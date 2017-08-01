Phaser Debug

Simple debug module for the Phaser game framework.

Usage

Simply download the phaser-debug.js script from the latest release and include it on your page after including Phaser:

< script src = "phaser.js" > </ script > < script src = "phaser-debug.js" > </ script >

After adding the script to the page you can activate it by enabling the plugin:

game.add.plugin(Phaser.Plugin.Debug);

TypeScript Usage

Add the phaser-debug.js script to the page (see the first part of the usage section above).

In your phaser.d.ts file, inside module Plugin add:

class Debug extends Phaser.Plugin { constructor ( game: Phaser.Game, parent: Phaser.PluginManager ); }

Activate the plugin:

this .game.add.plugin( new Phaser.Plugin.Debug( this .game, this .game.plugins));

Browser Support

Currently this module supports the following browsers:

Desktop