This is the Node.js client. If you need a client for the browser use phoenix
The difference with the original client is that this does not use long-polling and you need to pass the absolute url instead of the relative url.
This uses the same API as the original phoenix except that it needs an absolute url
const { Socket } = require('phoenix-channels')
let socket = new Socket("ws://example.com/socket")
socket.connect()
// Now that you are connected, you can join channels with a topic:
let channel = socket.channel("room:lobby", {})
channel.join()
.receive("ok", resp => { console.log("Joined successfully", resp) })
.receive("error", resp => { console.log("Unable to join", resp) })
Presence is also available
npm install --save phoenix-channels
API was made by authors of the Phoenix Framework
Ported to Node.js by Mario Campa
The same as Phoenix Framework (MIT)