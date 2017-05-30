openbase logo
phoenix-channels

by Mario Campa
1.0.0 (see all)

Phoenix Channels Client

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Phoenix Channels Client

npm (scoped) Build Status

This is the Node.js client. If you need a client for the browser use phoenix

The difference with the original client is that this does not use long-polling and you need to pass the absolute url instead of the relative url.

Usage

This uses the same API as the original phoenix except that it needs an absolute url

const { Socket } = require('phoenix-channels')

let socket = new Socket("ws://example.com/socket")

socket.connect()

// Now that you are connected, you can join channels with a topic:
let channel = socket.channel("room:lobby", {})
channel.join()
  .receive("ok", resp => { console.log("Joined successfully", resp) })
  .receive("error", resp => { console.log("Unable to join", resp) })

Presence is also available

Installation

npm install --save phoenix-channels

Authors

API was made by authors of the Phoenix Framework

  • see their website for complete list of authors.

Ported to Node.js by Mario Campa

License

The same as Phoenix Framework (MIT)

