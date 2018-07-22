Send faxes with Phaxio. It's completely asynchronous.

If you perfer a promised based api, take a look at our fork phaxio-promise

Installation

npm install phaxio

Usage overview

var Phaxio = require ( 'phaxio' ), phaxio = new Phaxio( 'e222........................' , '62e5........................' ), callback = function ( err,data ) { console .log(data);}; phaxio.sendFax({ to : '13165555555' , string_data : 'Faxing from Node.js' , string_data_type : 'text' },callback);

Response

{ success : true , message : 'Retrieved fax successfully' , data : { id : '111111' , num_pages : '0' , cost : 0 , direction : 'sent' , status : 'queued' , is_test : 'true' , requested_at : 1344829113 , recipients : [ { number : '13165555555' , status : 'queued' } ] } }

Constructor

new Phaxio(key, secret);

Returns a phaxio object with your keys set on the object.

Methods

opt = { to = [ 'xxxxxxxx' , 'xxxxxxxxx' ], filenames = [ 'path' , 'path' , 'path' ], string_data = 'String of data for phaxio to parse' string_data_type : '' , batch : "and othe phaxio options" } phaxio.sendFax({ to : '13165555555' , filenames : [ 'coverletter.doc' , 'resume.pdf' ] }, function ( err,res ) { console .log(res); }); phaxio.sendFax({ to : '13165555555' , string_data : 'http://www.google.com/' , string_data_type : 'url' }); var batchID; phaxio.sendFax({ to : [ '13165555555' , '19135555555' ], filenames : 'my-cat.jpg' , batch : true }, function ( err,res ) { if (res.batchId){ batchId = res.batchId; } });

Cancels the fax faxId

phaxio.cancelFax( '123456' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Returns the status of faxId

phaxio.faxStatus( '123456' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Fires the batch batchId

phaxio.fireBatch(batchId);

Closes the batch batchId

phaxio.closeBatch( '123456' );

Provisions a number in area code area_code

phaxio.provisionNumber({ area_code : '212' , callback_url : 'http://localhost/' }, function ( res ) { console .log(res); });

Releases the number number

phaxio.releaseNumber( '8475551234' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Returns user phone numbers matching optional params area_code or number

phaxio.numberList( function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); }); phaxio.numberList({ area_code : '847' }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Returns the account status

phaxio.accountStatus( function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Simulates receiving a fax containing the PhaxCode in filename with optional params from_number and to_number

phaxio.testReceive({ filenames : 'PhaxCode.pdf' }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); }); phaxio.testReceive({ from_number : '3165555555' , to_number : '9135555555' , filenames : 'PhaxCode.pdf' }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Returns a PDF of filenames with a PhaxCode at the x , y location specified with optional params metadata and page_number

phaxio.attachPhaxCodeToPdf({ filenames : 'resume.doc' , x : 0 , y : 5 }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFile(path.join(__dirname, 'resume-with-PhaxCode.pdf' ), buffer, 'binary' ); }); phaxio.attachPhaxCodeToPdf({ filenames : 'kittens.pdf' , x : 5 , y : 25 , metadata : 'Fax with kittens' , page_number : 5 }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFile(path.join(__dirname, 'kittens-with-PhaxCode.pdf' ), buffer, 'binary' ); });

Creates a new PhaxCode with optional metadata param and returns the URL or returns a PDF if optional redirect param is true

phaxio.createPhaxCode( function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); }); phaxio.createPhaxCode({ metadata : 'Awesome' , redirect : true }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'Awesome-PhaxCode.pdf' ), buffer, 'binary' ); });

Returns the hosted document name with a basic PhaxCode or custom PhaxCode if metadata is set

phaxio.getHostedDocument({ name : 'order-form' }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'order-form.pdf' ), buffer, 'binary' ); }); phaxio.getHostedDocument({ name : 'order-form' , metadata : 'Referred by Chad Smith' }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'order-form-with-referral-code.pdf' ), buffer, 'binary' ); });

Returns the thumbnail or PDF of fax requested, optional type specifies _p_df (default), _s_mall or _l_arge thumbnail

phaxio.faxFile({ id : '123456' }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'fax-123456.pdf' ), buffer, 'binary' ); }); phaxio.faxFile({ id : '123456' , type : 'l' }, function ( err, buffer ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, '123456.jpg' ), buffer, 'binary' ); });

TODO

Receiving fax callbacks

Support for faxList

See the issue tracker for more.

Author

Chad Smith (chad@nospam.me). Francis Gulotta (rbrtr.com)

License

This project is UNLICENSED and not endorsed by or affiliated with Phaxio.