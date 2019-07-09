Run phantom scripts in multiple managed reusable workers
Running a script in phantom can soon become performance bottleneck when it comes to scale. Starting phantomjs process is not a cheap operation and you cannot start hundred of them at once. This package provides solution using phantomjs webserver and multiple phantomjs processes running in parallel.
//every worker gets unique port, get it from a process environment variables
var system = require("system");
var port = system.env['PHANTOM_WORKER_PORT'];
var host = system.env['PHANTOM_WORKER_HOST'];
require('webserver').create().listen(host + ':' + port, function (req, res) {
//standard phantomjs script which get input parametrs from request
var page = require('webpage').create();
page.open(JSON.parse(req.post).url, function(status) {
var title = page.evaluate(function() {
return document.title;
});
//write the result to the response
res.statusCode = 200;
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
res.write(JSON.stringify({ title: title }));
res.close();
});
});
var phantom = require("phantom-workers")({
pathToPhantomScript: "script.js",
timeout: 5000,
numberOfWorkers: 10
});
phantom.start(function(startErr) {
if (startErr) {
return console.error('Error while starting workers:', startErr);
}
phantom.execute({ url: "https://jsreport.net" }, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.error('Error while executing:', err);
}
console.log(res.title);
});
});
pathToPhantomScript (required) - absolute path to the phantom script
timeout - execution timeout in ms
numberOfWorkers - number of phantomjs instances
host - ip or hostname where to start listening phantomjs web service, default 127.0.0.1
portLeftBoundary - don't specify if you just want to take any random free port
portRightBoundary - don't specify if you just want to take any random free port
hostEnvVarName - customize the name of the environment variable passed to the phantom script that specifies the worker host. defaults to
PHANTOM_WORKER_HOST
portEnvVarName - customize the name of the environment variable passed to the phantom script that specifies the worker port. defaults to
PHANTOM_WORKER_PORT
phantomPath - path to the phantomjs library. If not specified, this will use the version of phantom declared in the
optionalDependencies in
package.json
proxy,proxy-type,proxy-auth - see phantomjs arguments for proxy setting details
workerEnv - object with additional environment variables passed to the phantom process
This package includes phantomjs 1.9.x distribution. If you like to rather use latest phantomjs you can provide it in the phantomPath option.
Install phantomjs-prebuilt and then...
var phantom = require("phantom-workers")({
pathToPhantomScript: "script.js",
phantomPath: require("phantomjs-prebuilt").path
});
See license