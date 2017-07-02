Resource pool based on generic-pool for PhantomJS.

Creating new phantom instances with phantom.create() can be slow. If you are frequently creating new instances and destroying them, as a result of HTTP requests for example, this module can help by keeping a pool of phantom instances alive and making it easy to re-use them across requests.

Here's an artificial benchmark to illustrate:

Starting benchmark without pool noPool-0: 786. 829ms noPool-1: 790. 822ms noPool-2: 795. 150ms noPool-3: 788. 928ms noPool-4: 793. 788ms noPool-5: 798. 075ms noPool-6: 813. 130ms noPool-7: 803. 801ms noPool-8: 782. 936ms noPool-9: 805. 630ms Starting benchmark with pool pool-0: 48. 160ms pool-1: 98. 966ms pool-2: 89. 573ms pool-3: 99. 057ms pool-4: 101. 970ms pool-5: 102. 967ms pool-6: 102. 938ms pool-7: 99. 359ms pool-8: 101. 972ms pool-9: 103. 309ms Done

Using pool in this benchmark results in an average >8x speed increase.

Install

npm install --save phantom-pool

Requires Node v6+

Usage

See ./test directory for usage examples.

const createPhantomPool = require ( 'phantom-pool' ) const pool = createPhantomPool({ max : 10 , min : 2 , idleTimeoutMillis : 30000 , maxUses : 50 , validator : () => Promise .resolve( true ), testOnBorrow : true , phantomArgs : [[ '--ignore-ssl-errors=true' , '--disk-cache=true' ], { logLevel : 'debug' , }], }) pool.use( async (instance) => { const page = await instance.createPage() const status = await page.open( 'http://google.com' , { operation : 'GET' }) if (status !== 'success' ) { throw new Error ( 'cannot open google.com' ) } const content = await page.property( 'content' ) return content }).then( ( content ) => { console .log(content) }) pool.drain().then( () => pool.clear())

Security

When using phantom-pool, you should be aware that the phantom instance you are getting might not be in a completely clean state. It could have browser history, cookies or other persistent data from a previous use.

If that is an issue for you, make sure you clean up any sensitive data on the phantom instance before returning it to the pool.