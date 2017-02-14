openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pf

phone-formatter

by Steve Kinney
0.0.2 (see all)

Parsing and formatting phone numbers so you don't have to.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Phone Number Formatter

Parsing and formatting phone numbers so you don't have to.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install phone-formatter

Phone-formatter is pretty straight-forward. First, it can normalize pretty much any format you can throw at it. If it can't, then send a pull request with a failing test and it will (shortly thereafter).

var phoneFormatter = require('phone-formatter');

phoneFormatter.normalize('212.555.1212');
// returns "2125551212"

phoneFormatter.normalize('+1 (212) 555-1212');
// returns "2125551212"

You get the idea. It can also format a series of ten digits into almost any format your heart desires. Use the letter "N" as a place holder.

phoneFormatter.format("2125551212", "(NNN) NNN-NNNN");
// returns "(212) 555-1212"

But I want to do both at the same time!

That's cool. Do it.

phoneFormatter.format("(212) 555-1212", "NNN.NNN.NNNN")
// returns "212.555.1212"

If for some reason, this is not what you want: you can turn it off.

phoneFormatter.format("(212) 555-1212", "NNN.NNN.NNNN", {normalize: false})
// Will probably crash and burn hideously. What are you even doing?

Documentation

As it stands, there are only two methods, normalize and format. They are pretty much fleshed out above. That said, I'm reserving this second for future greatness.

I can confirm that Phone Formatter can normalize the following formats.

  • (212) 555 1212
  • (212) 555.1212
  • (212) 555-1212
  • (212) 5551212
  • (212)5551212
  • 212 555 1212
  • 212.555.1212
  • 212-555-1212
  • 1-212-555-1212
  • +1 (212) 555-1212
  • 12125551212
  • +45 (212) 555-1212
  • 2125551212

It may handle ever more, but I haven't tested it.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome as long as they are accompanied by tests.

Right now, this library is incredibly American-centric and that kind of stinks, but my use case consisted exclusively of American phone numbers. If you'd like to tweak Phone Formatter to better suit your situation, please do!

Brief Style Guide: Two spaces, no space before function parentheses, semi-colons everywhere.

Release History

  • 0.0.2: Normalize phone numbers by default.
  • 0.0.1: Just two methods and some tests.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Steve Kinney
Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial