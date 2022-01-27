Phone ·

What is phone?

phone is used to normalize mobile phone numbers into E.164 format.

A common problem is that users normally input phone numbers in this way:

`(817) 569 -8900 ` or `817569-8900` or `1(817) 569 -8900 ` or `+1(817) 569 -8900 ` or ...

We always want:

Install

npm install phone yarn add phone

Usage

const {phone} = require ( 'phone' ); import {phone} from 'phone' ;

Simple usage

phone( '+852 6569-8900' );

With Country

phone( '+1(817) 569-8900' , { country : '' }); phone( '(817) 569-8900' , { country : 'USA' }); phone( '(817) 569-8900' , { country : 'HKG' }); phone( '+1(817) 569-8900' , { country : 'HKG' }); phone( '6123-6123' , { country : 'HKG' });

Without country code and no phone prefix

If both country code and country phone prefix are not provided, the phone number will be treated as USA or Canada by default.

phone( '(817) 569-8900' ); phone( '(817) 569-8900' , { country : '' }); phone( '780-569-8900' , { country : null }); phone( '6123-6123' , { country : null });

Without country code, with phone prefix, but no + sign

Even you input a valid phone number with a valid prefix, if there is no plus sign, it will not work as expected:

phone( '85291234567' ); phone( '85291234567' , { country : null });

852 is a valid Hong Kong phone prefix, and 91234567 is a valid Hong Kong mobile phone number. However, there is no plus sign provided, the module will assume the phone number is a USA or Canada phone number, hence no result will be found.

If you know you have provided country phone prefix, make sure you also provide a plus sign:

phone( '+85291234567' ); phone( '+85291234567' , { country : null });

or, if you know the country, and only want to reformat the phone number to E.164 format:

phone( '91234567' , { country : 'HKG' })

Skipping phone number initial digit checking

If you want to skip phone number initial digit checking, set validateMobilePrefix to false:

phone( '+(852) 2356-4902' ); phone( '+(852) 2356-4902' , { validateMobilePrefix : true }); phone( '+(852) 2356-4902' , { validateMobilePrefix : false });

With validateMobilePrefix set to false , the initial digit checking logic will be disabled completely, even you enter a phone number start with a non-exist digit:

phone( '+(852) 0356-4902' , { validateMobilePrefix : false });

Note that the module does not have the capability to determine if the prefix is a valid landline prefix number.

Trunk Code Detection Logic

For some phone numbers, such as this sample UK phone number:

+44 07911 123456

There is a trunk code 0 after the country code +44 so that it is unable to match any correct country.

Hence the module will try to remove 1 digit after the country code,

and try to detect:

+44 7911 123456

and it would become a valid UK phone number now.

phone( '+4407911 123456' )

If you want to disable this behavior, please set strictDetection to `true:

phone( '+4407911 123456' , { strictDetection : true })

API

const {phone} = require ( 'phone' ); import {phone} from 'phone' ; phone(phoneNumber: string , { country, validateMobilePrefix, strictDetection }?: { country?: string ; validateMobilePrefix?: boolean ; strictDetection?: boolean ; })

Input

Parameter Type Required Default Description phoneNumber String Yes - The phone number text you want to process country String No null Provided country code in iso-3166 alpha 2 or 3 format validateMobilePrefix Boolean No true Set to false if you want to skip phone number initial digit checking strictDetection Boolean No false Set to true if you want to disable trunk code detection logic.

Returns

type PhoneResult = PhoneInvalidResult | PhoneValidResult; interface PhoneValidResult { isValid: true ; phoneNumber: string ; countryIso2: string ; countryIso3: string ; countryCode: string ; } interface PhoneInvalidResult { isValid: false ; phoneNumber: null ; countryIso2: null ; countryIso3: null ; countryCode: null ; }

Parameter Type Description isValid Boolean To indicate if the result valid phoneNumber String or null Normalized phone number in E.164 format countryIso2 String or null Detected phone number country code in iso-3166 alpha 3 format countryIso3 String or null Detected phone number country code in iso-3166 alpha 3 format countryCode String or null Detected phone number country calling code with + sign

Test

yarn test

Interactive Web Example

yarn start :example

And then visit http://localhost:8080

Build

yarn build

FAQ

Does phone do any logical validation? Yes. If you provide country , and the phone number does not start with + sign, the module will validate phone_number_lengths and mobile_begin_with Why is phone returning an invalid result for a valid phone number? By default, the function will validate a mobile phone number only, to validate a landline phone number, please set validateMobilePrefix to false . If you find the result is still incorrect, please submit a ticket to improve our validation rules. Why is phone returning an object with isValid = false instead of returning a null directly? It reserves the flexibility to extend the response interface for invalid result in future.

Migrate from v2

The interface of v3 has been changed for better usability, maintainability and flexibility, this shows all the changes from v2:

Function Interface

Version Interface v2 phone(phoneNumber, country, allowLandline) v3 phone(phoneNumber,{country: String, validateMobilePrefix: Boolean, strictDetection: Boolean})

Function Response

Version Result Interface v2 - [phoneNumber, country] v3 Valid {isValid: true, phoneNumber: string, countryIso2: string, countryIso3: string, countryCode: string} v3 Invalid {isValid: false, phoneNumber: null, countryIso2: null, countryIso3: null, countryCode: null}

allowLandline in v2 is essentially equals to validateMobilePrefix in v3, however, the value is opposite.

Because allowLandline = true in v2 means "Skip the mobile phone number prefix validation", and there is NO capability to verify if the input phone number is a valid landline phone number.

To avoid the misleading information, the parameter name has been changed to validateMobilePrefix , and the input value is opposite, while validateMobilePrefix = false means "Skip the mobile phone number prefix validation".

Help

We've tried to make sure that this package works for as many cases as possible, if you notice that we have an incorrect rule for a country or other case, please open an issue to let us know.

For creating new pull requests regarding add or modify phone number formats, please include the reference information such as PDFs, websites, etc. Thank you very much.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.