React for Slack Apps
Build interactive Slack apps without webhooks or JSON headache. If you know React, you know how to make a Slack app.
Create your message with React:
import randomImage from "../utils";
export function RandomImage({ useState }: PheliaMessageProps) {
const [imageUrl, setImageUrl] = useState("imageUrl", randomImage());
return (
<Message text="Choose a dog">
<ImageBlock
title="an adorable :dog:"
alt="a very adorable doggy dog"
imageUrl={imageUrl}
emoji
/>
<Divider />
<Actions>
<Button
style="primary"
action="randomImage"
onClick={() => setImageUrl(randomImage())}
>
New doggy
</Button>
</Actions>
</Message>
);
}
Register your component
const client = new Phelia(process.env.SLACK_TOKEN);
app.post(
"/interactions",
client.messageHandler(process.env.SLACK_SIGNING_SECRET, [RandomImage])
);
client.postMessage(RandomImage, "@max");
Interact with your message:
See: docs for more info or join our community Slack.
Phelia transforms React components into Slack messages by use of a custom React reconciler. Components (with their internal state and props) are serialized into a custom storage. When a user interacts with a posted message Phelia retrieves the component, re-hydrates it's state and props, and performs any actions which may result in a new state.
Each component is a mapping of a specific object type for a slack block. There are 3 categories of components, each with special rules for how that component can be used with other components.
To request a feature submit a new issue. | Component | | Example | | ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | --- | ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | Actions | ✅ | Counter | | Button | ✅ | Counter | | Channel Select Menus | ✅ | Channel Select Menu | | Checkboxes | ✅ | Modal Example | | Confirmation dialog | ✅ | Random Image | | Context | ✅ | | Conversation Select Menus | ✅ | Conversation Select Menu | | Date Picker | ✅ | Birthday Picker | | Divider | ✅ | Random Image | | External Select Menus | ✅ | External Select Menu | | Home Tab | ✅ | Home App Example | | Image Block | ✅ | Random Image | | Image | ✅ | Random Image | | Input | ✅ | Modal Example | | Messages | ✅ | Server | | Modals | ✅ | Modal Example | | Multi channels select Menu | ✅ | Multi Channels Select Menu | | Multi conversations select Menu | ✅ | Multi Conversations Select Menu | | Multi external select Menu | ✅ | Multi External Select Menu | | Multi static select Menu | ✅ | Multi Static Select Menu | | Multi users select Menu | ✅ | Multi Users Select Menu | | Option group | ✅ | Static Select Menu | | Option | ✅ | | Overflow Menu | ✅ | Overflow Menu | | Plain-text input | ✅ | Modal Example | | Radio button group | ✅ | Radio Buttons | | Section | ✅ | Counter | | Static Select Menus | ✅ | Static Select Menu | | Text | ✅ | Counter | | Text | ✅ | Random Image | | User Select Menus | ✅ | User Select Menu |