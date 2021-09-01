Pure Node.js implementation of PostgreSQL's createdb and dropdb tools.
Only supports connection options and database name at the moment.
npm install --save -g pgtools
createdbjs my_awesome_db --user=admin --password=admin
const pgtools = require('pgtools');
// This can also be a connection string
// (in which case the database part is ignored and replaced with postgres)
const config = {
user: 'postgres',
password: 'some pass',
port: 5432,
host: 'localhost'
}
pgtools.createdb(config, 'test-db', function (err, res) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(-1);
}
console.log(res);
pgtools.dropdb(config, 'test-db', function (err, res) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(-1);
}
console.log(res);
});
});
// a promise API is also available if cb is omitted
pgtools.createdb(config, dbname [, cb(err)])
pgtools.dropdb(config, dbname [, cb(err)])
object config
An object with user, password, port, and host properties. This can also be a node-postgres compatible connection string.
string dbname
The name of the database to create.
function cb
A callback that takes an error argument. If cb is omitted the function will return a Promise.
pgtools installs two useful binaries:
createdbjs: which emulates pgtools'
createdb functionality.
dropdbjs: which emulates pgtools'
dropdb functionality.
We support all LTS versions from 6 and up. We try to keep up with the latest Node.js version.
Rather than manually running
npm version <patch|minor|major>, instead run:
npm run release
This will automatically generating a CHANGELOG, and bump your package version based on the angular commit format.