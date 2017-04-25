Render a webpage and get the image as a stream.
npm install phantom-render-stream
It uses a pool of phantom processes so it doesn't need to spawn a new process for each website. New requests are added to the pool member with the shortest queue length.
This module depends on the phantomjs-prebuilt module, which will install PhantomJS for you if you don't already have it.
var phantom = require('phantom-render-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
var render = phantom();
// render a website url
render('http://example.com/my-site')
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('out.png'));
// or as a transform stream
fs.createReadStream('some-html-file.html')
.pipe(render())
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('out.png'))
You can also pass some options:
var render = phantom({
pool : 5, // Change the pool size. Defaults to 1
timeout : 1000, // Set a render timeout in milliseconds. Defaults to 30 seconds.
tmp : '/tmp', // Set the tmp where tmp data is stored when communicating with the phantom process.
// Defaults to /tmp if it exists, or os.tmpDir()
format : 'jpeg', // The default output format. Defaults to png
quality : 100, // The default image quality. Defaults to 100. Only relevant for jpeg format.
width : 1280, // Changes the width size. Defaults to 1280
height : 800, // Changes the height size. Defaults to 960
zoomFactor : 1.5, // Changes the scaling factor. Defaults to 1
paperFormat : 'A4', // Defaults to A4. Also supported: 'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter', 'Tabloid'.
orientation : 'portrait', // Defaults to portrait. 'landscape' is also valid
margin : '0cm', // Defaults to 0cm. Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'. No unit means 'px'.
userAgent : '', // No default.
headers : {Foo:'bar'}, // Additional headers to send with each upstream HTTP request
paperSize: : null, // Defaults to the paper format, orientation, and margin.
crop : false, // Defaults to false. Set to true or {top:5, left:5} to add margin
printMedia : false, // Defaults to false. Force the use of a print stylesheet.
maxErrors : 3, // Number errors phantom process is allowed to throw before killing it. Defaults to 3.
expects : 'something', // No default. Do not render until window.renderable is set to 'something'
retries : 1, // How many times to try a render before giving up. Defaults to 1.
phantomFlags: ['--ignore-ssl-errors=true'] // Defaults to []. Command line flags passed to PhantomJS
maxRenders : 500, // How many renders can a phantom process make before being restarted. Defaults to 500
listener : '0.0.0.0', // Specify the interface to bind (ie 127.0.0.1)
injectJs : ['./includes/my-polyfill.js'] // Array of paths to polyfill components or external scripts that will be injected when the page is initialized
});
Or override the options for each render stream
render(myUrl, {format:'jpeg', quality: 100, width: 1280, height: 960}).pipe(...)
We support the output formats that PhantomJS's render method supports. At the time of this writing these are:
Since the interface is just a stream you can pipe the web site anywhere! Try installing picture-tube and run the following example
var phantom = require('phantom-render-stream');
var pictureTube = require('picture-tube');
var render = phantom();
render('http://google.com')
.pipe(pictureTube())
.pipe(process.stdout);
If you need your page to do something before phantom renders it you just need to immediately set
window.renderable to false. If that is set when the page is opened the module will wait for
window.renderable to be set to true and when this happens the render will occur.
Here is an example to illustrate it better.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
...
<script type="text/javascript">window.renderable = false</script>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title></title>
</head>
<body>
</body>
...
<script type="text/javascript">
doSomeAjaxLoading(function() {
doSomeRendering();
window.renderable = true;
})
</script>
</html>
You can add any special cookies at render time. For format, see http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/method/add-cookie.html. Example:
var render = phantom({
pool: 5,
format: 'pdf'
// other opts
});
render('http://somewhere.com', {
cookies: [{
'name' : 'Valid-Cookie-Name', /* required property */
'value' : 'Valid-Cookie-Value', /* required property */
'domain' : 'localhost',
'path' : '/foo', /* required property */
'httponly' : true,
'secure' : false,
'expires' : (new Date()).getTime() + (1000 * 60 * 60) /* <-- expires in 1 hour */
}]
}).pipe(somewhereElse);
That will use that cookie for that particular render job. You probably want to set the
expires property to something fairly short, as there may not be a guarantee that a pooled phantom process won't pick up the cookie for a particular render job, and you may want that session to only be valid for an individual job run.
Sometimes you need to inject polyfills, e.g. PhantomJS Date.parse is broken.
You can add paths to local files to polyfill broken / missing features of PhantomJS using the
opts.injectJs property. Example:
var phantom = render({
injectJs: ['./includes/my-date-polyfill.js']
});
Obviously, make sure the path './includes/my-date-polyfill.js' is resolvable from the project root, or pass in an absolute path. When the page is initialized, any scripts you listed there will be injected before any rendering happens.
For PDF Files only - Header and Footer can be added by adding a global
PhantomJSPrinting object to the html you are rendering.
Example:
<script type="text/javascript">
var PhantomJSPrinting = {
header: {
height: "1cm",
contents: function(pageNum, numPages) { return pageNum + "/" + numPages; }
},
footer: {
height: "1cm",
contents: function(pageNum, numPages) { return pageNum + "/" + numPages; }
}
};
</script>
## Disable Javascript
For security reasons it could be necessary to disable javascript:
```javascript
var phantom = render({
javascriptEnabled: false
});
For security reasons you probably would filter the outgoing requests:
var phantom = render({
requestWhitelist: [
'^http://localhost/assets/.*'
]
});
For rendering, PhantomJS requires the
fontconfig library, which may be missing if you're using Ubuntu Server. To install on Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install libfontconfig
Render stream emits "log" event with useful debug details coming from onError (JS error), onConsoleMessage, onResourceError, onResourceTimeout webpage hooks.
var render = phantom();
render('http://somewhere.com')
.on('log', function(log) {
// {type: 'error', data: {msg: 'ReferenceError: Can\'t find variable: a', trace: [..]}}
})
.pipe(res);
Also, some additional debugging output may be enabled by running your app with a
DEBUG environment variable set as follows:
DEBUG=phantom-render-stream node ./your-script.js
If you are getting undefined error codes and responses when attempting to
render, it's likely a connection issue of some sort. If the URL uses SSL,
adding
--ignore-ssl-errors=true to phantomFlags may help. You also try adding
--debug=true to the
phantomFlags array.
wkhtmotopdf only supports PDF output.