PgwBrowser

The full documentation and an example are available on PgwJS.com/PgwBrowser.

Installation

According to your system, select the preferred installation mode:

JavaScript

Download the plugin by cliking the button Download ZIP on the right.

To get the plugin updates, fork it on Github and regularly verify your plugin version.

Node / NPM

npm install pgwbrowser

Requirements

jQuery 1.0 or Zepto.js 1.0 (minimal version)

Contributing

All issues or pull requests must be submitted through GitHub.

To report an issue or a feature request, please use GitHub Issues.

To make a pull request, please create a new branch for each feature or issue.

ChangeLog