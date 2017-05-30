Phoenix Channels Client

This is the Node.js client. If you need a client for the browser use phoenix

The difference with the original client is that this does not use long-polling and you need to pass the absolute url instead of the relative url.

Usage

This uses the same API as the original phoenix except that it needs an absolute url

const { Socket } = require ( 'phoenix-channels' ) let socket = new Socket( "ws://example.com/socket" ) socket.connect() let channel = socket.channel( "room:lobby" , {}) channel.join() .receive( "ok" , resp => { console .log( "Joined successfully" , resp) }) .receive( "error" , resp => { console .log( "Unable to join" , resp) })

Presence is also available

Installation

npm install --save phoenix-channels

Authors

API was made by authors of the Phoenix Framework

see their website for complete list of authors.

Ported to Node.js by Mario Campa

License

The same as Phoenix Framework (MIT)