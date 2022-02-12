openbase logo
prp

phaser3-rex-plugins

by Rex
1.1.64 (see all)

Notes of phaser3 engine

4.2K

GitHub Stars

826

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Notes of Phaser3 engine

Phaser3

Rex plugins

Demo

Prepare

  1. Install node.js (ver 10+, for rollup)
  2. Click install.bat
    • npm install

Run examples

  1. Click *.bat in folder examples, it will open application on browser

Export minify file of plugins

  1. Click export-plugins.bat
    • npm run build

File structure

  • Folder dist : Plugin minify files
  • Folder plugins, templates : Source code of plugins and templates
  • Folder examples : Test code of plugins
  • Folder docs : Some notes of phaser3, and my plugins.
    • site\index.html : Entry point.

