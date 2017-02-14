Parsing and formatting phone numbers so you don't have to.
Install the module with:
npm install phone-formatter
Phone-formatter is pretty straight-forward. First, it can normalize pretty much any format you can throw at it. If it can't, then send a pull request with a failing test and it will (shortly thereafter).
var phoneFormatter = require('phone-formatter');
phoneFormatter.normalize('212.555.1212');
// returns "2125551212"
phoneFormatter.normalize('+1 (212) 555-1212');
// returns "2125551212"
You get the idea. It can also format a series of ten digits into almost any format your heart desires. Use the letter "N" as a place holder.
phoneFormatter.format("2125551212", "(NNN) NNN-NNNN");
// returns "(212) 555-1212"
That's cool. Do it.
phoneFormatter.format("(212) 555-1212", "NNN.NNN.NNNN")
// returns "212.555.1212"
If for some reason, this is not what you want: you can turn it off.
phoneFormatter.format("(212) 555-1212", "NNN.NNN.NNNN", {normalize: false})
// Will probably crash and burn hideously. What are you even doing?
As it stands, there are only two methods,
normalize and
format. They are pretty much fleshed out above. That said, I'm reserving this second for future greatness.
I can confirm that Phone Formatter can normalize the following formats.
It may handle ever more, but I haven't tested it.
Pull requests are welcome as long as they are accompanied by tests.
Right now, this library is incredibly American-centric and that kind of stinks, but my use case consisted exclusively of American phone numbers. If you'd like to tweak Phone Formatter to better suit your situation, please do!
Brief Style Guide: Two spaces, no space before function parentheses, semi-colons everywhere.
Copyright (c) 2013 Steve Kinney
Licensed under the MIT license.