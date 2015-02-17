pgrest

WARNING: This is work in progress. The APIs will remain in flux until 1.0.0. Suggestions welcome!

PgREST is...

a JSON document store

running inside PostgreSQL

working with existing relational data

capable of loading Node.js modules

compatible with MongoLab's REST API

and Firebase's real-time API!

Want to learn more? Check out our homepage at pgre.st and the wiki.

Installation

PostgreSQL 9.0 is required; we recommend using 9.2 or later, and nodejs 0.10.x .

You need to install the plv8js extension for PostgreSQL. If you're on OS X, Postgres.app comes with it pre-installed. Otherwise, see Installation for details.

After you install, create the plv8 extension

psql -U <user> -c "create extension plv8"

If you got error message Reason: image not found

Please download the version after version 9.2.4.3

PostgresApp release notes

Once the extension is installed, simply use npm to install pgrest:

% npm i -g pgrest

When installing from git checkout, make sure you do npm i before npm i -g .

Trying pgrest:

% psql test test=# CREATE TABLE foo (_id int , info json , tags text []); CREATE TABLE test=# INSERT INTO foo VALUES ( 1 , '{"f1":1,"f2":true,"f3":"Hi I''m \"Daisy\""}' , '{foo,bar}' ); INSERT 0 1 % pgrest Serving `test` on http:// 127.0 .0 .1 : 3000 /collections

You can now access foo content at http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo

curl http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo/1 curl -g 'http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo?q={"_id":1}' curl -g 'http://127.0.0.1:3000/collections/foo?q={"tags":{" $contains ":"foo"}}'

The parameter is similar to MongoLab's REST API for listing documents.

Note that if you use curl , you should probably use -g to prevent curl from expanding {} .

echo '{"_id": 5,"info": {"counter":5} }' | curl -D - -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST -d @- http://localhost:3000/collections/foo

Developing

Runing tests:

createdb test export TESTDBUSERNAME=postgres export TESTDBNAME= test npm i npm run test

Additional web server support