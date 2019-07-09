Run phantom scripts in multiple managed reusable workers

Running a script in phantom can soon become performance bottleneck when it comes to scale. Starting phantomjs process is not a cheap operation and you cannot start hundred of them at once. This package provides solution using phantomjs webserver and multiple phantomjs processes running in parallel.

First create a phantomjs script wrapped in webserver

var system = require ( "system" ); var port = system.env[ 'PHANTOM_WORKER_PORT' ]; var host = system.env[ 'PHANTOM_WORKER_HOST' ]; require ( 'webserver' ).create().listen(host + ':' + port, function ( req, res ) { var page = require ( 'webpage' ).create(); page.open( JSON .parse(req.post).url, function ( status ) { var title = page.evaluate( function ( ) { return document .title; }); res.statusCode = 200 ; res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); res.write( JSON .stringify({ title : title })); res.close(); }); });

Start phantomjs workers

var phantom = require ( "phantom-workers" )({ pathToPhantomScript : "script.js" , timeout : 5000 , numberOfWorkers : 10 }); phantom.start( function ( startErr ) { if (startErr) { return console .error( 'Error while starting workers:' , startErr); } phantom.execute({ url : "https://jsreport.net" }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .error( 'Error while executing:' , err); } console .log(res.title); }); });

Options

pathToPhantomScript (required) - absolute path to the phantom script

timeout - execution timeout in ms

numberOfWorkers - number of phantomjs instances

host - ip or hostname where to start listening phantomjs web service, default 127.0.0.1

portLeftBoundary - don't specify if you just want to take any random free port

portRightBoundary - don't specify if you just want to take any random free port

hostEnvVarName - customize the name of the environment variable passed to the phantom script that specifies the worker host. defaults to PHANTOM_WORKER_HOST

portEnvVarName - customize the name of the environment variable passed to the phantom script that specifies the worker port. defaults to PHANTOM_WORKER_PORT

phantomPath - path to the phantomjs library. If not specified, this will use the version of phantom declared in the optionalDependencies in package.json

proxy,proxy-type,proxy-auth - see phantomjs arguments for proxy setting details

workerEnv - object with additional environment variables passed to the phantom process

phantomjs2

This package includes phantomjs 1.9.x distribution. If you like to rather use latest phantomjs you can provide it in the phantomPath option.

Install phantomjs-prebuilt and then...

var phantom = require ( "phantom-workers" )({ pathToPhantomScript : "script.js" , phantomPath : require ( "phantomjs-prebuilt" ).path });

License

See license