npm install phaser-list-view --save
https://www.npmjs.com/package/phaser-list-view
Copy dist/phaser-list-view.js into your project and include via script tag
npm run build
npm i
npm start
import {ListView} from 'phaser-list-view'
const parent = this.world
const bounds = new Phaser.Rectangle(0, 0, 300, 400)
const options = {
direction: 'y',
overflow: 100,
padding: 10
}
const listView = new ListView(this.game, parent, bounds, options)
const items = this.createSomeDisplayObjectsAndReturnAnArray() // [Graphics, Image, Sprite, Group]
listView.addMultiple(...items)
const newItem = this.createGroup();
newItem.nominalHeight = 120; // listView calculates items width and height. You can set your own width or height to save calculating it using nominalWidth or nominalHeight (note this is mainly useful for Phaser.Groups)
listView.add(newItem)
direction direction of scroll ['x' | 'y'] // default 'y'
autocull auto hidden elements outside of the viewport for performance [boolean] // default true
momentum [boolean] // default true
bouncing when you extend beyond the bounds and release, it bounces back [boolean] // default true
snapping snaps to snapStep [boolean] // default false
snapStep [number] // default undefined
overflow: Amount in pixels you can pull past the bounds. Bouncing occurs when you release inside the overflow [number] // default 100
padding: Padding between the children [number] // default 10
searchForClicks: onInputDown and onInputUp events on ListView children will become active when set to true [boolean] // default false
|Members
|Type
|Description
items
|Array
|A list of all the listView items
grp
|Phaser.Group
|The parent of all list view items
position
|number (READONLY)
|position in pixels (x or y axis depends on the direction you specify)
scroller
|Scroller
|access the Scroller for advanced tuning (Scroller API below)
|Methods
|Params
|Description
add
|(child: DisplayObject): void
|add a child to the list view
addMultiple
|(...children: DisplayObjects): void
|add multiple children to the list view. Pass through multiple arguments, not an array of children
remove
|(child: DisplayObject): void
|remove a child
removeAll
|(): void
|remove all children from the list view
moveToPosition
|(position: number): void
|set position of the list view in pixels
moveToItem
|(index: number): void
|move to the item index in the list view.
tweenToPosition
|(position: number, duration = 1: number): void
|tween to position in pixels. Duration in seconds.
tweenToItem
|(index: number, duration = 1: number): void
|tween to the item index in the list view. Duration in seconds.
reset
|(): void
|resets the position and scroller
destroy
|(): void
|destroy the list view and clean up all event listeners
import {SwipeCarousel} from 'phaser-list-view'
const parent = this.world
const bounds = new Phaser.Rectangle(0, 0, 300, 400)
const options = {
direction: 'x',
overflow: 100,
padding: 10
}
const swipeCarousel = new SwipeCarousel(this.game, parent, bounds, options)
const photos = this.getAnArrayOfImages() // [Image, Image, Image, Image]
swipeCarousel.addMultiple(...photos)
direction direction of scroll ['x' | 'y'] // default 'x'
autocull auto hidden elements outside of the viewport for performance [boolean] // default true
momentum [boolean] // default false
bouncing when you extend beyond the bounds and release, it bounces back [boolean] // default true
snapping snaps to bounds.width + padding [boolean] // default true
overflow: Amount in pixels you can pull past the bounds. Bouncing occurs when you release inside the overflow [number] // default 100
padding: Padding between the children [number] // default 10
searchForClicks: onInputDown and onInputUp events on ListView children will become active when set to true [boolean] // default false
The same as ListView above.
|Members
|Type
|Description
grp
|Phaser.Group
|The parent of all list view items
position
|number (READONLY)
|position in pixels (x or y axis depends on the direction you specify)
scroller
|Scroller
|access the Scroller for advanced tuning
|Methods
|Params: Return
|Description
enable
|(): void
|Enables the scroller
disable
|(): void
|Disables the scroller
isTweening
|(): boolean
|Is the scroller tweening?
|Events (Phaser.Signals)
onUpdate
onInputUp
onInputDown
onInputMove
onComplete
onSwipe
// TODO
// TODO
npm run compile
http://mattcolman.com/labs/phaser-list-view/index.html