PhoneGap command-line interface and Node.js library.
>=4.0.0
$ npm install -g phonegap@latest
$ phonegap create my-app # create a PhoneGap project
$ cd my-app # change to project directory
$ phonegap run ios # build and install the app to iOS
Usage: phonegap [options] [commands]
Description:
PhoneGap command-line tool.
Commands:
create <path> create a phonegap project
build <platform> build the project for specific platform
install <platform> install the project on a specific platform
run <platform> build and install the projectfor specific platform
serve serve a phonegap project
local [command] development on local system
remote [command] development in cloud with phonegap/build
platform [command] update a platform version
help [command] output usage information
version output version number
analytics turn analytics on or off, or view current status
Options:
-d, --verbose allow verbose output
-v, --version output version number
-h, --help output usage information
Platforms:
keyword | local environment | remote environment
-------------------|-------------------|-------------------
android | ✔ | ✔
blackberry10 | ✔ | ✖
ios | ✔ | ✔
wp8 | ✔ | ✔
Examples:
$ phonegap help create
$ phonegap help remote build
$ phonegap create path/to/my-app
$ phonegap remote build android
Usage: phonegap local [command]
Description:
Executes the command on the local system.
This requires that platform SDK is correctly installed.
Commands:
build <platform> build a specific platform
install <platform> install a specific platform
run <platform> build and install a specific platform
plugin <command> add, remove, and list plugins
Examples:
$ phonegap local build android
$ phonegap local run android
$ phonegap local plugin list
Usage: phonegap remote [command]
Description:
Executes the command remotely using the cloud-based PhoneGap/Build service.
Commands:
login login to PhoneGap/Build
logout logout of PhoneGap/Build
build <platform> build a specific platform
install <platform> install a specific platform
run <platform> build and install a specific platform
Examples:
$ phonegap remote login
$ phonegap remote build android
$ phonegap remote run android
var phonegap = require('phonegap');
Templates allow you to create a new app from an existing app template. The nice part about templates is that they are simply a Cordova-compatible app. Any existing app can be a template.
You can list the available templates with:
$ phonegap template list
You can create a new project from a template with:
$ phonegap create my-app --template hello-world
Adding a new template is easy.
Add your template to the package.json template section.
// the key is your template name (e.g. hello-world)
// the url is a HTTP URL to a .tar.gz.
{
"templates": {
"hello-world": {
"description": "Default hello world app for PhoneGap.",
"url": "https://github.com/phonegap/phonegap-app-hello-world/archive/master.tar.gz"
}
}
}
Send us a pull request!
The PhoneGap CLI installs successfully but you do not have a command
phonegap.
Depending on how
node and
npm were installed, your globally installed npm
modules may not be in your
PATH.
At the bottom of your
npm install -g phonegap@latest installation log, you will see the following:
...
/usr/local/share/npm/bin/phonegap -> /usr/local/share/npm/lib/node_modules/phonegap/bin/phonegap.js
...
(Your path may be slightly different)
Open
~/.profile or
~/.bashrc, depending on what exists on your system, and add following line:
export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/share/npm/bin
Open a new terminal tab or type the following command:
$ source ~/.profile
or
$ source ~/.bashrc
The command
phonegap should now be available to you.
You receive the following error message when building an Android project:
throw new Error('The provided path "' + project + '" is not an Android
The first time that you build for a platform, the framework is downloaded from Apache Cordova.
The framework is stored locally in your home directory, such as
~/.cordova/lib.
Sometimes the framework is corrupted during the download. It can exist for two know reasons:
First, you must properly configure your Android environment by following the platform setup guide.
Next, you must delete the cached Cordova Android framework (
x.x.x is your version):
~/.cordova/lib/android/cordova/x.x.x
Next, you can try to rebuild the project. Enabling verbose mode is sometimes helpful:
$ phonegap build android --verbose
There are a few steps that should be taken when upgrading to a new version of the cordova-cli.
Update the
package.json dependencies version for
cordova.
{
"dependencies": {
"cordova": "3.1.0"
}
}
Update the
package.json version.
{
"version": "3.1.0+cordova.0.15.0"
}
Run the tests.
$ npm test
Commit stating the version increment.
$ git add package.json
$ git commit -am "Version 3.1.0+cordova.0.15.0"
Tag the version commit.
$ git tag 3.1.0+cordova.0.15.0
Update the PhoneGap Hello World App to match the new version.
3.1.0.
Manually test that the latest Hello World app is lazy-loaded.
# Link the phonegap-cli for easier development (only need to do once).
$ cd phonegap-cli/
$ [sudo] npm link .
# Manually test and verify hello world app is lazy-loaded.
$ phonegap create my-app
[phonegap] missing library phonegap/www/3.1.0
[phonegap] downloading https://github.com/phonegap/phonegap-app-hello-world/archive/3.1.0.tar.gz...
[phonegap] created project at /Users/mwbrooks/Development/sandbox/my-app
$ cd my-app/
$ phonegap run ios
Push the git commit after the Hello World has been updated.
$ git push phonegap master
Publish the npm release.
$ npm publish
