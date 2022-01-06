The lightweight Node.js HTTP client
const p = require('phin')
const res = await p('https://ethanent.me')
console.log(res.body)
Note that the above should be in an async context! Phin also provides an unpromisified version of the library.
npm install phin
Phin is relied upon by important projects and large companies. The hundreds of contributors at Less, for example, depend on Phin as part of their development process.
Also, Phin is very lightweight. To compare to other libraries, see Phin vs. the Competition.
Simple POST:
await p({
url: 'https://ethanent.me',
method: 'POST',
data: {
hey: 'hi'
}
})
const p = require('phin').unpromisified
p('https://ethanent.me', (err, res) => {
if (!err) console.log(res.body)
})
Simple parsing of JSON:
// (In async function in this case.)
const res = await p({
'url': 'https://ethanent.me/name',
'parse': 'json'
})
console.log(res.body.first)
const ppostjson = p.defaults({
'method': 'POST',
'parse': 'json',
'timeout': 2000
})
// In async function...
const res = await ppostjson('https://ethanent.me/somejson')
// ^ An options object could also be used here to set other options.
// Do things with res.body?
Phin allows you to set core HTTP options.
await p({
'url': 'https://ethanent.me/name',
'core': {
'agent': myAgent // Assuming you'd already created myAgent earlier.
}
})
There's a lot more which can be done with the Phin library.
Phin is a very lightweight library, yet it contains all of the common HTTP client features included in competing libraries!
Here's a size comparison table:
|Package
|Size
|request
|superagent
|got
|axios
|isomorphic-fetch
|r2
|node-fetch
|phin