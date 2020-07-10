PhoneGap NFC Plugin

The NFC plugin allows you to read and write NFC tags. You can also beam to, and receive from, other NFC enabled devices.

Use to

read data from NFC tags

write data to NFC tags

send data to other NFC enabled devices

receive data from NFC devices

send raw commands (ISO 14443-3A, ISO 14443-3A, ISO 14443-4, JIS 6319-4, ISO 15693) to NFC tags

This plugin uses NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) for maximum compatibilty between NFC devices, tag types, and operating systems.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS 11

Windows (includes Windows Phone 8.1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10)

BlackBerry 10

Windows Phone 8

BlackBerry 7

Contents

Installing

Cordova

$ cordova plugin add phonegap-nfc

PhoneGap

$ phonegap plugin add phonegap-nfc

PhoneGap Build

Edit config.xml to install the plugin for PhoneGap Build.

<preference name ="phonegap-version" value ="cli-9.0.0" /> <plugin name ="phonegap-nfc" source="npm" />

Windows Phone 8.1 should use the windows platform. The Silverlight based Windows Phone 8 code is no longer being maintained.

BlackBerry 7 support is only available for Cordova 2.x. For applications targeting BlackBerry 7, you may need to use an older version of phonegap-nfc.

See Getting Started and Getting Started BlackBerry 10for more details.

iOS Notes

Reading NFC NDEF tags is supported on iPhone 7 (and newer) since iOS 11. iOS 13 added support for writing NDEF messages to NFC tags. iOS 13 also adds the ability to get the UID from some NFC tags. On iOS, the user must start a NFC session to scan for a tag. This is different from Android which can constantly scan for NFC tags. The nfc.scanNdef and nfc.scanTag functions start a NFC scanning session. The NFC tag is returned to the caller via a Promise. If your existing code uses the deprecated nfc.beginSession, update it to use nfc.scanNdef .

The scanNdef function uses NFCNDEFReaderSession to detect NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) tags. scanTag uses the newer NFCTagReaderSession available in iOS 13 to detect ISO15693, FeliCa, and MIFARE tags. The scanTag function will include the tag UID and tag type for some NFC tags along with the NDEF messages. scanTag can also read some RFID tags without NDEF messsages. scanTag will not scan some NDEF tags including Topaz and Mifare Classic.

You must call nfc.scanNdef and nfc.scanTag before every scan.

Writing NFC tags on iOS uses the same nfc.write function as other platforms. Although it's the same function, the behavior is different on iOS. Calling nfc.write on an iOS device will start a new scanning session and write data to the scanned tag.

NFC

The nfc object provides access to the device's NFC sensor.

Methods

ReaderMode

Tag Technology Functions

Registers an event listener for any NDEF tag.

nfc .addNdefListener ( callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

callback : The callback that is called when an NDEF tag is read.

: The callback that is called when an NDEF tag is read. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.addNdefListener registers the callback for ndef events.

A ndef event is fired when a NDEF tag is read.

For BlackBerry 10, you must configure the type of tags your application will read with an invoke-target in config.xml.

On Android registered mimeTypeListeners takes precedence over this more generic NDEF listener.

On iOS you must call beingSession before scanning a tag.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

BlackBerry 7

BlackBerry 10

Windows Phone 8

Removes the previously registered event listener for NDEF tags added via nfc.addNdefListener .

nfc .removeNdefListener ( callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Removing listeners is not recommended. Instead, consider that your callback can ignore messages you no longer need.

Parameters

callback : The previously registered callback.

: The previously registered callback. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is successfully removed.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is successfully removed. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error during removal.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

BlackBerry 7

Registers an event listener for tags matching any tag type.

nfc .addTagDiscoveredListener ( callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

callback : The callback that is called when a tag is detected.

: The callback that is called when a tag is detected. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.addTagDiscoveredListener registers the callback for tag events.

This event occurs when any tag is detected by the phone.

Supported Platforms

Android

Windows

BlackBerry 7

Note that Windows Phones need the newere NXP PN427 chipset to read non-NDEF tags. That tag will be read, but no tag meta-data is available.

Removes the previously registered event listener added via nfc.addTagDiscoveredListener .

nfc .removeTagDiscoveredListener ( callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Removing listeners is not recommended. Instead, consider that your callback can ignore messages you no longer need.

Parameters

callback : The previously registered callback.

: The previously registered callback. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is successfully removed.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is successfully removed. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error during removal.

Supported Platforms

Android

Windows

BlackBerry 7

Registers an event listener for NDEF tags matching a specified MIME type.

nfc .addMimeTypeListener ( mimeType , callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

mimeType : The MIME type to filter for messages.

: The MIME type to filter for messages. callback : The callback that is called when an NDEF tag matching the MIME type is read.

: The callback that is called when an NDEF tag matching the MIME type is read. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.addMimeTypeListener registers the callback for ndef-mime events.

A ndef-mime event occurs when a Ndef.TNF_MIME_MEDIA tag is read and matches the specified MIME type.

This function can be called multiple times to register different MIME types. You should use the same handler for all MIME messages.

nfc .addMimeTypeListener ( "text/json" , *onNfc*, success, failure); nfc .addMimeTypeListener ( "text/demo" , *onNfc*, success, failure);

On Android, MIME types for filtering should always be lower case. (See IntentFilter.addDataType())

Supported Platforms

Android

BlackBerry 7

Removes the previously registered event listener added via nfc.addMimeTypeListener .

nfc .removeMimeTypeListener ( mimeType , callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Removing listeners is not recommended. Instead, consider that your callback can ignore messages you no longer need.

Parameters

mimeType : The MIME type to filter for messages.

: The MIME type to filter for messages. callback : The previously registered callback.

: The previously registered callback. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is successfully removed.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is successfully removed. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error during removal.

Supported Platforms

Android

BlackBerry 7

Registers an event listener for formatable NDEF tags.

nfc .addNdefFormatableListener ( callback , [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

callback : The callback that is called when NDEF formatable tag is read.

: The callback that is called when NDEF formatable tag is read. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the listener is added. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.addNdefFormatableListener registers the callback for ndef-formatable events.

A ndef-formatable event occurs when a tag is read that can be NDEF formatted. This is not fired for tags that are already formatted as NDEF. The ndef-formatable event will not contain an NdefMessage.

Supported Platforms

Android

Writes an NDEF Message to a NFC tag.

A NDEF Message is an array of one or more NDEF Records

var message = [ ndef.textRecord( "hello, world" ), ndef.uriRecord( "http://github.com/chariotsolutions/phonegap-nfc" ) ]; nfc.write(message, [onSuccess], [onFailure]);

Parameters

ndefMessage : An array of NDEF Records.

: An array of NDEF Records. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the tag is written.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the tag is written. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.write writes an NdefMessage to a NFC tag.

On Android this method must be called from within an NDEF Event Handler.

On iOS this method can be called outside the NDEF Event Handler, it will start a new scanning session. Optionally you can reuse the read session to write data. See example below.

On Windows this method may be called from within the NDEF Event Handler.

On Windows Phone 8.1 this method should be called outside the NDEF Event Handler, otherwise Windows tries to read the tag contents as you are writing to the tag.

Examples

Android

On Android, write must be called inside an event handler

function onNfc ( nfcEvent ) { console .log(nfcEvent.tag); var message = [ ndef.textRecord( new String ( new Date ())) ]; nfc.write( message, success => console .log( 'wrote data to tag' ), error => console .log(error) ); nfc.addNdefListener(onNfc);

iOS - Simple

Calling nfc.write on iOS will create a new session and write data when the user taps a NFC tag

var message = [ ndef.textRecord( "Hello, world" ) ]; nfc.write( message, success => console .log( 'wrote data to tag' ), error => console .log(error) );

iOS - Read and Write

On iOS you can optionally write to NFC tag using the read session

try { let tag = await nfc.scanNdef({ keepSessionOpen: true }); console .log(tag); var message = [ ndef.textRecord( new String ( new Date ())) ]; nfc.write( message, success => console .log( 'wrote data to tag' ), error => console .log(error) ); } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

BlackBerry 7

Windows Phone 8

Makes a NFC tag read only. Warning this is permanent.

nfc .makeReadOnly ( [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the tag is locked.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the tag is locked. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.makeReadOnly make a NFC tag read only. Warning this is permanent and can not be undone.

On Android this method must be called from within an NDEF Event Handler.

Example usage

onNfc: function ( nfcEvent ) { var record = [ ndef.textRecord( "hello, world" ) ]; var failure = function ( reason ) { alert( "ERROR: " + reason); }; var lockSuccess = function ( ) { alert( "Tag is now read only." ); }; var lock = function ( ) { nfc.makeReadOnly(lockSuccess, failure); }; nfc.write(record, lock, failure); },

Supported Platforms

Android

Shares an NDEF Message via peer-to-peer.

A NDEF Message is an array of one or more NDEF Records

var message = [ ndef.textRecord( "hello, world" ) ]; nfc.share(message, [onSuccess], [onFailure]);

Parameters

ndefMessage : An array of NDEF Records.

: An array of NDEF Records. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the message is pushed.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the message is pushed. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.share writes an NdefMessage via peer-to-peer. This should appear as an NFC tag to another device.

Supported Platforms

Android

Windows

BlackBerry 7

BlackBerry 10

Windows Phone 8

Platform differences

Android - shares message until unshare is called Blackberry 10 - shares the message one time or until unshare is called Windows Phone 8 - must be called from within a NFC event handler like nfc. write

Stop sharing NDEF data via peer-to-peer.

nfc .unshare ( [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when sharing stops.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when sharing stops. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.unshare stops sharing data via peer-to-peer.

Supported Platforms

Android

Windows

BlackBerry 7

BlackBerry 10

Erase a NDEF tag

nfc .erase ( [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when sharing stops.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when sharing stops. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.erase erases a tag by writing an empty message. Will format unformatted tags before writing.

This method must be called from within an NDEF Event Handler.

Supported Platforms

Android

BlackBerry 7

Send a file to another device via NFC handover.

var uri = "content://media/external/audio/media/175" ; nfc.handover(uri, [onSuccess], [onFailure]); var uris = [ "content://media/external/audio/media/175" , "content://media/external/audio/media/176" , "content://media/external/audio/media/348" ]; nfc.handover(uris, [onSuccess], [onFailure]);

Parameters

uri : A URI as a String, or an array of URIs.

: A URI as a String, or an array of URIs. onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when the message is pushed.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when the message is pushed. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.handover shares files to a NFC peer using handover. Files are sent by specifying a file:// or context:// URI or a list of URIs. The file transfer is initiated with NFC but the transfer is completed with over Bluetooth or WiFi which is handled by a NFC handover request. The Android code is responsible for building the handover NFC Message.

This is Android only, but it should be possible to add implementations for other platforms.

Supported Platforms

Android

Stop sharing NDEF data via NFC handover.

nfc .stopHandover ( [onSuccess] , [onFailure] );

Parameters

onSuccess : (Optional) The callback that is called when sharing stops.

: (Optional) The callback that is called when sharing stops. onFailure: (Optional) The callback that is called if there was an error.

Description

Function nfc.stopHandover stops sharing data via peer-to-peer.

Supported Platforms

Android

Show the NFC settings on the device.

nfc .showSettings ( success , failure );

Description

Function showSettings opens the NFC settings for the operating system.

Parameters

success : Success callback function [optional]

: Success callback function [optional] failure: Error callback function, invoked when error occurs. [optional]

Quick Example

nfc .showSettings ();

Supported Platforms

Android

Windows

BlackBerry 10

Check if NFC is available and enabled on this device.

nfc.enabled(onSuccess, onFailure);

Parameters

onSuccess : The callback that is called when NFC is enabled.

: The callback that is called when NFC is enabled. onFailure: The callback that is called when NFC is disabled or missing.

Description

Function nfc.enabled explicitly checks to see if the phone has NFC and if NFC is enabled. If everything is OK, the success callback is called. If there is a problem, the failure callback will be called with a reason code.

The reason will be NO_NFC if the device doesn't support NFC and NFC_DISABLED if the user has disabled NFC.

Note: that on Android the NFC status is checked before every API call NO_NFC or NFC_DISABLED can be returned in any failure function.

Windows will return NO_NFC_OR_NFC_DISABLED when NFC is not present or disabled. If the user disabled NFC after the application started, Windows may return NFC_DISABLED. Windows checks the NFC status before most API calls, but there are some cases when the NFC state can not be determined.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

beginSession is deprecated. Use scanNdef or scanTag

iOS requires you to begin a session before scanning a NFC tag.

nfc .beginSession ( success , failure );

Description

beginSession is deprecated. Use scanNdef or scanTag

Function beginSession starts the NFCNDEFReaderSession allowing iOS to scan NFC tags. Use nfc.addNdefListener to receive the results of the scan.

Parameters

success : Success callback function called when the session begins [optional]

: Success callback function called when the session begins [optional] failure: Error callback function, invoked when error occurs. [optional]

Quick Example

nfc .beginSession ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

invalidateSession is deprecated. Use `cancelScan``.

Invalidate the NFC session.

nfc .invalidateSession ( success , failure );

Description

Function invalidateSession stops the NFCNDEFReaderSession returning control to your app.

Parameters

success : Success callback function called when the session in invalidated [optional]

: Success callback function called when the session in invalidated [optional] failure: Error callback function, invoked when error occurs. [optional]

Quick Example

nfc .invalidateSession ();

Supported Platforms

iOS

Calling scanNdef will being an iOS NFC scanning session. The NFC tag will be returned in a Promise.

nfc .scanNdef ();

Description

Function scanNdef starts the NFCNDEFReaderSession allowing iOS to scan NFC tags.

Returns

Promise

Quick Example

nfc.scanNdef().then( tag => console .log( JSON .stringify(tag)), err => console .log(err) ); try { let tag = await nfc.scanNdef(); console .log( JSON .stringify(tag)); } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

Supported Platforms

iOS

Calling scanTag will being an iOS NFC scanning session. The NFC tag will be returned in a Promise.

nfc .scanTag ();

Description

Function scanTag starts the NFCTagReaderSession allowing iOS to scan NFC tags.

The Tag reader will attempt to get the UID from the NFC Tag. If can also read the UID from some non-NDEF tags.

Use scanNdef for reading NFC tags on iOS unless you need to get the tag UID.

Returns

Promise

Quick Example

nfc.scanTag().then( tag => { console .log( JSON .stringify(tag)) if (tag.id) { console .log(nfc.bytesToHexString(tag.id)); } }, err => console .log(err) ); try { let tag = await nfc.scanTag(); console .log( JSON .stringify(tag)); if (tag.id) { console .log(nfc.bytesToHexString(tag.id)); } } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

Supported Platforms

iOS

Invalidate the NFC session started by scanNdef or scanTag .

nfc .cancelScan ();

Description

Function cancelScan stops the NFCReaderSession returning control to your app.

Returns

Promise

Quick Example

nfc.cancelScan().then( success => { console .log( 'Cancelled NFC session' )}, err => { console .log( `Error cancelling session ${err} ` )} );

Supported Platforms

iOS

Reader Mode Functions

Read NFC tags sending the tag data to the success callback.

nfc .readerMode ( flags , readCallback , errorCallback );

Description

In reader mode, when a NFC tags is read, the results are returned to read callback as a tag object. Note that the normal event listeners are not used in reader mode. The callback receives the tag object without the event wrapper.

{ "isWritable" : true , "id" : [ 4 , 96 , 117 , 74 , -17 , 34 , -128 ], "techTypes" : [ "android.nfc.tech.IsoDep" , "android.nfc.tech.NfcA" , "android.nfc.tech.Ndef" ], "type" : "NFC Forum Type 4" , "canMakeReadOnly" : false , "maxSize" : 2046 , "ndefMessage" : [{ "id" : [], "type" : [ 116 , 101 , 120 , 116 , 47 , 112 , 103 ], "payload" : [ 72 , 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 80 , 104 , 111 , 110 , 101 , 71 , 97 , 112 ], "tnf" : 2 }] }

Foreground dispatching and peer-to-peer functions are disabled when reader mode is enabled.

The flags control which tags are scanned. One benefit to reader mode, is the system sounds can be disabled when a NFC tag is scanned by adding the nfc.FLAG_READER_NO_PLATFORM_SOUNDS flag. See Android's NfcAdapter.enableReaderMode() documentation for more info on the flags.

Parameters

flags : Flags indicating poll technologies and other optional parameters

: Flags indicating poll technologies and other optional parameters readCallback : The callback that is called when a NFC tag is scanned.

: The callback that is called when a NFC tag is scanned. errorCallback: The callback that is called when NFC is disabled or missing.

Quick Example

nfc.readerMode( nfc.FLAG_READER_NFC_A | nfc.FLAG_READER_NO_PLATFORM_SOUNDS, nfcTag => console .log( JSON .stringify(nfcTag)), error => console .log( 'NFC reader mode failed' , error) );

Supported Platforms

Android

Disable NFC reader mode.

nfc .disableNfcReaderMode ( successCallback , errorCallback );

Description

Disable NFC reader mode.

Parameters

successCallback : The callback that is called when a NFC reader mode is disabled.

: The callback that is called when a NFC reader mode is disabled. errorCallback: The callback that is called when NFC reader mode can not be disabled.

Quick Example

nfc.disableReaderMode( () => console .log( 'NFC reader mode disabled' ), error => console .log( 'Error disabling NFC reader mode' , error) )

Supported Platforms

Android

Tag Technology Functions

The tag technology functions provide access to I/O operations on a tag. Connect to a tag, send commands with transceive, close the tag. See the Android TagTechnology and implementations like IsoDep and NfcV for more details. These new APIs are promise based rather than using callbacks.

ISO-DEP (ISO 14443-4) Example

const DESFIRE_SELECT_PICC = '00 A4 04 00 07 D2 76 00 00 85 01 00' ; const DESFIRE_SELECT_AID = '90 5A 00 00 03 AA AA AA 00' async function handleDesfire ( nfcEvent ) { const tagId = nfc.bytesToHexString(nfcEvent.tag.id); console .log( 'Processing' , tagId); try { await nfc.connect( 'android.nfc.tech.IsoDep' , 500 ); console .log( 'connected to' , tagId); let response = await nfc.transceive(DESFIRE_SELECT_PICC); ensureResponseIs( '9000' , response); response = await nfc.transceive(DESFIRE_SELECT_AID); ensureResponseIs( '9100' , response); alert( 'Selected application AA AA AA' ); } catch (error) { alert(error); } finally { await nfc.close(); console .log( 'closed' ); } } function ensureResponseIs ( expectedResponse, buffer ) { const responseString = util.arrayBufferToHexString(buffer); if (expectedResponse !== responseString) { const error = 'Expecting ' + expectedResponse + ' but received ' + responseString; throw error; } } function onDeviceReady ( ) { nfc.addTagDiscoveredListener(handleDesfire); } document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , onDeviceReady, false );

Connect to the tag and enable I/O operations to the tag from this TagTechnology object.

nfc .connect ( tech ); nfc .connect ( tech , timeout );

Description

Function connect enables I/O operations to the tag from this TagTechnology object. nfc.connect should be called after receiving a nfcEvent from the addTagDiscoveredListener or the readerMode callback. Only one TagTechnology object can be connected to a Tag at a time.

See Android's TagTechnology.connect() for more info.

Parameters

tech : The tag technology e.g. android.nfc.tech.IsoDep

: The tag technology e.g. android.nfc.tech.IsoDep timeout: The transceive(byte[]) timeout in milliseconds [optional]

Returns

Promise when the connection is successful, optionally with a maxTransceiveLength attribute in case the tag technology supports it

Quick Example

nfc.addTagDiscoveredListener( function ( nfcEvent ) { nfc.connect( 'android.nfc.tech.IsoDep' , 500 ).then( () => console .log( 'connected to' , nfc.bytesToHexString(nfcEvent.tag.id)), ( error ) => console .log( 'connection failed' , error) ); })

Supported Platforms

Android

Send raw command to the tag and receive the response.

nfc .transceive ( data );

Description

Function transceive sends raw commands to the tag and receives the response. nfc.connect must be called before calling transceive . Data passed to transceive can be a hex string representation of bytes or an ArrayBuffer. The response is returned as an ArrayBuffer in the promise.

See Android's documentation IsoDep.transceive(), NfcV.transceive(), MifareUltralight.transceive() for more info.

Parameters

data: a string of hex data or an ArrayBuffer

Returns

Promise with the response data as an ArrayBuffer

Quick Example

nfc.transceive( '90 5A 00 00 03 AA AA AA 00' ).then( response => console .log(util.arrayBufferToHexString(response)), error => console .log( 'Error selecting DESFire application' ) ) const response = await nfc.transceive( '90 5A 00 00 03 AA AA AA 00' ); console .log( 'response =' ,util.arrayBufferToHexString(response));

Supported Platforms

Android

Close TagTechnology connection.

nfc .close ();

Description

Function close disabled I/O operations to the tag from this TagTechnology object, and releases resources.

See Android's TagTechnology.close() for more info.

Parameters

none

Returns

Promise when the connection is successfully closed

Quick Example

nfc.transceive().then( () => console .log( 'connection closed' ), ( error ) => console .log( 'error closing connection' , error); )

Supported Platforms

Android

NDEF

The ndef object provides NDEF constants, functions for creating NdefRecords, and functions for converting data. See android.nfc.NdefRecord for documentation about constants

NdefMessage

Represents an NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) data message that contains one or more NdefRecords. This plugin uses an array of NdefRecords to represent an NdefMessage.

NdefRecord

Represents a logical (unchunked) NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) record.

Properties

tnf : 3-bit TNF (Type Name Format) - use one of the TNF_* constants

: 3-bit TNF (Type Name Format) - use one of the TNF_* constants type : byte array, containing zero to 255 bytes, must not be null

: byte array, containing zero to 255 bytes, must not be null id : byte array, containing zero to 255 bytes, must not be null

: byte array, containing zero to 255 bytes, must not be null payload: byte array, containing zero to (2 ** 32 - 1) bytes, must not be null

The ndef object has a function for creating NdefRecords

var type = "text/pg" , id = [], payload = nfc.stringToBytes( "Hello World" ), record = ndef.record(ndef.TNF_MIME_MEDIA, type, id, payload);

There are also helper functions for some types of records

Create a URI record

var record = ndef.uriRecord( "http://chariotsolutions.com" );

Create a plain text record

var record = ndef.textRecord( "Plain text message" );

Create a mime type record

var mimeType = "text/pg" , payload = "Hello Phongap" , record = ndef.mimeMediaRecord(mimeType, nfc.stringToBytes(payload));

Create an Empty record

var record = ndef.emptyRecord();

Create an Android Application Record (AAR)

var record = ndef.androidApplicationRecord( 'com.example' );

See ndef.record , ndef.textRecord , ndef.mimeMediaRecord , and ndef.uriRecord .

The Ndef object has functions to convert some data types to and from byte arrays.

See the phonegap-nfc.js source for more documentation.

Events

Events are fired when NFC tags are read. Listeners are added by registering callback functions with the nfc object. For example nfc.addNdefListener(myNfcListener, win, fail);

NfcEvent

Properties

type : event type

: event type tag: Ndef tag

Types

tag

ndef-mime

ndef

ndef-formatable

The tag contents are platform dependent.

id and techTypes may be included when scanning a tag on Android. serialNumber may be included on BlackBerry 7.

id and serialNumber are different names for the same value. id is typically displayed as a hex string nfc.bytesToHexString(tag.id) .

Windows, Windows Phone 8, and BlackBerry 10 read the NDEF information from a tag, but do not have access to the tag id or other meta data like capacity, read-only status or tag technologies.

Assuming the following NDEF message is written to a tag, it will produce the following events when read.

var ndefMessage = [ ndef.createMimeRecord( 'text/pg' , 'Hello PhoneGap' ) ];

Sample Event on Android

{ type: 'ndef' , tag: { "isWritable": true , "id": [4, 96 , 117 , 74 , -17 , 34 , -128 ], "techTypes": ["android.nfc.tech.IsoDep", "android.nfc.tech.NfcA" , "android.nfc.tech.Ndef" ], "type": "NFC Forum Type 4" , "canMakeReadOnly": false , "maxSize": 2046 , "ndefMessage": [{ "id": [], "type": [116, 101 , 120 , 116 , 47 , 112 , 103 ], "payload": [72, 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 80 , 104 , 111 , 110 , 101 , 71 , 97 , 112 ], "tnf": 2 }] } }

Sample Event on BlackBerry 7

{ type: 'ndef' , tag: { "tagType": "4" , "isLocked": false , "isLockable": false , "freeSpaceSize": "2022" , "serialNumberLength": "7" , "serialNumber": [4, 96 , 117 , 74 , -17 , 34 , -128 ], "name": "Desfire EV1 2K" , "ndefMessage": [{ "tnf": 2 , "type": [116, 101 , 120 , 116 , 47 , 112 , 103 ], "id": [], "payload": [72, 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 80 , 104 , 111 , 110 , 101 , 71 , 97 , 112 ] }] } }

Sample Event on Windows, BlackBerry 10, or Windows Phone 8

{ type: 'ndef' , tag: { "ndefMessage": [{ "tnf": 2 , "type": [116, 101 , 120 , 116 , 47 , 112 , 103 ], "id": [], "payload": [72, 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 80 , 104 , 111 , 110 , 101 , 71 , 97 , 112 ] }] } }

Getting Details about Events

The raw contents of the scanned tags are written to the log before the event is fired. Use adb logcat on Android and Event Log (hold alt + lglg) on BlackBerry.

You can also log the tag contents in your event handlers. console.log(JSON.stringify(nfcEvent.tag)) Note that you want to stringify the tag not the event to avoid a circular reference.

Platform Differences

Only Android and BlackBerry 7 can read data from non-NDEF NFC tags. Newer Windows Phones with NXP PN427 chipset can read non-NDEF tags, but can not get any tag meta data.

BlackBerry 7, BlackBerry 10 and many newer Android phones will not read Mifare Classic tags. Mifare Ultralight tags will work since they are NFC Forum Type 2 tags. Newer Windows 8.1 phones (Lumia 640) can read Mifare Classic tags.

Tag Id and Meta Data

Windows Phone 8, BlackBerry 10, and Windows read the NDEF information from a tag, but do not have access to the tag id or other meta data like capacity, read-only status or tag technologies.

Multiple Listeners

Multiple listeners can be registered in JavaScript. e.g. addNdefListener, addTagDiscoveredListener, addMimeTypeListener.

On Android, only the most specific event will fire. If a Mime Media Tag is scanned, only the addMimeTypeListener callback is called and not the callback defined in addNdefListener. You can use the same event handler for multiple listeners.

For Windows, this plugin mimics the Android behavior. If an ndef event is fired, a tag event will not be fired. You should receive one event per tag.

On BlackBerry 7, all the events fire if a Mime Media Tag is scanned.

addTagDiscoveredListener

On Android, addTagDiscoveredListener scans non-NDEF tags and NDEF tags. The tag event does NOT contain an ndefMessage even if there are NDEF messages on the tag. Use addNdefListener or addMimeTypeListener to get the NDEF information.

Windows can scan non-NDEF (unformatted) tags using addTagDiscoveredListener. The tag event will not include any data.

On BlackBerry 7, addTagDiscoveredListener does NOT scan non-NDEF tags. Webworks returns the ndefMessage in the event.

Non-NDEF tag scanned with addTagDiscoveredListener on Android

{ type : 'tag' , tag: { "id" : [- 81 , 105 , - 4 , 64 ], "techTypes" : [ "android.nfc.tech.MifareClassic" , "android.nfc.tech.NfcA" , "android.nfc.tech.NdefFormatable" ] } }

NDEF tag scanned with addTagDiscoveredListener on Android

{ type : 'tag' , tag: { "id" : [ 4 , 96 , 117 , 74 , - 17 , 34 , - 128 ], "techTypes" : [ "android.nfc.tech.IsoDep" , "android.nfc.tech.NfcA" , "android.nfc.tech.Ndef" ] } }

Non-NDEF tag scanned with addTagDiscoveredListener on Windows

{ type : 'tag' , tag: { } }

BlackBerry 10 Invoke Target

This plugin uses the BlackBerry Invocation Framework to read NFC tags on BlackBerry 10. This means that you need to register an invoke target in the config.xml.

If your project supports multiple platforms, copy www/config.xml to merges/config.xml and add a rim:invoke-target tag. The invoke-target determines which tags your app will scan when it is running. If your application is not running, BlackBerry will launch it when a matching tag is scanned.

This sample configuration attempts to open any NDEF tag.

< rim:invoke-target id = "your.unique.id.here" > < type > APPLICATION </ type > < filter > < action > bb.action.OPEN </ action > < mime-type > application/vnd.rim.nfc.ndef </ mime-type > < property var = "uris" value = "ndef://0,ndef://1,ndef://2,ndef://3,ndef://4" /> </ filter > </ rim:invoke-target >

You can configure you application to handle only certain tags.

For example to scan only MIME Media tags of type "text/pg" use

< rim:invoke-target id = "your.unique.id.here" > < type > APPLICATION </ type > < filter > < action > bb.action.OPEN </ action > < mime-type > application/vnd.rim.nfc.ndef </ mime-type > < property var = "uris" value = "ndef://2/text/pg" /> </ filter > </ rim:invoke-target >

Or to scan only Plain Text tags use

< rim:invoke-target id = "your.unique.id.here" > < type > APPLICATION </ type > < filter > < action > bb.action.OPEN </ action > < mime-type > application/vnd.rim.nfc.ndef </ mime-type > < property var = "uris" value = "ndef://1/T" /> </ filter > </ rim:invoke-target >

See the BlackBerry documentation for more info.

Launching your Android Application when Scanning a Tag

On Android, intents can be used to launch your application when a NFC tag is read. This is optional and configured in AndroidManifest.xml.

< intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.nfc.action.NDEF_DISCOVERED" /> < data android:mimeType = "text/pg" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> </ intent-filter >

Note: data android:mimeType="text/pg" should match the data type you specified in JavaScript

We have found it necessary to add android:noHistory="true" to the activity element so that scanning a tag launches the application after the user has pressed the home button.

See the Android documentation for more information about filtering for NFC intents.

Testing

Tests require the Cordova Plugin Test Framework

Create a new project

git clone https://github.com/chariotsolutions/phonegap-nfc cordova create nfc-test com.example.nfc.test NfcTest cd nfc-test cordova platform add android cordova plugin add ../phonegap-nfc cordova plugin add ../phonegap-nfc/tests cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-test-framework.git

Change the start page in config.xml

< content src = "cdvtests/index.html" />

Run the app on your phone

cordova run

Sample Projects

HCE

For Host Card Emulation (HCE), try the Cordova HCE Plugin.

Book

Need more info? Check out my book Beginning NFC: Near Field Communication with Arduino, Android, and PhoneGap

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2020 Chariot Solutions

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.