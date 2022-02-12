openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

phoenix

by phoenixframework
1.6.4 (see all)

Peace of mind from prototype to production

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80K

GitHub Stars

17.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,108

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/511
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

phoenix logo

Peace of mind from prototype to production.

Build Status

Getting started

See the official site at https://www.phoenixframework.org/

Install the latest version of Phoenix by following the instructions at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix/installation.html#phoenix

Documentation

API documentation is available at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix

Phoenix.js documentation is available at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix/js

Contributing

We appreciate any contribution to Phoenix. Check our CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md and CONTRIBUTING.md guides for more information. We usually keep a list of features and bugs in the issue tracker.

Generating a Phoenix project from unreleased versions

You can create a new project using the latest Phoenix source installer (the phx.new Mix task) with the following steps:

  1. Remove any previously installed phx_new archives so that Mix will pick up the local source code. This can be done with mix archive.uninstall phx_new or by simply deleting the file, which is usually in ~/.mix/archives/.
  2. Copy this repo via git clone https://github.com/phoenixframework/phoenix or by downloading it
  3. Run the phx.new Mix task from within the installer directory, for example:
$ cd phoenix/installer
$ mix phx.new dev_app --dev

The --dev flag will configure your new project's :phoenix dep as a relative path dependency, pointing to your local Phoenix checkout:

defp deps do
  [{:phoenix, path: "../..", override: true},

To create projects outside of the installer/ directory, add the latest archive to your machine by following the instructions in installer/README.md

To build the documentation from source:

$ npm install --prefix assets
$ MIX_ENV=docs mix docs

To build Phoenix from source:

$ mix deps.get
$ mix compile

To build the Phoenix installer from source:

$ mix deps.get
$ mix compile
$ mix archive.build

Building phoenix.js

$ cd assets
$ npm install

Copyright (c) 2014, Chris McCord.

Phoenix source code is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
Haig NalbandianLos Angeles, CA19 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Nikolay KolevIrvine, CA, US75 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack Cloud Architect
5 months ago
Dillon Chanis3 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Developer
6 months ago
Adrian SalceanuSitges, Barcelona, Spain13 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer. Creator of Genie.jl and Stipple.jl. Author of "Julia Programming Projects" and "Julia 1.0 Programming Complete Reference Guide".
7 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial