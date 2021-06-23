Phaser 3 Animated Tiles Plugin

A simple plugin with a simple purpose: to add support for animated tiles to Phaser 3 (3.8.0+) as exported from Tiled.

The bundled example is available live here: http://metroid.niklasberg.se/phaser-animated-tiles/

The plugin is also used in this platformer example: https://github.com/nkholski/phaser3-es6-webpack

The plugin is based on Photonstorms plugin template: https://github.com/photonstorm/phaser3-plugin-template

Latest build can be found in the dist folder or NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/phaser-animated-tiles

Run npm install and then npm run build to build the plugin.

Features

This plugin supports unlimited maps, layers and tilesets simultaneously. There are methods to control animations globally, within specified tilemaps or layers. Those methods can control such things as playback-rate both for all tiles and for specified tiles. ATM it's up to you to keep track on indicies for maps you add and their layers. For most cases that shouldn't be a problem. If you just want to support animated tiles exactly as specified in Tiled you need three lines; one to preload the plugin, one to register it in your create method and one to initilize it for your map.

Future

I have a few stuff I would like to add, of which some might be YAGNI:

PutTile as the native API but will push the tile to the update list for that tile gid. If you put a tile over an animated tile, that tile should instead be removed from the list. The latter is just needed if the new gid is a part of the current anim, but still nice to have. Define animations programmatically. And if 2 is done: Allow animated rotation (probably 45 degree steps only), flipping and alpha. Tint? Stuff that Phaser supports. Method to reset everything to their first frame.

Install repository

Clone the repository from git and run npm i and you're set to go.

Demo / Dev

The plugin is bundled with a demo which is also used for testing during development. npm run demo or npm run dev

Build plugin

Build the plugin including minified version: npm run build

How to use the plugin

1. Load the plugin

Please check out these Phaser 3 demos http://labs.phaser.io/index.html?dir=plugins/&q= for various methods to load the plugin as a scene plugin.

2. Use the plugin API

To initilize the plugin you just need to pass the tilemap you want to animate to the plugin. The plugin requires a dynamic layers to work.

function create ( ) { this .sys.animatedTiles.init(map); }

This is actually all you need to do but you may control the plugin calling methods with "this.sys.animatedTiles.methodName()". (The inconsistency between passing a tilemap and a mapindex will be solved by excepting both in all concerned methods. Methods to find tilemaps, layers and tiles will be added.)

Current list of methods: