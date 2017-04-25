Render a webpage and get the image as a stream.

npm install phantom-render-stream

It uses a pool of phantom processes so it doesn't need to spawn a new process for each website. New requests are added to the pool member with the shortest queue length.

Synopsis

This module depends on the phantomjs-prebuilt module, which will install PhantomJS for you if you don't already have it.

var phantom = require ( 'phantom-render-stream' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var render = phantom(); render( 'http://example.com/my-site' ) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'out.png' )); fs.createReadStream( 'some-html-file.html' ) .pipe(render()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'out.png' ))

You can also pass some options:

var render = phantom({ pool : 5 , timeout : 1000 , tmp : '/tmp' , format : 'jpeg' , quality : 100 , width : 1280 , height : 800 , zoomFactor : 1.5 , paperFormat : 'A4' , orientation : 'portrait' , margin : '0cm' , userAgent : '' , headers : { Foo : 'bar' }, paperSize : : null , crop : false , printMedia : false , maxErrors : 3 , expects : 'something' , retries : 1 , phantomFlags : [ '--ignore-ssl-errors=true' ] maxRenders : 500 , listener : '0.0.0.0' , injectJs : [ './includes/my-polyfill.js' ] });

Or override the options for each render stream

render(myUrl, { format : 'jpeg' , quality : 100 , width : 1280 , height : 960 }).pipe(...)

Supported output formats

We support the output formats that PhantomJS's render method supports. At the time of this writing these are:

png

gif

jpg

pdf

Example

Since the interface is just a stream you can pipe the web site anywhere! Try installing picture-tube and run the following example

var phantom = require ( 'phantom-render-stream' ); var pictureTube = require ( 'picture-tube' ); var render = phantom(); render( 'http://google.com' ) .pipe(pictureTube()) .pipe(process.stdout);

Deferred render

If you need your page to do something before phantom renders it you just need to immediately set window.renderable to false. If that is set when the page is opened the module will wait for window.renderable to be set to true and when this happens the render will occur.

Here is an example to illustrate it better.

< html lang = "en" > < head > ... < script type = "text/javascript" > window .renderable = false </ script > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > ... < script type = "text/javascript" > doSomeAjaxLoading( function ( ) { doSomeRendering(); window .renderable = true ; }) </ script > </ html >

Adding Cookies

You can add any special cookies at render time. For format, see http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/method/add-cookie.html. Example:

var render = phantom({ pool : 5 , format : 'pdf' }); render( 'http://somewhere.com' , { cookies : [{ 'name' : 'Valid-Cookie-Name' , 'value' : 'Valid-Cookie-Value' , 'domain' : 'localhost' , 'path' : '/foo' , 'httponly' : true , 'secure' : false , 'expires' : ( new Date ()).getTime() + ( 1000 * 60 * 60 ) }] }).pipe(somewhereElse);

That will use that cookie for that particular render job. You probably want to set the expires property to something fairly short, as there may not be a guarantee that a pooled phantom process won't pick up the cookie for a particular render job, and you may want that session to only be valid for an individual job run.

Injecting JavaScript

Sometimes you need to inject polyfills, e.g. PhantomJS Date.parse is broken. You can add paths to local files to polyfill broken / missing features of PhantomJS using the opts.injectJs property. Example:

var phantom = render({ injectJs : [ './includes/my-date-polyfill.js' ] });

Obviously, make sure the path './includes/my-date-polyfill.js' is resolvable from the project root, or pass in an absolute path. When the page is initialized, any scripts you listed there will be injected before any rendering happens.

For PDF Files only - Header and Footer can be added by adding a global PhantomJSPrinting object to the html you are rendering. Example:

< script type = "text/javascript" > var PhantomJSPrinting = { header: { height: "1cm" , contents: function (pageNum, numPages) { return pageNum + "/" + numPages; } }, footer: { height: "1cm" , contents: function (pageNum, numPages) { return pageNum + "/" + numPages; } } }; </ script > ## Disable Javascript For security reasons it could be necessary to disable javascript: ```javascript var phantom = render({ javascriptEnabled: false });

Request whitelist

For security reasons you probably would filter the outgoing requests:

var phantom = render({ requestWhitelist : [ '^http://localhost/assets/.*' ] });

Extra Dependencies

For rendering, PhantomJS requires the fontconfig library, which may be missing if you're using Ubuntu Server. To install on Ubuntu:

sudo apt- get install libfontconfig

Troubleshooting

Render stream emits "log" event with useful debug details coming from onError (JS error), onConsoleMessage, onResourceError, onResourceTimeout webpage hooks.

var render = phantom(); render( 'http://somewhere.com' ) .on( 'log' , function ( log ) { }) .pipe(res);

Also, some additional debugging output may be enabled by running your app with a DEBUG environment variable set as follows:

DEBUG =phantom-render-stream node ./your-script.js

If you are getting undefined error codes and responses when attempting to render, it's likely a connection issue of some sort. If the URL uses SSL, adding --ignore-ssl-errors=true to phantomFlags may help. You also try adding --debug=true to the phantomFlags array.

See Also

wkhtmltopdf is a Node module that uses wkhtmltopdf to convert HTML to PDF. It is similar in that it uses Webkit and produces output as a stream, and different in that it doesn't use PhantomJS. Also, wkhtmotopdf only supports PDF output.

only supports PDF output. nightmare uses Electron which is similar to PhantomJS but more modern and may render faster. There are different output options to produce PNGs or PDFs. There's sample code for generating a PDF that's returned as a stream.

License

MIT