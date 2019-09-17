Automated workflow for front-end developers in one tasty bowl of code.
This software is ARCHIVED. No new development is going on. Feel free to fork it. We've used this dev stack in Source for all new landing pages and in abdoc for all new client projects since February 2014.
As replacement you can use Webpack-based dev stack like create-react-app. Webpack practically replaced Gulp-based dev stacks and offers more features (at cost of worse performance).
Run
npm install -g gulp yo generator-pho
Phở Devstack uses Gulp as task runner, Yeoman for scaffolding new projects and Bower for installing client-side packages.
Learn more about installing Phở at Getting Started guide
For a Getting Started guide, FAQ, etc. see documentation.
See our Contributing guide