Pure Node.js implementation of PostgreSQL's createdb and dropdb tools.

Only supports connection options and database name at the moment.

Install

npm install --save -g pgtools

CLI Example

createdbjs my_awesome_db --user=admin --password=admin

Programatic Example

const pgtools = require ( 'pgtools' ); const config = { user : 'postgres' , password : 'some pass' , port : 5432 , host : 'localhost' } pgtools.createdb(config, 'test-db' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .error(err); process.exit( -1 ); } console .log(res); pgtools.dropdb(config, 'test-db' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .error(err); process.exit( -1 ); } console .log(res); }); });

Usage

pgtools.createdb(config, dbname [, cb(err)])

pgtools.dropdb(config, dbname [, cb(err)])

object config An object with user, password, port, and host properties. This can also be a node-postgres compatible connection string.

string dbname The name of the database to create.

function cb A callback that takes an error argument. If cb is omitted the function will return a Promise.

Bins

pgtools installs two useful binaries:

createdbjs : which emulates pgtools' createdb functionality.

: which emulates pgtools' functionality. dropdbjs : which emulates pgtools' dropdb functionality.

Node.js support

We support all LTS versions from 6 and up. We try to keep up with the latest Node.js version.

Releasing

Rather than manually running npm version <patch|minor|major> , instead run:

npm run release

This will automatically generating a CHANGELOG, and bump your package version based on the angular commit format.