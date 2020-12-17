A Phaser 3 project template with ES6 support via Babel 7 and Webpack 4 that includes hot-reloading for development and production-ready builds.
This has been updated for Phaser 3.50.0 version and above.
Loading images via JavaScript module
import is also supported, although not recommended.
Node.js is required to install dependencies and run scripts via
npm.
|Command
|Description
npm install
|Install project dependencies
npm start
|Build project and open web server running project
npm run build
|Builds code bundle with production settings (minification, uglification, etc..)
After cloning the repo, run
npm install from your project directory. Then, you can start the local development server by running
npm start.
After starting the development server with
npm start, you can edit any files in the
src folder and webpack will automatically recompile and reload your server (available at
http://localhost:8080 by default).
You can write modern ES6+ JavaScript and Babel will transpile it to a version of JavaScript that you want your project to support. The targeted browsers are set in the
.babelrc file and the default currently targets all browsers with total usage over "0.25%" but excludes IE11 and Opera Mini.
"browsers": [
">0.25%",
"not ie 11",
"not op_mini all"
]
If you want to customize your build, such as adding a new webpack loader or plugin (i.e. for loading CSS or fonts), you can modify the
webpack/base.js file for cross-project changes, or you can modify and/or create new configuration files and target them in specific npm tasks inside of `package.json'.
After you run the
npm run build command, your code will be built into a single bundle located at
dist/bundle.min.js along with any other assets you project depended.
If you put the contents of the
dist folder in a publicly-accessible location (say something like
http://mycoolserver.com), you should be able to open
http://mycoolserver.com/index.html and play your game.