Phone Number Formatter

Parsing and formatting phone numbers so you don't have to.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install phone-formatter

Phone-formatter is pretty straight-forward. First, it can normalize pretty much any format you can throw at it. If it can't, then send a pull request with a failing test and it will (shortly thereafter).

var phoneFormatter = require ( 'phone-formatter' ); phoneFormatter.normalize( '212.555.1212' ); phoneFormatter.normalize( '+1 (212) 555-1212' );

You get the idea. It can also format a series of ten digits into almost any format your heart desires. Use the letter "N" as a place holder.

phoneFormatter.format( "2125551212" , "(NNN) NNN-NNNN" );

But I want to do both at the same time!

That's cool. Do it.

phoneFormatter.format( "(212) 555-1212" , "NNN.NNN.NNNN" )

If for some reason, this is not what you want: you can turn it off.

phoneFormatter.format( "(212) 555-1212" , "NNN.NNN.NNNN" , { normalize : false })

Documentation

As it stands, there are only two methods, normalize and format . They are pretty much fleshed out above. That said, I'm reserving this second for future greatness.

I can confirm that Phone Formatter can normalize the following formats.

(212) 555 1212

(212) 555.1212

(212) 555-1212

(212) 5551212

(212)5551212

212 555 1212

212.555.1212

212-555-1212

1-212-555-1212

+1 (212) 555-1212

12125551212

+45 (212) 555-1212

2125551212

It may handle ever more, but I haven't tested it.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome as long as they are accompanied by tests.

Right now, this library is incredibly American-centric and that kind of stinks, but my use case consisted exclusively of American phone numbers. If you'd like to tweak Phone Formatter to better suit your situation, please do!

Brief Style Guide: Two spaces, no space before function parentheses, semi-colons everywhere.

Release History

0.0.2: Normalize phone numbers by default.

0.0.1: Just two methods and some tests.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Steve Kinney

Licensed under the MIT license.