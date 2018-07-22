Send faxes with Phaxio. It's completely asynchronous.
If you perfer a promised based api, take a look at our fork phaxio-promise
npm install phaxio
var Phaxio = require('phaxio'),
phaxio = new Phaxio('e222........................', '62e5........................'),
callback = function(err,data){console.log(data);};
phaxio.sendFax({
to: '13165555555',
string_data: 'Faxing from Node.js',
string_data_type: 'text'
},callback);
Response
{ success: true,
message: 'Retrieved fax successfully',
data:
{ id: '111111',
num_pages: '0',
cost: 0,
direction: 'sent',
status: 'queued',
is_test: 'true',
requested_at: 1344829113,
recipients: [ { number: '13165555555', status: 'queued' } ]
}
}
Returns a phaxio object with your keys set on the object.
opt = {
// always required can be an array of a single string
to = ['xxxxxxxx', 'xxxxxxxxx'],
// one of these is required
filenames = ['path','path','path'],
string_data = 'String of data for phaxio to parse'
//optional
string_data_type: '',
batch: "and othe phaxio options"
}
phaxio.sendFax({
to: '13165555555',
filenames: ['coverletter.doc', 'resume.pdf']
}, function(err,res) {
console.log(res);
});
phaxio.sendFax({
to: '13165555555',
string_data: 'http://www.google.com/',
string_data_type: 'url'
});
var batchID;
phaxio.sendFax({
to: ['13165555555', '19135555555'],
filenames: 'my-cat.jpg',
batch: true
}, function(err,res) {
if(res.batchId){
batchId = res.batchId;
}
});
Cancels the fax
faxId
phaxio.cancelFax('123456', function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
Returns the status of
faxId
phaxio.faxStatus('123456', function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
Fires the batch
batchId
phaxio.fireBatch(batchId);
Closes the batch
batchId
phaxio.closeBatch('123456');
Provisions a number in area code
area_code
phaxio.provisionNumber({
area_code: '212',
callback_url: 'http://localhost/'
}, function(res) {
console.log(res);
});
Releases the number
number
phaxio.releaseNumber('8475551234', function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
Returns user phone numbers matching optional params
area_code or
number
phaxio.numberList(function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
phaxio.numberList({ area_code: '847' }, function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
Returns the account status
phaxio.accountStatus(function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
Simulates receiving a fax containing the PhaxCode in
filename with optional params
from_number and
to_number
phaxio.testReceive({filenames: 'PhaxCode.pdf'}, function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
phaxio.testReceive({
from_number: '3165555555',
to_number: '9135555555',
filenames: 'PhaxCode.pdf'
}, function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
Returns a PDF of
filenames with a PhaxCode at the
x,
y location specified with optional params
metadata and
page_number
phaxio.attachPhaxCodeToPdf({
filenames: 'resume.doc',
x:0,
y:5
},function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFile(path.join(__dirname, 'resume-with-PhaxCode.pdf'), buffer, 'binary');
});
phaxio.attachPhaxCodeToPdf({
filenames:'kittens.pdf',
x:5,
y:25,
metadata: 'Fax with kittens',
page_number: 5
}, function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFile(path.join(__dirname, 'kittens-with-PhaxCode.pdf'), buffer, 'binary');
});
Creates a new PhaxCode with optional
metadata param and returns the URL or returns a PDF if optional
redirect param is true
phaxio.createPhaxCode(function(err, res) {
console.log(res);
});
phaxio.createPhaxCode({ metadata: 'Awesome', redirect: true }, function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'Awesome-PhaxCode.pdf'), buffer, 'binary');
});
Returns the hosted document
name with a basic PhaxCode or custom PhaxCode if
metadata is set
phaxio.getHostedDocument({name:'order-form'}, function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'order-form.pdf'), buffer, 'binary');
});
phaxio.getHostedDocument({
name:'order-form',
metadata: 'Referred by Chad Smith'
}, function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'order-form-with-referral-code.pdf'), buffer, 'binary');
});
Returns the thumbnail or PDF of fax requested, optional
type specifies _p_df (default), _s_mall or _l_arge thumbnail
phaxio.faxFile({id:'123456'}, function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'fax-123456.pdf'), buffer, 'binary');
});
phaxio.faxFile({
id:'123456',
type:'l'
}, function(err, buffer) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, '123456.jpg'), buffer, 'binary');
});
See the issue tracker for more.
Chad Smith (chad@nospam.me). Francis Gulotta (rbrtr.com)
This project is UNLICENSED and not endorsed by or affiliated with Phaxio.