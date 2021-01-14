Finding database migrations painful to work with? Switching contexts a chore? Pull requests piling up?
pgsh helps by managing a connection string in your
.env file and allows you to branch your database just like you branch with git.
There are only a couple requirements:
.env file to do so in development.
See dotenv for more details, and The Twelve-Factor App for why this is a best practice.
|Language / Framework
.env solution
|Maturity
|javascript
|dotenv
|high
pgsh can help even more if you use knex for migrations.
yarn global add pgsh to make the
pgsh command available everywhere
pgsh init to create a
.pgshrc config file in your project folder, beside your
.env file (see
src/pgshrc/default.js for futher configuration)
pgsh anywhere in your project directory (try
pgsh -a!)
.pgshrc into version control. Why?
There are two different ways pgsh can help you manage your current connection (
mode in
.pgshrc):
url (default) when one variable in your
.env has your full database connection string (e.g.
DATABASE_URL=postgres://...)
split when your
.env has different keys (e.g.
PG_HOST=localhost,
PG_DATABASE=myapp, ...)
psql,
pg_dump, etc.) are installed locally
cp .env.example .env
docker-compose up -d
yarn test. Note that this test suite will destroy all
databases on the connected postgres server, so it will force you to send a certain
environment variable to confirm this is ok.
pgsh init generates a
.pgshrc file for your project.
pgsh url prints your connection string.
pgsh psql <name?> -- <psql-options...?> connects to the current (or named) database with psql
pgsh current prints the name of the database that your connection string refers to right now.
pgsh or
pgsh list <filter?> prints all databases, filtered by an optional filter. Output is similar to
git branch. By adding the
-a option you can see migration status too!
Read up on the recommended branching model for more details.
pgsh clone <from?> <name> clones your current (or the
from) database as name, then (optionally) runs
switch <name>.
pgsh create <name> creates an empty database, then runs
switch <name> and optionally migrates it to the latest version.
pgsh switch <name> makes name your current database, changing the connection string.
pgsh destroy <name> destroys the given database. This cannot be undone. You can maintain a blacklist of databases to protect from this command in
.pgshrc
pgsh dump <name?> dumps the current database (or the named one if given) to stdout
pgsh restore <name> restores a previously-dumped database as name from stdin
pgsh provides a slightly-more-user-friendly interface to knex's migration system.
pgsh up migrates the current database to the latest version found in your migration directory.
pgsh down <version> down-migrates the current database to version. Requires your migrations to have
down edges!
pgsh force-up re-writes the
knex_migrations table entirely based on your migration directory. In effect, running this command is saying to knex "trust me, the database has the structure you expect".
pgsh force-down <version> re-writes the
knex_migrations table to not include the record of any migration past the given version. Use this command when you manually un-migrated some migations (e.g. a bad migration or when you are trying to undo a migration with missing "down sql").
pgsh validate compares the
knex_migrations table to the configured migrations directory and reports any inconsistencies between the two.