isSpeakScreenEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isSpeakScreenEnabled) { console .log( "Speak Screen: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Speak Screen: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SPEAK_SCREEN_STATUS_CHANGED, onSpeakScreenStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Speak Selection has been enabled on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Speak Selection is active, info.isSpeakSelectionEnabled will equal true .

function onSpeakSelectionStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isSpeakSelectionEnabled !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isSpeakSelectionEnabled) { console .log( "Speak Selection: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Speak Selection: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SPEAK_SELECTION_STATUS_CHANGED, onSpeakSelectionStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Switch Control is running on an iOS device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Switch Control is running, info.isSwitchControlRunning will equal true .

function onSwitchControlStatusChanged ( info ) { if (info && typeof info.isSwitchControlRunning !== "undefined" ) { if (info.isSwitchControlRunning) { console .log( "Switch Control: ON" ); } else { console .log( "Switch Control: OFF" ); } } } window .addEventListener(MobileAccessibilityNotifications.SWITCH_CONTROL_STATUS_CHANGED, onSwitchControlStatusChanged, false );

The event fires when Touch Exploration has been enabled on an Android device. The event returns an object, info , with the current status of accessibility features on the device. If Touch Exploration is active, info.isTouchExplorationEnabled will equal true .