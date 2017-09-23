openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

phone-regex

by regexhq
2.1.0 (see all)

A regular expression for matching phone numbers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Phone Regex

Build Status

A regular expression for matching phone numbers.

Installation

npm i --save phone-regex

Usage

var phone = require('phone-regex');

// Exact string option
phone({ exact: true }).test('1234567890')       // => true
phone({ exact: true }).test('apple 1234567890') // => false

// Global option (default)
phone().test('1234567890')       // => true
phone().test('apple 1234567890') // => true
phone().test('apple')            // => false

// Indian option
phone({ indian: true }).test('mango 9744142626')              // => true
phone({ indian: true }).test('mango 1234567890')              // => false
phone({ indian: true, exact: true }).test('mango 9744142626') // => false

Acknowledgements

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander. Support for Indian Numbers added by Livin Mathew.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial