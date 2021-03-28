PostgreSQL client library for Node.js which exposes all features of wire protocol.
import pgwire from 'pgwire';
const client = await pgwire.connect(
'postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?application_name=my-app'
);
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/11/libpq-connect.html#id-1.7.3.8.3.6
Good practice is to get connection URI from environment variable:
// app.js
import pgwire from 'pgwire';
const client = await pgwire.connect(process.env.POSTGRES);
Set
POSTGRES environment variable when run node process:
$ POSTGRES='postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE' node app.js
pgwire.connect() function also accepts parameters as object:
const client = await pgwire.connect({
user: 'postgres',
password: 'postgres',
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
port: 5432,
database: 'postgres',
});
Its possible to pass multiple connection URIs or objects to
pgwire.connect() function. In this case actual connection parameters will be computed by merging all parameters in first-win priority. Following technique can be used to set default connection parameters:
const client = await pgwire.connect(process.env.POSTGRES, {
application_name: 'my-awesome-app',
});
Don't forget to
.end() connection when you don't need it anymore:
const client = await pgwire.connect(process.env.POSTGRES);
try {
// use client
} finally {
client.end();
}
// app.js
import express from 'express';
import pgwire from 'pgwire';
const app = express();
app.locals.pg = pgwire.pool(process.env.POSTGRES);
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
const { pg } = req.app.locals;
pg.query({
statement: `SELECT 'hello world'`,
})
.then(({ scalar: greeting }) => {
res.end(greeting);
})
.catch(next);
});
app.listen(3000);
process.on('SIGINT', _ => {
app.locals.pg.clear();
app.close();
});
$ POSTGRES='postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?poolMaxConnections=4&idleTimeout=900000' node app.js
When
poolMaxConnections is not set then a new connection is created for each query. This option makes possible to switch to external connection pool like pgBouncer.
const { rows } = await client.query({
statement: `
SELECT i, 'Mississippi'
FROM generate_series(1, 3) i
`,
});
console.assert(JSON.stringify(rows) == JSON.stringify([
[1, 'Mississippi'],
[2, 'Mississippi'],
[3, 'Mississippi'],
]));
Function call and other single-value query result can be accessed by
scalar property. It equals to the first cell of the first row.
const { scalar } = await client.query({
statement: `SELECT current_user`,
});
console.assert(scalar == 'postgres');
If query returns no rows then
scalar equals to
undefined.
const { rows } = await client.query({
statement: `
SELECT $1
FROM generate_series(1, $2)
`,
params: [{
type: 'text',
value: 'hello',
}, {
type: 'int4',
value: 3,
}],
});
console.assert(JSON.stringify(rows) == JSON.stringify([
['hello'],
['hello'],
['hello'],
]));
Its possible to execute multiple statements within a single query.
const {
results: [
{ rows: categories },
{ rows: products },
],
} = await client.query({
statement: `
SELECT id, name
FROM category
`,
}, {
statement: `
SELECT id, category_id, name
FROM product
`,
});
Multi-statement query is wrapped into transaction implicitly. Implicit transaction does rollback automatically when error occures or does commit when all statements successfully executed. Multi-statement queries and implicit transactions are described here https://www.postgresql.org/docs/11/protocol-flow.html#PROTOCOL-FLOW-MULTI-STATEMENT
Response top level
rows and
scalar properties take their values from last statement result:
const { scalar, rows } = await client.query({
statement: `SELECT 'a'`,
}, {
statement: `SELECT 'b', 1`,
});
console.assert(scalar == 'b');
console.assert(
JSON.stringify(rows) ==
JSON.stringify([['b', 1]])
);
.query() response can be consumed in two ways. First way is to
await response like a promise (or call
.then explicitly). In this case all rows will be loaded in memory.
Other way to consume response is to use it as Readable stream.
// omit `await` keyword to get underlying response stream
const response = client.query({
statement: `SELECT i FROM generate_series(1, 2000) i`,
});
let sum = 0;
for await (const chunk of response) {
if (chunk.boundary) {
// This chunks are useful to determine
// multi-statement results boundaries.
// But we don't need it now so
continue;
}
const [i] = chunk;
sum += i;
}
// prints sum of natural numbers from 1 to 2000
console.log(sum);
If statement is
COPY ... FROM STDIN then
stdin parameter must be set to instance of
stream.Readable.
await client.query({
statement: `COPY foo FROM STDIN`,
stdin: fs.createReadableStream('/tmp/file'),
});
COPY ... TO STDOUT statement acts like
SELECT but fills
rows with
Buffer instances instead of row tuples.
const { rows } = await client.query({
statement: `
COPY (
SELECT i, 'Mississippi'
FROM generate_series(1, 3) i
) TO STDOUT
`,
});
const tsv = Buffer.concat(rows).toString();
console.assert(tsv == (
'1\tMississippi\n' +
'2\tMississippi\n' +
'3\tMississippi\n'
));
Dump table data to TSV file:
import { pipeline } from 'stream';
import { promisify } from 'util';
const ppipeline = promisify(pipeline);
const copyUpstream = client.query({
statement: `COPY upstream_table TO STDOUT`,
});
await ppipeline(
copyUpstream,
fs.createWritableStream('/tmp/file.tsv'),
);
Copy table from one database to another:
const copyUpstream = clientA.query({
statement: `COPY upstream_table TO STDOUT`,
});
await clientB.query({
statement: `COPY downstream_table FROM STDIN`,
stdin: copyUpstream,
});
Response stream emits boundary chunks at start and end of stream, but this chunks are ignored by piped writable stream since boundary chunks inherited from empty
Buffer.
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/11/sql-notify.html
client.on('notification', ({ channel, payload }) => {
console.log(channel, payload);
});
await client.query(`LISTEN some_channel`);
Postgres protocol has two query subprotocols - simple and extended. Simple protocol allows to send multi-statement query as single script where statements are delimited by semicolon. pgwire uses simple protocol when
.query() is called with a string in first argument:
await client.query(`
CREATE TABLE foo (a int, b text);
INSERT INTO foo VALUES (1, 'hello');
COPY foo FROM STDIN;
SELECT * FROM foo;
`, {
// optional stdin for COPY FROM STDIN statements
stdin: fs.createReadableStream('/tmp/file1.tsv'),
// stdin also accepts array of streams for multiple
// COPY FROM STDIN statements
stdin: [
fs.createReadableStream(...),
fs.createReadableStream(...),
...
],
});
Extended query protocol allows to pass parameters for each statement so it splits statements into separate chunks. Its possible to use extended query protocol by passing one or more statement objects to
.query() function:
await client.query({
statement: `CREATE TABLE foo (a int, b text)`,
}, {
statement: `INSERT INTO foo VALUES ($1, $2)`,
params: [{
type: 'int4',
value: 1,
}, {
type: 'text',
value: 'hello',
}],
}, {
statement: 'COPY foo FROM STDIN',
stdin: fs.createReadableStream('/tmp/file1.tsv'),
}, {
statement: 'SELECT * FROM foo',
});
Low level extended protocol messages:
await client.query({
// creates prepared statement
op: 'parse',
// sql statement body
statement: `SELECT $1, $2`,
// optional statement name
// if not specified then unnamed statement will be created
statementName: 'example-statement',
// optional parameters types hints
// if not specified then parameter types will be inferred
paramTypes: [
// can use builtin postgres type names
'int4',
// also can use any type oid directly
25,
],
}, {
// creates portal (cursor) from prepared statement
op: 'bind',
// optional statement name
// if not specified then last unnamed prepared statement
// will be used
statementName: 'example-statement',
// optional portal name
// if not specified then unnamed portal will be created
portal: 'example-portal',
// optional parameters list
params: [{
// optional builtin parameter type name
// if not specified then value should be
// string or Buffer representing raw text or binary
// encoded value
type: 'int4',
// $1 parameter value
value: 1,
}, {
// also can use builtin type oid
type: 25,
// $2 parameter value
value: 'hello',
}],
}, {
// executes portal
op: 'execute',
// optional portal name
// if not specified then last unnamed portal will be executed
portal: 'example-portal',
// optional row limit value
// if not specified then all rows will be returned
// if limit is exceeded then result will have `suspeded: true` flag
limit: 10,
// optional source stream for `COPY target FROM STDIN` queries
stdin: fs.createReadStream(...),
});
Logical replication is native PostgreSQL mechanism which allows your app to subscribe on data modification events such as insert, update, delete and truncate. This mechanism can be useful in different ways - replicas synchronization, cache invalidation or history tracking. https://www.postgresql.org/docs/11/logical-replication.html
Lets prepare database for logical replication. At first we need to configure PostgreSQL server to write enough information to WAL:
ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_level = logical;
-- then restart postgres server
We need to create replication slot for our app. Replication slot is PostgreSQL entity which behaves like a message queue of replication events.
SELECT pg_create_logical_replication_slot(
'my-app-slot',
'test_decoding' -- logical decoder plugin
);
Generate some modification events:
CREATE TABLE foo(a INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, b TEXT);
INSERT INTO foo VALUES (1, 'hello'), (2, 'world');
UPDATE foo SET b = 'all' WHERE a = 1;
DELETE FROM foo WHERE a = 2;
TRUNCATE foo;
Now we are ready to consume replication events:
import pgwire from 'pgwire';
const client = await pgwire.connect(process.env.POSTGRES, {
replication: 'database',
});
try {
const replicationStream = await client.logicalReplication({
slot: 'my-app-slot',
startLsn: '0/0', // optional start position
});
process.on('SIGINT', _ => replicationStream.destroy());
for await (const { lsn, data } of replicationStream) {
console.log(data.toString());
replicationStream.ack(lsn);
}
} finally {
client.end();
}
Modification events go through plugable logical decoder before events emitted to client. Purpose of logical decoder is to serialize in-memory events structures into consumable message stream. PostgreSQL has two built-in logical decoders:
test_decoding which emits human readable messages for debugging and testing,
and production usable
pgoutput logical decoder which adapts modification events for replicas synchronization. pgwire implements
pgoutput messages parser.
CREATE TABLE foo(a INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, b TEXT);
CREATE PUBLICATION "my-app-pub" FOR TABLE foo;
SELECT pg_create_logical_replication_slot(
'my-app-slot',
'pgoutput' -- logical decoder plugin
)
import pgwire from 'pgwire';
const client = await pgwire.connect(process.env.POSTGRES, {
replication: 'database',
});
try {
const replicationStream = await client.logicalReplication({
slot: 'my-app-slot',
startLsn: '0/0', // optional start position
options: {
'proto_version': 1,
'publication_names': 'my-app-pub',
},
});
process.on('SIGINT', _ => replicationStream.destroy());
for await (const pgoMessage of replicationStream.pgoutput()) {
switch (pgoMessage.tag) {
case 'begin':
case 'relation':
case 'type':
case 'origin':
case 'insert':
case 'update':
case 'delete':
case 'truncate':
case 'commit':
// TODO describe pgoMessage shape
}
replicationStream.ack(pgoMessage.lsn);
}
} finally {
client.end();
}