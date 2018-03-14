List View classes for Phaser

Install via npm

npm install phaser-list-view --save https://www.npmjs.com/package/phaser-list-view

Install via script tag

Copy dist/phaser-list-view.js into your project and include via script tag

Build

npm run build

Run demo

npm i

npm start

API

Scroller : A pure logic scroller. Includes iOS-like behaviour such as momentum, bounce-back and snapping. Most likely you would use DirectionalScroller or WheelScroller over this base Scroller. But if you have custom needs you can use it.

: A pure logic scroller. Includes iOS-like behaviour such as momentum, bounce-back and snapping. Most likely you would use DirectionalScroller or WheelScroller over this base Scroller. But if you have custom needs you can use it. DirectionalScroller : A pure logic scroller built for scrolling on the x and y axis. Extends the base Scroller class.

: A pure logic scroller built for scrolling on the x and y axis. Extends the base Scroller class. WheelScroller : A pure logic scroller built for scrolling around a circle. Extends the base Scroller class.

: A pure logic scroller built for scrolling around a circle. Extends the base Scroller class. ListView : An iOS-like ListView class. Uses DirectionalScroller for the input and outputs a ListView. Performance is good because we cull off-screen items. Perfect for high scoreboards.

: An iOS-like ListView class. Uses DirectionalScroller for the input and outputs a ListView. Performance is good because we cull off-screen items. Perfect for high scoreboards. SwipeCarousel : An iOS-like SwipeCarousel. Uses DirectionalScroller for the input and outputs a SwipeCarousel. Perfect for instructions screens, or a photo gallery.

ListView

Usage

import {ListView} from 'phaser-list-view' const parent = this .world const bounds = new Phaser.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , 300 , 400 ) const options = { direction : 'y' , overflow : 100 , padding : 10 } const listView = new ListView( this .game, parent, bounds, options) const items = this .createSomeDisplayObjectsAndReturnAnArray() listView.addMultiple(...items) const newItem = this .createGroup(); newItem.nominalHeight = 120 ; listView.add(newItem)

Options

direction direction of scroll ['x' | 'y'] // default 'y'

direction of scroll ['x' | 'y'] // default 'y' autocull auto hidden elements outside of the viewport for performance [boolean] // default true

auto hidden elements outside of the viewport for performance [boolean] // default true momentum [boolean] // default true

[boolean] // default true bouncing when you extend beyond the bounds and release, it bounces back [boolean] // default true

when you extend beyond the bounds and release, it bounces back [boolean] // default true snapping snaps to snapStep [boolean] // default false

snaps to snapStep [boolean] // default false snapStep [number] // default undefined

[number] // default undefined overflow : Amount in pixels you can pull past the bounds. Bouncing occurs when you release inside the overflow [number] // default 100

: Amount in pixels you can pull past the bounds. Bouncing occurs when you release inside the overflow [number] // default 100 padding : Padding between the children [number] // default 10

: Padding between the children [number] // default 10 searchForClicks : onInputDown and onInputUp events on ListView children will become active when set to true [boolean] // default false

API

Members Type Description items Array A list of all the listView items grp Phaser.Group The parent of all list view items position number (READONLY) position in pixels (x or y axis depends on the direction you specify) scroller Scroller access the Scroller for advanced tuning (Scroller API below)

Methods Params Description add (child: DisplayObject): void add a child to the list view addMultiple (...children: DisplayObjects): void add multiple children to the list view. Pass through multiple arguments, not an array of children remove (child: DisplayObject): void remove a child removeAll (): void remove all children from the list view moveToPosition (position: number): void set position of the list view in pixels moveToItem (index: number): void move to the item index in the list view. tweenToPosition (position: number, duration = 1: number): void tween to position in pixels. Duration in seconds. tweenToItem (index: number, duration = 1: number): void tween to the item index in the list view. Duration in seconds. reset (): void resets the position and scroller destroy (): void destroy the list view and clean up all event listeners

SwipeCarousel (extends ListView)

Usage

import {SwipeCarousel} from 'phaser-list-view' const parent = this .world const bounds = new Phaser.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , 300 , 400 ) const options = { direction : 'x' , overflow : 100 , padding : 10 } const swipeCarousel = new SwipeCarousel( this .game, parent, bounds, options) const photos = this .getAnArrayOfImages() swipeCarousel.addMultiple(...photos)

Options

direction direction of scroll ['x' | 'y'] // default 'x'

direction of scroll ['x' | 'y'] // default 'x' autocull auto hidden elements outside of the viewport for performance [boolean] // default true

auto hidden elements outside of the viewport for performance [boolean] // default true momentum [boolean] // default false

[boolean] // default false bouncing when you extend beyond the bounds and release, it bounces back [boolean] // default true

when you extend beyond the bounds and release, it bounces back [boolean] // default true snapping snaps to bounds.width + padding [boolean] // default true

snaps to bounds.width + padding [boolean] // default true overflow : Amount in pixels you can pull past the bounds. Bouncing occurs when you release inside the overflow [number] // default 100

: Amount in pixels you can pull past the bounds. Bouncing occurs when you release inside the overflow [number] // default 100 padding : Padding between the children [number] // default 10

: Padding between the children [number] // default 10 searchForClicks : onInputDown and onInputUp events on ListView children will become active when set to true [boolean] // default false

API

The same as ListView above.

Scroller API (access via listView.scroller)

Members Type Description grp Phaser.Group The parent of all list view items position number (READONLY) position in pixels (x or y axis depends on the direction you specify) scroller Scroller access the Scroller for advanced tuning

Methods Params: Return Description enable (): void Enables the scroller disable (): void Disables the scroller isTweening (): boolean Is the scroller tweening?

Events (Phaser.Signals) onUpdate onInputUp onInputDown onInputMove onComplete onSwipe

DirectionalScroller Usage

// TODO

WheelScroller Usage

// TODO

Build

npm run compile

Example

http://mattcolman.com/labs/phaser-list-view/index.html

TODO

Mouse wheel support

Maintainers

Matt Colman