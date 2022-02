Object.prototype.assign polyfill for phantom.js based on https://github.com/tom-james-watson/phantomjs-polyfill and https://github.com/ptim/phantomjs-polyfill-find

This is a polyfill for Object.prototype.assign which is missing from PhantomJS.

Installation

npm install --save-dev phantomjs-polyfill-object-assign

Usage with Karma

Include the polyfill directly in the files list of your karma.conf