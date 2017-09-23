Phone Regex

A regular expression for matching phone numbers.

Installation

npm i --save phone-regex

Usage

var phone = require ( 'phone-regex' ); phone({ exact : true }).test( '1234567890' ) phone({ exact : true }).test( 'apple 1234567890' ) phone().test( '1234567890' ) phone().test( 'apple 1234567890' ) phone().test( 'apple' ) phone({ indian : true }).test( 'mango 9744142626' ) phone({ indian : true }).test( 'mango 1234567890' ) phone({ indian : true , exact : true }).test( 'mango 9744142626' )

Acknowledgements

Regex from http://stackoverflow.com/a/16702965/1378668.

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander. Support for Indian Numbers added by Livin Mathew.