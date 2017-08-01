openbase logo
pd

phaser-debug

by Chad Engler
1.1.8 (see all)

Simple debug module for phaser

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Phaser Debug

Simple debug module for the Phaser game framework.

Screenshot

Usage

Simply download the phaser-debug.js script from the latest release and include it on your page after including Phaser:

<script src="phaser.js"></script>
<script src="phaser-debug.js"></script>

After adding the script to the page you can activate it by enabling the plugin:

game.add.plugin(Phaser.Plugin.Debug);

TypeScript Usage

Add the phaser-debug.js script to the page (see the first part of the usage section above).

In your phaser.d.ts file, inside module Plugin add:

class Debug extends Phaser.Plugin {

   constructor(game: Phaser.Game, parent: Phaser.PluginManager);
}

Activate the plugin:

this.game.add.plugin(new Phaser.Plugin.Debug(this.game, this.game.plugins));

Browser Support

Currently this module supports the following browsers:

  • Desktop
  • Firefox 30+
  • Chrome 27+
  • Safari 5.1+
  • Opera 23+

