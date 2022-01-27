phone is used to normalize mobile phone numbers into E.164 format.
A common problem is that users normally input phone numbers in this way:
`(817) 569-8900` or
`817569-8900` or
`1(817) 569-8900` or
`+1(817) 569-8900` or ...
We always want:
npm install phone
// or
yarn add phone
const {phone} = require('phone');
// or
import {phone} from 'phone';
phone('+852 6569-8900');
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+85265698900', countryIso2: 'HK', countryIso3: 'HKG', countryCode: '+852' }
phone('+1(817) 569-8900', {country: ''});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+18175698900', countryIso2: 'US', countryIso3: 'USA', countryCode: '+1'}
phone('(817) 569-8900', {country: 'USA'});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+18175698900', countryIso2: 'US', countryIso3: 'USA', countryCode: '+1'}
phone('(817) 569-8900', {country: 'HKG'});
// { isValid: false }
// not a valid HKG mobile phone number
phone('+1(817) 569-8900', {country: 'HKG'});
// { isValid: false }
// not a valid HKG mobile phone number
phone('6123-6123', {country: 'HKG'});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+85261236123', countryIso2: 'HK', countryIso3: 'HKG', countryCode: '+852' }
If both country code and country phone prefix are not provided, the phone number will be treated as USA or Canada by default.
phone('(817) 569-8900');
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+18175698900', countryIso2: 'US', countryIso3: 'USA', countryCode: '+1' }
phone('(817) 569-8900', {country: ''});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+18175698900', countryIso2: 'US', countryIso3: 'USA', countryCode: '+1' }
phone('780-569-8900', {country: null});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+17805698900', countryIso2: 'CA', countryIso3: 'CAN', countryCode: '+1' }
// 780 is a Canada phone prefix
phone('6123-6123', {country: null});
// { isValid: false }
// as default country is USA / CAN and the phone number does not fit such countries' rules
+ sign
Even you input a valid phone number with a valid prefix, if there is no plus sign, it will not work as expected:
phone('85291234567');
// or
phone('85291234567', {country: null});
// { isValid: false }
852 is a valid Hong Kong phone prefix, and
91234567 is a valid Hong Kong mobile phone number.
However, there is no plus sign provided, the module will assume the phone number is a USA or Canada phone number,
hence no result will be found.
If you know you have provided country phone prefix, make sure you also provide a plus sign:
phone('+85291234567');
// or
phone('+85291234567', {country: null});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+85291234567', countryIso2: 'HK', countryIso3: 'HKG', countryCode: '+852' }
or, if you know the country, and only want to reformat the phone number to E.164 format:
phone('91234567', {country: 'HKG'})
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+85291234567', countryIso2: 'HK', countryIso3: 'HKG', countryCode: '+852' }
If you want to skip phone number initial digit checking, set
validateMobilePrefix to false:
phone('+(852) 2356-4902');
// { isValid: false }
// '2' is a Hong Kong landline phone number prefix, not a valid mobile phone number prefix
phone('+(852) 2356-4902', {validateMobilePrefix: true});
// { isValid: false }
// same as above, default value of validateMobilePrefix = true
phone('+(852) 2356-4902', {validateMobilePrefix: false});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+85223564902', countryIso2: 'HK', countryIso3: 'HKG', countryCode: '+852' }
// skipping mobile prefix checking
With
validateMobilePrefix set to
false, the initial digit checking logic will be disabled completely, even you enter a phone number start with a non-exist digit:
phone('+(852) 0356-4902', {validateMobilePrefix: false});
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+85203564902', countryIso2: 'HK', countryIso3: 'HKG', countryCode: '+852' }
// even the phone number start with `0` is not a valid landline phone number
Note that the module does not have the capability to determine if the prefix is a valid
landline prefix number.
For some phone numbers, such as this sample UK phone number:
+44 07911 123456
There is a trunk code
0 after the country code
+44 so that it is unable to match any correct country.
Hence the module will try to remove 1 digit after the country code,
and try to detect:
+44 7911 123456
and it would become a valid UK phone number now.
phone('+4407911 123456')
// { isValid: true, phoneNumber: '+447911123456', countryIso2: 'GB', countryIso3: 'GBR', countryCode: '+44' }
If you want to disable this behavior,
please set
strictDetection to `true:
phone('+4407911 123456', {strictDetection: true})
// { isValid: false }
const {phone} = require('phone');
// or
import {phone} from 'phone';
phone(phoneNumber: string, { country, validateMobilePrefix, strictDetection }?: {
country?: string;
validateMobilePrefix?: boolean;
strictDetection?: boolean;
})
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|phoneNumber
|String
|Yes
|-
|The phone number text you want to process
|country
|String
|No
|null
|Provided country code in iso-3166 alpha 2 or 3 format
|validateMobilePrefix
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Set to false if you want to skip phone number initial digit checking
|strictDetection
|Boolean
|No
|false
|Set to true if you want to disable trunk code detection logic.
type PhoneResult = PhoneInvalidResult | PhoneValidResult;
interface PhoneValidResult {
isValid: true;
phoneNumber: string;
countryIso2: string;
countryIso3: string;
countryCode: string;
}
interface PhoneInvalidResult {
isValid: false;
phoneNumber: null;
countryIso2: null;
countryIso3: null;
countryCode: null;
}
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|isValid
|Boolean
|To indicate if the result valid
|phoneNumber
|String or null
|Normalized phone number in E.164 format
|countryIso2
|String or null
|Detected phone number country code in iso-3166 alpha 3 format
|countryIso3
|String or null
|Detected phone number country code in iso-3166 alpha 3 format
|countryCode
|String or null
|Detected phone number country calling code with
+ sign
[comment]: <> (## Demo)
[comment]: <> ([Try it on CodeSandbox](https://codesandbox.io/s/phone-browser-example-react-o5vt5?file=/src/App.js);)
yarn test
yarn start:example
And then visit http://localhost:8080
yarn build
[comment]: <> (## Supported Environment)
[comment]: <> (We currently transpile script to work on target environments for which the browser's global usage is >1%, and Node.js 6.10+.)
[comment]: <> (You can check browser usage statistics on the [browserlist](http://browserl.ist/?q=%3E1%25).)
[comment]: <> (You may need polyfills for some older browsers; for more details, please read the
example/README file.)
Does
phone do any logical validation?
Yes. If you provide
country, and the phone number does not start with
+ sign,
the module will validate
phone_number_lengths and
mobile_begin_with
Why is
phone returning an invalid result for a valid phone number?
By default, the function will validate a mobile phone number only, to validate a landline phone number, please set
validateMobilePrefix to
false.
If you find the result is still incorrect, please submit a ticket to improve our validation rules.
Why is
phone returning an object with
isValid = false instead of returning a null directly?
It reserves the flexibility to extend the response interface for invalid result in future.
The interface of v3 has been changed for better usability, maintainability and flexibility, this shows all the changes from v2:
|Version
|Interface
|v2
|phone(phoneNumber, country, allowLandline)
|v3
|phone(phoneNumber,{country: String, validateMobilePrefix: Boolean, strictDetection: Boolean})
|Version
|Result
|Interface
|v2
|-
|[phoneNumber, country]
|v3
|Valid
|{isValid: true, phoneNumber: string, countryIso2: string, countryIso3: string, countryCode: string}
|v3
|Invalid
|{isValid: false, phoneNumber: null, countryIso2: null, countryIso3: null, countryCode: null}
allowLandline in v2 is essentially equals to
validateMobilePrefix in v3, however, the value is opposite.
Because
allowLandline = true in v2 means "Skip the mobile phone number prefix validation", and there is NO capability to verify if the input phone number is a valid landline phone number.
To avoid the misleading information, the parameter name has been changed to
validateMobilePrefix, and the input value is opposite, while
validateMobilePrefix = false means "Skip the mobile phone number prefix validation".
We've tried to make sure that this package works for as many cases as possible, if you notice that we have an incorrect rule for a country or other case, please open an issue to let us know.
For creating new pull requests regarding add or modify phone number formats, please include the reference information such as PDFs, websites, etc. Thank you very much.
This project is licensed under the MIT license.