Phở Devstack

Automated workflow for front-end developers in one tasty bowl of code.

Status

This software is ARCHIVED. No new development is going on. Feel free to fork it. We've used this dev stack in Source for all new landing pages and in abdoc for all new client projects since February 2014.

As replacement you can use Webpack-based dev stack like create-react-app. Webpack practically replaced Gulp-based dev stacks and offers more features (at cost of worse performance).

Features

Yeoman generator

Livereload (without browser reload for CSS)

Sass and Less stylesheets compilation

HTML, JavaScript and CSS minification

Advanced image handling (base64 inlining, image optimization, sprite generation)

Browserify modules (written in JavaScript or CoffeeScript)

Linting JavaScript

Configurable directory structure

Replacing text in HTML (meta tags, analytics codes)

Scripts and stylesheets revisioning

Running build after file is changed

Configurable plugins

Stays up-to-date

Installation

Run npm install -g gulp yo generator-pho

Phở Devstack uses Gulp as task runner, Yeoman for scaffolding new projects and Bower for installing client-side packages.

Learn more about installing Phở at Getting Started guide

Documentation

For a Getting Started guide, FAQ, etc. see documentation.

Want to contribute?

See our Contributing guide

License

MIT license