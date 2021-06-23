A simple plugin with a simple purpose: to add support for animated tiles to Phaser 3 (3.8.0+) as exported from Tiled.
The bundled example is available live here: http://metroid.niklasberg.se/phaser-animated-tiles/
The plugin is also used in this platformer example: https://github.com/nkholski/phaser3-es6-webpack
The plugin is based on Photonstorms plugin template: https://github.com/photonstorm/phaser3-plugin-template
Latest build can be found in the dist folder or NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/phaser-animated-tiles
Run
npm install and then
npm run build to build the plugin.
This plugin supports unlimited maps, layers and tilesets simultaneously. There are methods to control animations globally, within specified tilemaps or layers. Those methods can control such things as playback-rate both for all tiles and for specified tiles. ATM it's up to you to keep track on indicies for maps you add and their layers. For most cases that shouldn't be a problem. If you just want to support animated tiles exactly as specified in Tiled you need three lines; one to preload the plugin, one to register it in your create method and one to initilize it for your map.
I have a few stuff I would like to add, of which some might be YAGNI:
Clone the repository from git and run
npm i and you're set to go.
The plugin is bundled with a demo which is also used for testing during development.
npm run demo or
npm run dev
Build the plugin including minified version:
npm run build
Please check out these Phaser 3 demos http://labs.phaser.io/index.html?dir=plugins/&q= for various methods to load the plugin as a scene plugin.
To initilize the plugin you just need to pass the tilemap you want to animate to the plugin. The plugin requires a dynamic layers to work.
function create ()
{
this.sys.animatedTiles.init(map);
}
This is actually all you need to do but you may control the plugin calling methods with "this.sys.animatedTiles.methodName()". (The inconsistency between passing a tilemap and a mapindex will be solved by excepting both in all concerned methods. Methods to find tilemaps, layers and tiles will be added.)
Current list of methods:
|Method
|Args
|Usage
|resetRates
|mapIndex?: int
|Sets playback rate to 1 globally and for each individual tile, pass mapIndex to limit the method to that map
|setRate
|rate: int, gid?: int, map?: Phaser.Tilemap
|Sets playback multiplier to 'rate'. A rate of 2 will play the animation twice as fast as configured in Tiled, and 0.5 half as fast. If a gid is specified the rate is exclusively set for that tile. If the global rate is set to 0.5 and the rate of a tile is set to 2 it will play as configured in Tiled (0.5*2 = 1). Pass tilemap to limit the method to that map.
|resume
|layerIndex?:int, mapIndex?:int
|Resume tile animations globally if no layerIndex is set (may be overridden by layers), otherwise for that layer only. Pass mapIndex to limit the method to that map.
|pause
|layerIndex?:int, mapIndex?:int
|Resume tile animations globally if no layerIndex is set and overrides layer settingsm, otherwise for that layer only. Pass mapIndex to limit the method to that map.
|updateAnimatedTiles
|TODO
|Tell the plugin when you have added new animated tiles to layers after initialization. Needed to detect new animations.