Phaser Tiled

This is a replacement for the tilemap implementation in the Phaser game framework. The purpose of this plugin is to optimize the tilemaps for large complex maps built with the Tiled Map Editor.

This plugin optimizes the rendering of large scrolling tilemaps. It also adds support for many more Tiled features and lots of advanced functionality. You can read Why use this plugin? below for more details.

Note: The recommended version of Tiled for use with this plugin is v0.15 . Any other version is not officially supported.

Usage

Simply download the phaser-tiled.js script from the latest release and include it on your page after including Phaser:

< script src = "phaser.js" > </ script > < script src = "phaser-tiled.js" > </ script >

Javascript

After adding the script to the page you can activate it by enabling the plugin:

game.add.plugin(Phaser.Plugin.Tiled);

Then you can add a Tiled map to your game like this:

var cacheKey = Phaser.Plugin.Tiled.utils.cacheKey; game.load.tiledmap(cacheKey( 'my-tiledmap' , 'tiledmap' ), 'assets/levels/tilemap.json' , null , Phaser.Tilemap.TILED_JSON); game.load.image(cacheKey( 'my-tiledmap' , 'tileset' , 'tileset1-name' ), 'assets/levels/tileset1.png' ); game.load.image(cacheKey( 'my-tiledmap' , 'tileset' , 'tileset2-name' ), 'assets/levels/tileset2.png' ); game.load.image(cacheKey( 'my-tiledmap' , 'layer' , 'layer-name' ), 'assets/levels/layer.png' ); var map = game.add.tiledmap( 'my-tiledmap' );

That can get pretty heavy, and hardcoding what to load and how to name it can stink! Luckily, there is an easier way to handle it. Instead of hard-coding what the tilemap should load and be named, this plugin has a gulp task that can generate a Phaser Asset Pack that describes what and how to load the tiledmap. If you have this pack it becomes trivial to load and create a tiledmap:

game.load.pack( 'my-tiledmap' , 'assets/levels/tilemap-assets.json' ); var map = game.add.tiledmap( 'my-tiledmap' );

Wow, that was a lot easier! You can find out more about the generator on it's GitHub page.

Typescript

Download the phaser-tiled.d.ts and add it to your project. (The file is located in the typescript folder) You also need the normal phaser-tiled.js file.

First of all you need to make sure you add a reference to the phaser and phaser-tiled typescript files.

Now you need to load the plugin. This needs to be done in the preload function.

this .game.add.plugin( new Tiled( this .game, this .game.stage)); var cacheKey = Phaser.Plugin.Tiled.utils.cacheKey; (< any > this .game.load).tiledmap(cacheKey( 'myTiledMap' , 'tiledmap' ), 'maps/myTiledMap.json' , null , Phaser.Tilemap.TILED_JSON); this .game.load.image(cacheKey( 'myTiledMap' , 'tileset' , 'Grass' ), 'images/tilesets/Grass.png' ); this .game.load.image(cacheKey( 'myTiledMap' , 'tileset' , 'Dirt' ), 'images/tilesets/Dirt.png' ); this .game.load.image(cacheKey( 'myTiledMap' , 'layer' , 'yourLayerName' ), 'images/imageLayers/layer.png' );

Now the loading part is done and we will continue after the loading is complete.

var map = (< any > this .game.add).tiledmap( 'myTiledMap' );

Physics

This plugin comes with a couple ways to implement physics for your games. Right now the only officially supported engine is p2.js, but hopefully arcade and others can join the party soon (need it now? submit a PR!).

To create the physics bodies based on a tilemap, the simplest way is to create an object layer in Tiled Editor and use the object tools to draw physics. You can use the rectangle, ellipse, polygon, or polyline tools. The only caveats are that circles (not ellipses) are supported so height and width of the ellipse must be the same, and if you use the polyline tool be sure to close the path to make a convex polygon!

Here is how you can convert your objects into collision bodies:

var map = game.add.tiledmap( 'tilemap-key' ); game.physics.p2.convertTiledCollisionObjects(map, 'objectlayer-name' );

That is it! All the objects in the layer named objectlayer-name will be converted to p2 physics bodies and added to the simulation.

Using collidable tiles

The second method is to set the collides custom property on tiles in a tileset to true . This tells the engine that that specific tile is collidable wherever it is in the map, and a body will be created for it.

Here is how you can convert your collidable tiles into collision bodies:

var map = game.add.tiledmap( 'tilemap-key' ); game.physics.p2.convertTiledmap(map, 'tilelayer-name' );

That is it! All the collidable tiles in the layer named tilelayer-name will be converted to p2 physics bodies and added to the simulation. This will also try to combine bodies that are adjacent on the same X axis into a single body to reduce the total number of bodies that are created. This algorithm can (and should) be much improved.

Why use this plugin?

Here are some features this plugin has that Phaser doesn't, or that this plugin tries to do better:

Faster render times Support for Tiled XML format Support for tile flipping Support for animated tiles (added in Tiled v0.10.0) Automatic layer creation from tiled data Automatic tileset creation from tiled data

Show me the performance!

Using a large test map with 256x256 tiles, each 16x16 pixels, and 3 layers of them. phaser-debug gives me this performance graph for the core phaser tilemap implementation:

The spikes you see there are when I pan around the map. Using the same map with this plugin I get this:

Supported custom properties

Tilemap

None, yet.

Tileset

None, yet.

Tileset Tile (specific tile in the tileset)

collideLeft - true will make this tile collide on the left

- true will make this tile collide on the left collideRight - true will make this tile collide on the right

- true will make this tile collide on the right collideUp - true will make this tile collide on the top

- true will make this tile collide on the top collideDown - true will make this tile collide on the bottom

- true will make this tile collide on the bottom collides - true will set all collision sides to true, if that collision side doesn't have a specific override

- true will set all collision sides to true, if that collision side doesn't have a specific override blendMode - string of the blendMode constant to use for this tile (e.g. 'NORMAL')

Tile Layer

batch - true will place tile sprites into a SpriteBatch container.

Object Layer

batch - true will place object sprites into a SpriteBatch container.

- true will place object sprites into a SpriteBatch container. blendMode - string of the blendMode constant to use for all objects in this layer (e.g. 'NORMAL').

Object Layer Object (specific object in the layer)

blendMode - string of the blendMode constant to use for this object (e.g. 'NORMAL')

- string of the blendMode constant to use for this object (e.g. 'NORMAL') texture - string of the texture to load from the cache, usually the URL you would load the texture with.

- string of the texture to load from the cache, usually the URL you would load the texture with. collides - true/false whether this object is collidable, falls back to the tileset tile collides property.

- true/false whether this object is collidable, falls back to the tileset tile collides property. sensor - Makes the physics shape a sensor shape when collides is true.

- Makes the physics shape a sensor shape when is true. anchor - A custom anchor override for a tile in array format, e.g. "[0,1]"

Image Layer

None, yet.

Tiled features not yet implemented:

Object layers Image layers Multi-image tilesets

Phaser Tilemap API features still needed:

Layer Properties:

tileColor

wrap

scrollFactor

Map Methods:

setTileIndexCallback

setTileLocationCallback

setCollision

setCollisionBetween

setCollisionByExclusion

setCollisionByIndex

copy

paste

swap

swapHandler

forEach

replace

random

shuffle

fill

Object Layer:

object spritepool to pull custom object from

Test, only minimally implemented right now

Image Layer:

Completely unimplemented

General: