phantomas

Headless Chromium-based modular web performance metrics collector. And why phantomas? Well, because :)

Requirements

Installation

Via npm

npm install phantomas

This will install a recent version of Chromium supported by puppeteer module.

Via Docker

You can use phantomas Docker image:

docker pull macbre / phantomas :latest

Or you can fetch from GitHub's Containers registry

docker pull ghcr .io / macbre / phantomas :latest

Support

You can get support for phantomas via xs:code.

Usage example

const phantomas = require ( 'phantomas' ), promise = phantomas( 'http://example.com/' ); promise. then( results => { console .log( 'Metrics' , results.getMetrics()); console .log( 'Offenders' , results.getAllOffenders()); }). catch( res => { console .error(res); }); promise.on( 'recv' , response => { console .log( 'Response: %s %s [%s]' , response.method, response.url, response.contentType); }); promise.on( 'domQuery' , (type, query) => { console .log( 'DOM query by %s - "%s"' , type, query); });

Or run ./examples/index.js .

Development version

To get the latest development version of phantomas (and install all required dependencies):

git clone git @github .com:macbre/phantomas.git npm install

Running tests

First you need to start a local nginx container that will serve static assets used by integration tests suite. Then simply run npm t :

./test/ server - start .sh npm t

All pull requests that are filed for this repository will have tests run via GitHub Actions.

Having problems?

Please refer to /Troubleshooting.md

Features

modular approach - each metric is generated by a separate "module"

phantomas "core" acts as an events emitter that each module can hook into

in-depth metrics such as: number of events bound via jQuery, calls to window.write or complex and duplicated CSS selectors (via analyze-css)

or complex and duplicated CSS selectors (via analyze-css) JSON as an output format

easy integration with other nodejs projects via CommonJS module (see API docs)

metrics can be emitted from JavaScript code of the page phantomas is run against (thanks to helper functions available in window.__phantomas)

device profiles allow phantomas to emulate mobile or tablet (by setting a proper user agent and viewport)

Contributors

All the contributors

Usage

phantomas comes as a CommonJS module (see API docs) that you can use in your nodejs projects.

You can also use it as a command line tool. Run phantomas -h for more details.

Metrics

Please refer to /docs/metrics.md file for a full, up-to-date list of all available modules and metrics that phantomas emits.

For developers

Let's make Web a bit faster!

Slides

Blogosphere

Introductions to phantomas and use cases:

Videos

Utilities

Use grunt to automate daily dev tasks, including your's application web performance, via these great tools:

