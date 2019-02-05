Simple and lightweight HTML to text conversion using Node and PhantomJS.
Important: PhantomJS development is suspended until further notice (see #15344 for more details). Since this project is just a small wrapper around PhantomJS we will not maintain it anymore.
npm install phantom-html2pdf
The API exposes a single function 'convert'. Using this function, you can input a multitude of settings, which are further specified below:
var pdf = require('phantom-html2pdf');
pdf.convert(options, function(err, result) {
/* Using a buffer and callback */
result.toBuffer(function(returnedBuffer) {});
/* Using a readable stream */
var stream = result.toStream();
/* Using the temp file path */
var tmpPath = result.getTmpPath();
/* Using the file writer and callback */
result.toFile("/path/to/file.pdf", function() {});
});
Calling convert() requires an options object, which includes the following definitions:
{
"html" : "Path to HTML file",
"css" : "Path to additional CSS file",
"js" : "Path to additional JavaScript file",
"runnings" : "Path to runnings file. Check further below for explanation.",
"paperSize" : "Two ways to do this, see below",
"deleteOnAction" : true/false (Deletes the created temp file once you access it via toBuffer() or toFile()),
"runningsArgs": Object (You can pass an object to the runnings file when you have wrapped it with a function)
}
Instead of paths, one can also provide properly escaped source code.
Either supply a paper format, orientation and border (this is the default)
{format: 'A4', orientation: 'portrait', border: '1cm'}
Or supply a page width, height and border.
{width: '3in', height: '2in', border: '0.5in'}
See link below for accepted units and formats:
http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/paper-size.html
You can also wrap your runnings configuration with a function and pass runningsArgs.
On Macs the generated PDF is going to be a bitmap, however it works perfectly fine on Linux and Windows Servers. So be careful when developing and testing on Macs; it's going to work in production :-)