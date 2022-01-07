The real PostgreSQL parser for nodejs. The primary objective of this module is to provide symmetric parsing and deparsing of SQL statements. With this module you can modify parts of a SQL query statement and serialize the query tree back into a formatted SQL statement. It uses the real PostgreSQL parser.
The main functionality provided by this module is deparsing, which PostgreSQL does not have internally.
npm install pgsql-parser
Rewrite part of a SQL query:
const { parse, deparse } = require('pgsql-parser');
const stmts = parse('SELECT * FROM test_table');
stmts[0].RawStmt.stmt.SelectStmt.fromClause[0].RangeVar.relname = 'another_table';
console.log(deparse(stmts));
// SELECT * FROM "another_table"
The deparser can be used separately, which removes many deps required for the parser:
const { parse } = require('pgsql-parser');
const { deparse } = require('pgsql-deparser');
const stmts = parse('SELECT * FROM test_table');
stmts[0].RawStmt.stmt.SelectStmt.fromClause[0].RangeVar.relname = 'another_table';
console.log(deparse(stmts));
// SELECT * FROM "another_table"
npm install -g pgsql-parser
pgsql-parser <sqlfile>
parser.parse(sql)
Parses the query and returns a parse object.
|parameter
|type
|description
query
|String
|SQL query
Returns an object in the format:
{ query: <query|Object>,
error: { message: <message|String>,
fileName: <fileName|String>,
lineNumber: <line|Number>,
cursorPosition: <cursor|Number> }
parser.deparse(query)
Deparses the query tree and returns a formatted SQL statement. This function takes as input a query AST
in the same format as the
query property of on the result of the
parse method. This is the primary
functionality of this module.
|parameter
|type
|description
query
|Object
|Query tree obtained from
parse
Returns a normalized formatted SQL string.
As of PG 13, PG majors versions maintained will have a matching dedicated major npm version. Only the latest Postgres stable release receives active updates.
Our latest is built with
13-latest branch from libpg_query
|PostgreSQL Major Version
|libpg_query
|Status
|npm
|13
|13-latest
|Active development
latest
|12
|(n/a)
|Not supported
|11
|(n/a)
|Not supported
|10
|10-latest
|Not supported
@1.3.1 (tree)
License: https://github.com/zhm/pg-query-parser/blob/master/LICENSE.md
Thanks to https://github.com/zhm/pg-query-parser we've been able to start this repo and add a lot of functionality