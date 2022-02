Phoenix Framework Socket JavaScript API

This is a source of NPM package that contains extracted Socket JavaScript API from the Phoenix Framework.

Installation

npm install --save phoenix-socket

Authors

API was made by authors of the Phoenix Framework

see their website for complete list of authors.

Packaged by Marcin Lewandowski.

Versioning scheme

Version of the NPM package is always matching version of Phoenix Framework that contained the API.

License

The same as Phoenix Framework (MIT)