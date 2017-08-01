Simple debug module for the Phaser game framework.
Simply download the
phaser-debug.js script from the latest release and include it on your page
after including Phaser:
<script src="phaser.js"></script>
<script src="phaser-debug.js"></script>
After adding the script to the page you can activate it by enabling the plugin:
game.add.plugin(Phaser.Plugin.Debug);
Add the
In your
phaser.d.ts file, inside
module Plugin add:
class Debug extends Phaser.Plugin {
constructor(game: Phaser.Game, parent: Phaser.PluginManager);
}
Activate the plugin:
this.game.add.plugin(new Phaser.Plugin.Debug(this.game, this.game.plugins));
Currently this module supports the following browsers: