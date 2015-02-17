WARNING: This is work in progress. The APIs will remain in flux until 1.0.0. Suggestions welcome!
PostgreSQL 9.0 is required; we recommend using 9.2 or later, and nodejs
0.10.x.
You need to install the
plv8js extension for PostgreSQL. If you're on OS X, Postgres.app comes with it pre-installed. Otherwise, see Installation for details.
After you install, create the
plv8 extension
psql -U <user> -c "create extension plv8"
If you got error message
Reason: image not found
Please download the version after version
9.2.4.3
Once the extension is installed, simply use
npm to install pgrest:
% npm i -g pgrest
When installing from git checkout, make sure you do
npm i before
npm i -g .
% psql test
test=# CREATE TABLE foo (_id int, info json, tags text[]);
CREATE TABLE
test=# INSERT INTO foo VALUES (1, '{"f1":1,"f2":true,"f3":"Hi I''m \"Daisy\""}', '{foo,bar}');
INSERT 0 1
% pgrest --db test
Serving `test` on http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections
You can now access foo content at
http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo
curl http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo/1
curl -g 'http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo?q={"_id":1}'
curl -g 'http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo?q={"tags":{"$contains":"foo"}}'
The parameter is similar to MongoLab's REST API for listing documents.
Note that if you use
curl, you should probably use
-g to prevent curl from expanding
{}.
echo '{"_id": 5,"info": {"counter":5} }' | curl -D - -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST -d @- http://localhost:3000/collections/foo
createdb test
export TESTDBUSERNAME=postgres # optional
export TESTDBNAME=test
npm i
npm run test
In addition to the bundled
pgrest frontend, you can also use the following frontend:
ngx_postgres (experimental)