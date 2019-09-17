openbase logo
pho-devstack

by madebysource
1.5.1 (see all)

Automated workflow for front-end developers in one tasty bowl of code.

Documentation
3

GitHub Stars

968

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

31

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Phở Devstack NPM version

Automated workflow for front-end developers in one tasty bowl of code.

Status

This software is ARCHIVED. No new development is going on. Feel free to fork it. We've used this dev stack in Source for all new landing pages and in abdoc for all new client projects since February 2014.

As replacement you can use Webpack-based dev stack like create-react-app. Webpack practically replaced Gulp-based dev stacks and offers more features (at cost of worse performance).

Features

  • Yeoman generator
  • Livereload (without browser reload for CSS)
  • Sass and Less stylesheets compilation
  • HTML, JavaScript and CSS minification
  • Advanced image handling (base64 inlining, image optimization, sprite generation)
  • Browserify modules (written in JavaScript or CoffeeScript)
  • Linting JavaScript
  • Configurable directory structure
  • Replacing text in HTML (meta tags, analytics codes)
  • Scripts and stylesheets revisioning
  • Running build after file is changed
  • Configurable plugins
  • Stays up-to-date

Installation

Run npm install -g gulp yo generator-pho

Phở Devstack uses Gulp as task runner, Yeoman for scaffolding new projects and Bower for installing client-side packages.

Learn more about installing Phở at Getting Started guide

Documentation

For a Getting Started guide, FAQ, etc. see documentation.

Want to contribute?

See our Contributing guide

License

MIT license

