Notes of Phaser3 engine
Prepare
- Install node.js (ver 10+, for rollup)
- Click
install.bat
Run examples
- Click
*.bat in folder
examples, it will open application on browser
Export minify file of plugins
- Click
export-plugins.bat
File structure
- Folder
dist : Plugin minify files
- Folder
plugins,
templates : Source code of plugins and templates
- Folder
examples : Test code of plugins
- Folder
docs : Some notes of phaser3, and my plugins.
-
site\index.html : Entry point.
