PhoneGap Plugin BarcodeScanner

Cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap.

Follows the Cordova Plugin spec, so that it works with Plugman.

Installation

This requires phonegap 7.1.0+ ( current stable v8.0.0 )

phonegap plugin add phonegap-plugin-barcodescanner

It is also possible to install via repo url directly ( unstable )

phonegap plugin add https://github.com/phonegap/phonegap-plugin-barcodescanner.git

Optional variables: This plugin requires the Android support library v4. The minimum version is 24.1.0 . Default value is 27.+ . Check out the latest version here.

phonegap plugin add phonegap-plugin-barcodescanner --variable ANDROID_SUPPORT_V4_VERSION= "27.1.1"

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows (Windows/Windows Phone 8.1 and Windows 10)

Browser

Note: the Android source for this project includes an Android Library Project. plugman currently doesn't support Library Project refs, so its been prebuilt as a jar library. Any updates to the Library Project should be committed with an updated jar.

Note: Windows 10 applications can not be build for AnyCPU architecture, which is default for Windows platform. If you want to build/run Windows 10 app, you should specify target architecture explicitly, for example (Cordova CLI):

cordova run windows -- --archs=x86

PhoneGap Build Usage

Add the following to your config.xml:

< plugin name = "phonegap-plugin-barcodescanner" />

On PhoneGap Build if you're using a version of cordova-android of 4 or less, ensure you're building with gradle:

<preference name ="android-build-tool" value ="gradle" />

Using the plugin

The plugin creates the object cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner with the method scan(success, fail) .

The following barcode types are currently supported:

Barcode Type Android iOS Windows QR_CODE ✔ ✔ ✔ DATA_MATRIX ✔ ✔ ✔ UPC_A ✔ ✔ ✔ UPC_E ✔ ✔ ✔ EAN_8 ✔ ✔ ✔ EAN_13 ✔ ✔ ✔ CODE_39 ✔ ✔ ✔ CODE_93 ✔ ✔ ✔ CODE_128 ✔ ✔ ✔ CODABAR ✔ ✖ ✔ ITF ✔ ✔ ✔ RSS14 ✔ ✖ ✔ PDF_417 ✔ ✔ ✔ RSS_EXPANDED ✔ ✖ ✖ MSI ✖ ✖ ✔ AZTEC ✔ ✔ ✔

success and fail are callback functions. Success is passed an object with data, type and cancelled properties. Data is the text representation of the barcode data, type is the type of barcode detected and cancelled is whether or not the user cancelled the scan.

A full example could be:

cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner.scan( function ( result ) { alert( "We got a barcode

" + "Result: " + result.text + "

" + "Format: " + result.format + "

" + "Cancelled: " + result.cancelled); }, function ( error ) { alert( "Scanning failed: " + error); }, { preferFrontCamera : true , showFlipCameraButton : true , showTorchButton : true , torchOn : true , saveHistory : true , prompt : "Place a barcode inside the scan area" , resultDisplayDuration : 500 , formats : "QR_CODE,PDF_417" , orientation : "landscape" , disableAnimations : true , disableSuccessBeep : false } );

Encoding a Barcode

The plugin creates the object cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner with the method encode(type, data, success, fail) .

Supported encoding types:

TEXT_TYPE

EMAIL_TYPE

PHONE_TYPE

SMS_TYPE

A full example could be: cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner.encode(cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner.Encode.TEXT_TYPE, "http://www.nytimes.com" , function ( success ) { alert( "encode success: " + success); }, function ( fail ) { alert( "encoding failed: " + fail); } );

iOS quirks

Since iOS 10 it's mandatory to add a NSCameraUsageDescription in the Info.plist .

NSCameraUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user's camera. When the system prompts the user to allow access, this string is displayed as part of the dialog box. If you didn't provide the usage description, the app will crash before showing the dialog. Also, Apple will reject apps that access private data but don't provide an usage description.

To add this entry you can use the edit-config tag in the config.xml like this:

< edit-config target = "NSCameraUsageDescription" file = "*-Info.plist" mode = "merge" > < string > To scan barcodes </ string > </ edit-config >

Windows quirks

Windows implementation currently doesn't support encode functionality.

On Windows 10 desktop ensure that you have Windows Media Player and Media Feature pack installed.

Thanks on Github

So many -- check out the original iOS, Android and BlackBerry 10 repos.

