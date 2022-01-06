The lightweight Node.js HTTP client

Full documentation | GitHub | NPM

Simple Usage

const p = require ( 'phin' ) const res = await p( 'https://ethanent.me' ) console .log(res.body)

Note that the above should be in an async context! Phin also provides an unpromisified version of the library.

Install

npm install phin

Why Phin?

Phin is relied upon by important projects and large companies. The hundreds of contributors at Less, for example, depend on Phin as part of their development process.

Also, Phin is very lightweight. To compare to other libraries, see Phin vs. the Competition.

Quick Demos

Simple POST:

await p({ url : 'https://ethanent.me' , method : 'POST' , data : { hey : 'hi' } })

Unpromisified Usage

const p = require ( 'phin' ).unpromisified p( 'https://ethanent.me' , (err, res) => { if (!err) console .log(res.body) })

Simple parsing of JSON:

const res = await p({ 'url' : 'https://ethanent.me/name' , 'parse' : 'json' }) console .log(res.body.first)

Default Options

const ppostjson = p.defaults({ 'method' : 'POST' , 'parse' : 'json' , 'timeout' : 2000 }) const res = await ppostjson( 'https://ethanent.me/somejson' )

Custom Core HTTP Options

Phin allows you to set core HTTP options.

await p({ 'url' : 'https://ethanent.me/name' , 'core' : { 'agent' : myAgent } })

Full Documentation

There's a lot more which can be done with the Phin library.

See the Phin documentation.

Phin vs. the Competition

Phin is a very lightweight library, yet it contains all of the common HTTP client features included in competing libraries!

Here's a size comparison table: