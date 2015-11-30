This is the official plugin for Facebook in Apache Cordova/PhoneGap!
The Facebook plugin for Apache Cordova allows you to use the same JavaScript code in your Cordova application as you use in your web application. However, unlike in the browser, the Cordova application will use the native Facebook app to perform Single Sign On for the user. If this is not possible then the sign on will degrade gracefully using the standard dialog based authentication.
**Installing this plugin directly from Cordova Registry results in Xcode using a broken
FacebookSDK.framework, this is because the current publish procedure to NPM breaks symlinks CB-6092. Please install the plugin through a locally cloned copy or re-add the
FacebookSDK.framework to Xcode after installation.**
To use this plugin you will need to make sure you've registered your Facebook app with Facebook and have an
APP_ID https://developers.facebook.com/apps.
platforms/android and
platforms/ios contain example projects and all the native code for the plugin for both Android and iOS platforms. They also include versions of the Android and iOS Facebook SDKs. These are used during automatic installation.
facebookConnectPlugin.login(Array strings of permissions, Function success, Function failure)
NOTE : Developers should call
facebookConnectPlugin.browserInit(<appId>) before login - Web App ONLY (see Web App Guide)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
status: "connected",
authResponse: {
session_key: true,
accessToken: "<long string>",
expiresIn: 5183979,
sig: "...",
secret: "...",
userID: "634565435"
}
}
Failure function returns an error String.
facebookConnectPlugin.logout(Function success, Function failure)
facebookConnectPlugin.getLoginStatus(Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
authResponse: {
userID: "12345678912345",
accessToken: "kgkh3g42kh4g23kh4g2kh34g2kg4k2h4gkh3g4k2h4gk23h4gk2h34gk234gk2h34AndSoOn",
session_Key: true,
expiresIn: "5183738",
sig: "..."
},
status: "connected"
}
For more information see: Facebook Documentation
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog(Object options, Function success, Function failure)
Example options - Feed Dialog:
{
method: "feed",
link: "http://example.com",
caption: "Such caption, very feed."
}
App request:
{
method: "apprequests",
message: "Come on man, check out my application."
}
For options information see: Facebook feed dialog documentation, Facebook share dialog documentation
Success function returns an Object with
postId as String or
from and
to information when doing
apprequest.
Failure function returns an error String.
facebookConnectPlugin.api(String requestPath, Array permissions, Function success, Function failure)
Allows access to the Facebook Graph API. This API allows for additional permission because, unlike login, the Graph API can accept multiple permissions.
Example permissions:
["public_profile", "user_birthday"]
Success function returns an Object.
Failure function returns an error String.
Note: "In order to make calls to the Graph API on behalf of a user, the user has to be logged into your app using Facebook login."
For more information see:
App events allow you to understand the makeup of users engaging with your app, measure the performance of your Facebook mobile app ads, and reach specific sets of your users with Facebook mobile app ads.
Activation events are automatically tracked for you in the plugin.
Events are listed on the insights page
logEvent(String name, Object params, Number valueToSum, Function success, Function failure)
logPurchase(Number value, String currency, Function success, Function failure)
NOTE: Both parameters are required. The currency specification is expected to be an ISO 4217 currency code
In your
onDeviceReady event add the following
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
alert("UserInfo: " + JSON.stringify(userData));
}
facebookConnectPlugin.login(["public_profile"],
fbLoginSuccess,
function (error) { alert("" + error) }
);
If you need the Facebook access token (for example, for validating the login on server side), do:
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
alert("UserInfo: " + JSON.stringify(userData));
facebookConnectPlugin.getAccessToken(function(token) {
alert("Token: " + token);
}, function(err) {
alert("Could not get access token: " + err);
});
}
facebookConnectPlugin.login(["public_profile"],
fbLoginSuccess,
function (error) { alert("" + error) }
);
For a more instructive example change the above
fbLoginSuccess to;
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
alert("UserInfo: " + JSON.stringify(userData));
facebookConnectPlugin.getLoginStatus(
function (status) {
alert("current status: " + JSON.stringify(status));
var options = { method:"feed" };
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog(options,
function (result) {
alert("Posted. " + JSON.stringify(result)); },
function (e) {
alert("Failed: " + e);
});
}
);
};
Using the graph api this is a very simple task:
facebookConnectPlugin.api("<user-id>/?fields=id,email", ["user_birthday"],
function (result) {
alert("Result: " + JSON.stringify(result));
/* alerts:
{
"id": "000000123456789",
"email": "myemail@example.com"
}
*/
},
function (error) {
alert("Failed: " + error);
});
Send a photo to a user's feed
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog(
{
method: "feed",
picture:'https://www.google.co.jp/logos/doodles/2014/doodle-4-google-2014-japan-winner-5109465267306496.2-hp.png',
name:'Test Post',
message:'First photo post',
caption: 'Testing using phonegap plugin',
description: 'Posting photo using phonegap facebook plugin'
},
function (response) { alert(JSON.stringify(response)) },
function (response) { alert(JSON.stringify(response)) });