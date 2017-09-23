A regular expression for matching phone numbers.
npm i --save phone-regex
var phone = require('phone-regex');
// Exact string option
phone({ exact: true }).test('1234567890') // => true
phone({ exact: true }).test('apple 1234567890') // => false
// Global option (default)
phone().test('1234567890') // => true
phone().test('apple 1234567890') // => true
phone().test('apple') // => false
// Indian option
phone({ indian: true }).test('mango 9744142626') // => true
phone({ indian: true }).test('mango 1234567890') // => false
phone({ indian: true, exact: true }).test('mango 9744142626') // => false
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Crafted with <3 by John Otander. Support for Indian Numbers added by Livin Mathew.