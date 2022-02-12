Peace of mind from prototype to production.
See the official site at https://www.phoenixframework.org/
Install the latest version of Phoenix by following the instructions at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix/installation.html#phoenix
API documentation is available at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix
Phoenix.js documentation is available at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix/js
We appreciate any contribution to Phoenix. Check our CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md and CONTRIBUTING.md guides for more information. We usually keep a list of features and bugs in the issue tracker.
You can create a new project using the latest Phoenix source installer (the
phx.new Mix task) with the following steps:
phx_new archives so that Mix will pick up the local source code. This can be done with
mix archive.uninstall phx_new or by simply deleting the file, which is usually in
~/.mix/archives/.
git clone https://github.com/phoenixframework/phoenix or by downloading it
phx.new Mix task from within the
installer directory, for example:
$ cd phoenix/installer
$ mix phx.new dev_app --dev
The
--dev flag will configure your new project's
:phoenix dep as a relative path dependency, pointing to your local Phoenix checkout:
defp deps do
[{:phoenix, path: "../..", override: true},
To create projects outside of the
installer/ directory, add the latest archive to your machine by following the instructions in installer/README.md
To build the documentation from source:
$ npm install --prefix assets
$ MIX_ENV=docs mix docs
To build Phoenix from source:
$ mix deps.get
$ mix compile
To build the Phoenix installer from source:
$ mix deps.get
$ mix compile
$ mix archive.build
$ cd assets
$ npm install
Privately disclose security vulnerabilities to phoenix-security@googlegroups.com
Copyright (c) 2014, Chris McCord.
Phoenix source code is licensed under the MIT License.