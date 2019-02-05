phantom-html2pdf for NodeJS

Simple and lightweight HTML to text conversion using Node and PhantomJS.

Important: PhantomJS development is suspended until further notice (see #15344 for more details). Since this project is just a small wrapper around PhantomJS we will not maintain it anymore.

Installation

npm install phantom-html2pdf

Dependencies

PhantomJS Async Temp Debug

Conversion API

The API exposes a single function 'convert'. Using this function, you can input a multitude of settings, which are further specified below:

var pdf = require ( 'phantom-html2pdf' ); pdf.convert(options, function ( err, result ) { result.toBuffer( function ( returnedBuffer ) {}); var stream = result.toStream(); var tmpPath = result.getTmpPath(); result.toFile( "/path/to/file.pdf" , function ( ) {}); });

Options

Calling convert() requires an options object, which includes the following definitions:

{ "html" : "Path to HTML file" , "css" : "Path to additional CSS file" , "js" : "Path to additional JavaScript file" , "runnings" : "Path to runnings file. Check further below for explanation." , "paperSize" : "Two ways to do this, see below" , "deleteOnAction" : true / false (Deletes the created temp file once you access it via toBuffer() or toFile()), "runningsArgs" : Object (You can pass an object to the runnings file when you have wrapped it with a function) }

Instead of paths, one can also provide properly escaped source code.

Paper Size

Either supply a paper format, orientation and border (this is the default)

{ format : 'A4' , orientation : 'portrait' , border : '1cm' }

Or supply a page width, height and border.

{ width : '3in' , height : '2in' , border : '0.5in' }

See link below for accepted units and formats:

http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/paper-size.html

Runnings File

You can also wrap your runnings configuration with a function and pass runningsArgs.

Known issues

On Macs the generated PDF is going to be a bitmap, however it works perfectly fine on Linux and Windows Servers. So be careful when developing and testing on Macs; it's going to work in production :-)

License

MIT