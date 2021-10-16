PostgreSQL interface for Node.js
Built on top of node-postgres, this library adds the following:
At its inception in 2015, this library was only adding promises to the base driver, hence the name
pg-promise.
And while the original name was kept, the library's functionality was vastly extended, with promises now being
only its tiny part.
Chapter Usage below explains the basics you need to know, while the Official Documentation gets you started, and provides links to all other resources.
Please read the Contribution Notes before opening any new issue or PR.
Once you have created a Database object, according to the steps in the Official Documentation, you get access to the methods documented below.
All query methods of the library are based off generic method query.
You should normally use only the derived, result-specific methods for executing queries, all of which are named according to how many rows of data the query is expected to return, so for each query you should pick the right method: none, one, oneOrNone, many, manyOrNone = any. Do not confuse the method name for the number of rows to be affected by the query, which is completely irrelevant.
By relying on the result-specific methods you protect your code from an unexpected number of data rows, to be automatically rejected (treated as errors).
There are also a few specific methods that you will often need:
The protocol is fully customizable / extendable via event extend.
IMPORTANT:
The most important methods to understand from start are task and tx/txIf (see Tasks and Transactions). As documented for method query, it acquires and releases the connection, which makes it a poor choice for executing multiple queries at once. For this reason, Chaining Queries is a must-read, to avoid writing the code that misuses connections.
Learn by Example is a beginner's tutorial based on examples.
This library comes with embedded query-formatting engine that offers high-performance value escaping,
flexibility and extensibility. It is used by default with all query methods, unless you opt out of it entirely
via option
pgFormatting within Initialization Options.
All formatting methods used internally are available from the formatting namespace, so they can also be used directly when needed. The main method there is format, used by every query method to format the query.
The formatting syntax for variables is decided from the type of
values passed in:
values is an array or a single basic type;
values is an object (other than
Array or
null).
ATTENTION: Never use ES6 template strings or manual concatenation to generate queries, as both can easily result in broken queries! Only this library's formatting engine knows how to properly escape variable values for PostgreSQL.
The simplest (classic) formatting uses
$1, $2, ... syntax to inject values into the query string,
based on their index (from
$1 to
$100000) from the array of values:
await db.any('SELECT * FROM product WHERE price BETWEEN $1 AND $2', [1, 10])
The formatting engine also supports single-value parametrization for queries that use only variable
$1:
await db.any('SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = $1', 'John')
This however works only for types
number,
bigint,
string,
boolean,
Date and
null, because types like
Array
and
Object change the way parameters are interpreted. That's why passing in index variables within an array
is advised as safer, to avoid ambiguities.
When a query method is parameterized with
values as an object, the formatting engine expects the query to use
the Named Parameter syntax
$*propName*, with
* being any of the following open-close pairs:
{},
(),
<>,
[],
//.
// We can use every supported variable syntax at the same time, if needed:
await db.none('INSERT INTO users(first_name, last_name, age) VALUES(${name.first}, $<name.last>, $/age/)', {
name: {first: 'John', last: 'Dow'},
age: 30
});
IMPORTANT: Never use the reserved
${} syntax inside ES6 template strings, as those have no knowledge of how to format values
for PostgreSQL. Inside ES6 template strings you should only use one of the 4 alternatives -
$(),
$<>,
$[] or
$//.
In general, you should either use the standard strings for SQL, or place SQL into external files - see Query Files.
Valid variable names are limited to the syntax of open-name JavaScript variables. And name
this has special meaning - it refers
to the formatting object itself (see below).
Keep in mind that while property values
null and
undefined are both formatted as
null, an error is thrown when the
property does not exist.
this reference
Property
this refers to the formatting object itself, to be inserted as a JSON-formatted string.
await db.none('INSERT INTO documents(id, doc) VALUES(${id}, ${this})', {
id: 123,
body: 'some text'
})
//=> INSERT INTO documents(id, doc) VALUES(123, '{"id":123,"body":"some text"}')
Named Parameters support property name nesting of any depth.
const obj = {
one: {
two: {
three: {
value1: 123,
value2: a => {
// a = obj.one.two.three
return 'hello';
},
value3: function(a) {
// a = this = obj.one.two.three
return 'world';
},
value4: {
toPostgres: a => {
// Custom Type Formatting
// a = obj.one.two.three.value4
return a.text;
},
text: 'custom'
}
}
}
}
};
await db.one('SELECT ${one.two.three.value1}', obj); //=> SELECT 123
await db.one('SELECT ${one.two.three.value2}', obj); //=> SELECT 'hello'
await db.one('SELECT ${one.two.three.value3}', obj); //=> SELECT 'world'
await db.one('SELECT ${one.two.three.value4}', obj); //=> SELECT 'custom'
The last name in the resolution can be anything, including:
i.e. the resolution chain is infinitely flexible, and supports recursion without limits.
Please note, however, that nested parameters are not supported within the helpers namespace.
By default, all values are formatted according to their JavaScript type. Formatting filters (or modifiers), change that, so the value is formatted differently.
Note that formatting filters work only for normal queries, and are not available within PreparedStatement or ParameterizedQuery, because those are, by definition, formatted on the server side.
Filters use the same syntax for Index Variables and Named Parameters, following immediately the variable name:
await db.any('SELECT $1:name FROM $2:name', ['price', 'products'])
//=> SELECT "price" FROM "products"
await db.any('SELECT ${column:name} FROM ${table:name}', {
column: 'price',
table: 'products'
});
//=> SELECT "price" FROM "products"
The following filters are supported:
:name /
~ - SQL Names
:alias - Alias Filter
:raw /
^ - Raw Text
:value /
# - Open Values
:csv /
:list - CSV Filter
:json - JSON Filter
When a variable name ends with
:name, or shorter syntax
~ (tilde), it represents an SQL name or identifier,
to be escaped accordingly:
await db.query('INSERT INTO $1~($2~) VALUES(...)', ['Table Name', 'Column Name']);
//=> INSERT INTO "Table Name"("Column Name") VALUES(...)
await db.query('INSERT INTO $1:name($2:name) VALUES(...)', ['Table Name', 'Column Name']);
//=> INSERT INTO "Table Name"("Column Name") VALUES(...)
Typically, an SQL name variable is a text string, which must be at least 1 character long.
However,
pg-promise supports a variety of ways in which SQL names can be supplied:
* (asterisks) is automatically recognized as all columns:
await db.query('SELECT $1:name FROM $2:name', ['*', 'table']);
//=> SELECT * FROM "table"
await db.query('SELECT ${columns:name} FROM ${table:name}', {
columns: ['column1', 'column2'],
table: 'table'
});
//=> SELECT "column1","column2" FROM "table"
const obj = {
one: 1,
two: 2
};
await db.query('SELECT $1:name FROM $2:name', [obj, 'table']);
//=> SELECT "one","two" FROM "table"
In addition, the syntax supports
this to enumerate column names from the formatting object:
const obj = {
one: 1,
two: 2
};
await db.query('INSERT INTO table(${this:name}) VALUES(${this:csv})', obj);
//=> INSERT INTO table("one","two") VALUES(1, 2)
Relying on this type of formatting for sql names and identifiers, along with regular variable formatting protects your application from SQL injection.
Method as.name implements the formatting.
An alias is a simpler, less-strict version of
:name filter, which only supports a text string, i.e.
it does not support
*,
this, array or object as inputs, like
:name does. However, it supports other
popular cases that are less strict, but cover at least 99% of all use cases, as shown below.
await db.any('SELECT full_name as $1:alias FROM $2:name', ['name', 'table']);
//=> SELECT full_name as name FROM "table"
., and then
escape each part separately, thus supporting auto-composite SQL names:
await db.any('SELECT * FROM $1:alias', ['schemaName.table']);
//=> SELECT * FROM "schemaName".table
For more details see method as.alias that implements the formatting.
When a variable name ends with
:raw, or shorter syntax
^, the value is to be injected as raw text, without escaping.
Such variables cannot be
null or
undefined, because of the ambiguous meaning in this case, and those values
will throw error
Values null/undefined cannot be used as raw text.
const where = pgp.as.format('WHERE price BETWEEN $1 AND $2', [5, 10]); // pre-format WHERE condition
await db.any('SELECT * FROM products $1:raw', where);
//=> SELECT * FROM products WHERE price BETWEEN 5 AND 10
Special syntax
this:raw /
this^ is supported, to inject the formatting object as raw JSON string.
WARNING:
This filter is unsafe, and should not be used for values that come from the client side, as it may result in SQL injection.
When a variable name ends with
:value, or shorter syntax
#, it is escaped as usual, except when its type is a string,
the trailing quotes are not added.
Open values are primarily to be able to compose complete
LIKE/
ILIKE dynamic statements in external SQL files,
without having to generate them in the code.
i.e. you can either generate a filter like this in your code:
const name = 'John';
const filter = '%' + name + '%';
and then pass it in as a regular string variable, or you can pass in only
name, and have your query use the
open-value syntax to add the extra search logic:
SELECT * FROM table WHERE name LIKE '%$1:value%')
WARNING:
This filter is unsafe, and should not be used for values that come from the client side, as it may result in SQL injection.
Method as.value implements the formatting.
When a variable name ends with
:json, explicit JSON formatting is applied to the value.
By default, any object that's not
Date,
Array,
Buffer,
null or Custom-Type (see Custom Type Formatting),
is automatically formatted as JSON.
Method as.json implements the formatting.
When a variable name ends with
:csv or
:list, it is formatted as a list of Comma-Separated Values, with each
value formatted according to its JavaScript type.
Typically, you would use this for a value that's an array, though it works for single values also. See the examples below.
const ids = [1, 2, 3];
await db.any('SELECT * FROM table WHERE id IN ($1:csv)', [ids])
//=> SELECT * FROM table WHERE id IN (1,2,3)
const ids = [1, 2, 3];
await db.any('SELECT * FROM table WHERE id IN ($1:list)', [ids])
//=> SELECT * FROM table WHERE id IN (1,2,3)
Using automatic property enumeration:
const obj = {first: 123, second: 'text'};
await db.none('INSERT INTO table($1:name) VALUES($1:csv)', [obj])
//=> INSERT INTO table("first","second") VALUES(123,'text')
await db.none('INSERT INTO table(${this:name}) VALUES(${this:csv})', obj)
//=> INSERT INTO table("first","second") VALUES(123,'text')
const obj = {first: 123, second: 'text'};
await db.none('INSERT INTO table($1:name) VALUES($1:list)', [obj])
//=> INSERT INTO table("first","second") VALUES(123,'text')
await db.none('INSERT INTO table(${this:name}) VALUES(${this:list})', obj)
//=> INSERT INTO table("first","second") VALUES(123,'text')
Method as.csv implements the formatting.
The library supports dual syntax for CTF (Custom Type Formatting):
The library always first checks for the Symbolic CTF, and if no such syntax is used, only then it checks for the Explicit CTF.
Any value/object that implements function
toPostgres is treated as a custom-formatting type. The function is then called to get the actual value,
passing it the object via
this context, and plus as a single parameter (in case
toPostgres is an ES6 arrow function):
const obj = {
toPostgres(self) {
// self = this = obj
// return a value that needs proper escaping
}
}
Function
toPostgres can return anything, including another object with its own
toPostgres function, i.e. nested custom types are supported.
The value returned from
toPostgres is escaped according to its JavaScript type, unless the object also contains property
rawType set
to a truthy value, in which case the returned value is considered pre-formatted, and thus injected directly, as Raw Text:
const obj = {
toPostgres(self) {
// self = this = obj
// return a pre-formatted value that does not need escaping
},
rawType: true // use result from toPostgres directly, as Raw Text
}
Example below implements a class that auto-formats
ST_MakePoint from coordinates:
class STPoint {
constructor(x, y) {
this.x = x;
this.y = y;
this.rawType = true; // no escaping, because we return pre-formatted SQL
}
toPostgres(self) {
return pgp.as.format('ST_MakePoint($1, $2)', [this.x, this.y]);
}
}
And a classic syntax for such a class is even simpler:
function STPoint(x, y){
this.rawType = true; // no escaping, because we return pre-formatted SQL
this.toPostgres = () => pgp.as.format('ST_MakePoint($1, $2)', [x, y]);
}
With this class you can use
new STPoint(12, 34) as a formatting value that will be injected correctly.
You can also use CTF to override any standard type:
Date.prototype.toPostgres = a => a.getTime();
The only difference from Explicit CTF is that we set
toPostgres and
rawType as ES6 Symbol properties,
defined in the ctf namespace:
const {toPostgres, rawType} = pgp.as.ctf; // Global CTF symbols
const obj = {
[toPostgres](self) {
// self = this = obj
// return a pre-formatted value that does not need escaping
},
[rawType]: true // use result from toPostgres directly, as Raw Text
};
As CTF symbols are global, you can also configure objects independently of this library:
const ctf = {
toPostgres: Symbol.for('ctf.toPostgres'),
rawType: Symbol.for('ctf.rawType')
};
Other than that, it works exactly as the Explicit CTF, but without changing the object's signature.
If you do not know what it means, read the ES6 Symbol API and its use for unique property names.
But in short, Symbol properties are not enumerated via
for(name in obj), i.e. they are not generally
visible within JavaScript, only through specific API
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols.
Use of external SQL files (via QueryFile) offers many advantages:
debug), without restarting the app;
params), automating two-step SQL formatting;
minify +
compress), for early error detection and compact queries.
const {join: joinPath} = require('path');
// Helper for linking to external query files:
function sql(file) {
const fullPath = joinPath(__dirname, file);
return new pgp.QueryFile(fullPath, {minify: true});
}
// Create a QueryFile globally, once per file:
const sqlFindUser = sql('./sql/findUser.sql');
db.one(sqlFindUser, {id: 123})
.then(user => {
console.log(user);
})
.catch(error => {
if (error instanceof pgp.errors.QueryFileError) {
// => the error is related to our QueryFile
}
});
File
findUser.sql:
/*
multi-line comments are supported
*/
SELECT name, dob -- single-line comments are supported
FROM Users
WHERE id = ${id}
Every query method of the library can accept type QueryFile as its
query parameter.
Type QueryFile never throws any error, leaving it for query methods to gracefully reject with QueryFileError.
Use of Named Parameters within external SQL files is recommended over the Index Variables, because it makes the SQL much easier to read and understand, and because it also allows Nested Named Parameters, so variables in a large and complex SQL file can be grouped in namespaces for even easier visual separation.
A task represents a shared connection for executing multiple queries:
db.task(t => {
// execute a chain of queries against the task context, and return the result:
return t.one('SELECT count(*) FROM events WHERE id = $1', 123, a => +a.count)
.then(count => {
if(count > 0) {
return t.any('SELECT * FROM log WHERE event_id = $1', 123)
.then(logs => {
return {count, logs};
})
}
return {count};
});
})
.then(data => {
// success, data = either {count} or {count, logs}
})
.catch(error => {
// failed
});
Tasks provide a shared connection context for its callback function, to be released when finished, and they must be used whenever executing more than one query at a time. See also Chaining Queries to understand the importance of using tasks.
You can optionally tag tasks (see Tags), and use ES7 async syntax:
Method taskIf creates a new task only when required, according to the condition.
The default condition is to start a new task only when necessary, such as on the top level.
db.taskIf({cnd}, t1 => { // new task is always created, because it is required on the top level return t1.taskIf({cnd}, t2 => { // if someValue is truthy, a new task is created (t2 != t1); // otherwise, we continue with the containing task (t2 = t1). }); })
</details>
## Transactions
Transaction method [tx] is like [task], which also executes `BEGIN` + `COMMIT`/`ROLLBACK`:
```js
db.tx(t => {
// creating a sequence of transaction queries:
const q1 = t.none('UPDATE users SET active = $1 WHERE id = $2', [true, 123]);
const q2 = t.one('INSERT INTO audit(entity, id) VALUES($1, $2) RETURNING id', ['users', 123]);
// returning a promise that determines a successful transaction:
return t.batch([q1, q2]); // all of the queries are to be resolved;
})
.then(data => {
// success, COMMIT was executed
})
.catch(error => {
// failure, ROLLBACK was executed
});
If the callback function returns a rejected promise or throws an error, the method will automatically execute
ROLLBACK at the end.
In all other cases the transaction will be automatically closed by
COMMIT.
The same as tasks, transactions support Tags and ES7
async:
db.tx(async t => {
await t.none('UPDATE users SET active = $1 WHERE id = $2', [true, 123]);
await t.one('INSERT INTO audit(entity, id) VALUES($1, $2) RETURNING id', ['users', 123]);
})
.then(data => {
// success, COMMIT was executed
})
.catch(error => {
// failure, ROLLBACK was executed
});
db.tx('update-user', async t => {
await t.none('UPDATE users SET active = $1 WHERE id = $2', [true, 123]);
await t.one('INSERT INTO audit(entity, id) VALUES($1, $2) RETURNING id', ['users', 123]);
})
.then(data => {
// success, COMMIT was executed
})
.catch(error => {
// failure, ROLLBACK was executed
});
Nested transactions automatically share the connection between all levels. This library sets no limitation as to the depth (nesting levels) of transactions supported.
db.tx(t => {
const queries = [
t.none('DROP TABLE users;'),
t.none('CREATE TABLE users(id SERIAL NOT NULL, name TEXT NOT NULL)')
];
for (let i = 1; i <= 100; i++) {
queries.push(t.none('INSERT INTO users(name) VALUES($1)', 'name-' + i));
}
queries.push(
t.tx(t1 => {
return t1.tx(t2 => {
return t2.one('SELECT count(*) FROM users');
});
}));
return t.batch(queries);
})
.then(data => {
// success
})
.catch(error => {
// failure
});
If you want to avoid automatic occurrence of nested transactions, see Conditional Transactions.
It is important to know that PostgreSQL does not support full/atomic nested transactions, it only supports savepoints inside top-level transactions, to allow partial rollbacks.
Postgres uses
BEGIN with
COMMIT / ROLLBACK for top-level transactions, and
SAVEPOINT name
with
RELEASE / ROLLBACK TO name for inner save-points.
This library automatically executes all such transaction and savepoint commands, with unique
savepoint names, based on the transaction level, plus index within the current level, in the
form of
sp_x_y.
In the name,
x is the transaction level, starting with
1 (because
0 is the top-level
transaction that does not use savepoints). And
y represents sub-transaction order/index
within the current level, starting with
1. So the first savepoint on the top level will
be named
sp_1_1.
TransactionMode type can extend your
BEGIN command with transaction configuration:
const {TransactionMode, isolationLevel} = pgp.txMode;
// Create a reusable transaction mode (serializable + read-only + deferrable):
const mode = new TransactionMode({
tiLevel: isolationLevel.serializable,
readOnly: true,
deferrable: true
});
db.tx({mode}, t => {
// do transaction queries here
})
.then(() => {
// success;
})
.catch(error => {
// failure
});
Instead of the default
BEGIN, such transaction will open with the following command:
BEGIN ISOLATION LEVEL SERIALIZABLE READ ONLY DEFERRABLE
Transaction Mode is set via option
mode, preceding the callback function. See methods tx and txIf.
This is the most efficient and best-performing way of configuring transactions. In combination with Transaction Snapshots you can make the most out of transactions in terms of performance and concurrency.
Method txIf executes a transaction / tx when a specified condition is met, or else it executes a task.
When no condition is specified, the default is to start a transaction, if currently not in one, or else it starts a task. It is useful when you want to avoid Nested Transactions - savepoints.
db.txIf({cnd: someValue}, t => {
// if condition is truthy, a transaction is started
return t.txIf(t2 => {
// a task is started, if the parent is a transaction
// a transaction is started, if the parent is a task
});
})
const cnd = c => {
// c.ctx - task/transaction context (not available on the top level)
// default condition: return !c.ctx || !c.ctx.inTransaction;
return someValue;
};
db.txIf({cnd}, t => {
// if condition is truthy, a transaction is started
return t.txIf(t2 => {
// a task is started, if the parent is a transaction
// a transaction is started, if the parent is a task
});
})
This library manages all database connections via the connection pool, which internally caches them.
Connections in the cache expire due to inactivity after idleTimeoutMillis number of milliseconds, which you can set only when creating the Database object.
While there is a single open connection in the pool, the process cannot terminate by itself, only via
process.exit(),
unless
allowExitOnIdle is used - see update section below.
If you want the process to finish by itself, without waiting for all connections in the pool to expire, you need
to force the pool to shut down all the connections it holds:
db.$pool.end(); // shuts down the connection pool associated with the Database object
For example, if you are using the Bluebird library, you can chain the last promise in the process like this:
.finally(db.$pool.end);
IMPORTANT: Note that if your app is an HTTP service, or generally an application that does not feature any exit point, then you should not do any de-initialization at all. It is only if your app is a run-through process/utility, then you might want to use it, so the process ends without delays.
In applications that either use multiple databases or execute a multi-pool strategy for balanced query loads, you would end up with multiple Database objects, each with its own connection pool. In this scenario, in order to exit the process normally, at a particular point, you can call pgp.end to shut down all connection pools at once:
pgp.end(); // shuts down all connection pools created in the process
or promise-chained to the last query block in the process:
.finally(pgp.end);
Once you have shut down the pool associated with your Database object, you can no longer use the object, and any of its query methods
will be rejecting with Error =
Connection pool of the database object has been destroyed.
See the relevant API: pgp.end, Database.$pool
Version 10.11.0 added support for connection option
allowExitOnIdle, to let process exit when pool is idle.
Although this project formally maintains a CHANGELOG, for a short list of the top-level changes, for detailed changes between versions you should see the corresponding release notes.