Built on top of node-postgres, this library adds the following:

Automatic connections

Automatic transactions

Powerful query-formatting engine + query generation

Declarative approach to handling query results

Global events reporting for central handling

Extensive support for external SQL files

Support for all promise libraries

At its inception in 2015, this library was only adding promises to the base driver, hence the name pg-promise . And while the original name was kept, the library's functionality was vastly extended, with promises now being only its tiny part.

Documentation

Chapter Usage below explains the basics you need to know, while the Official Documentation gets you started, and provides links to all other resources.

Contributing

Please read the Contribution Notes before opening any new issue or PR.

Usage

Once you have created a Database object, according to the steps in the Official Documentation, you get access to the methods documented below.

Methods

All query methods of the library are based off generic method query.

You should normally use only the derived, result-specific methods for executing queries, all of which are named according to how many rows of data the query is expected to return, so for each query you should pick the right method: none, one, oneOrNone, many, manyOrNone = any. Do not confuse the method name for the number of rows to be affected by the query, which is completely irrelevant.

By relying on the result-specific methods you protect your code from an unexpected number of data rows, to be automatically rejected (treated as errors).

There are also a few specific methods that you will often need:

result, multi, multiResult - for verbose and/or multi-query results;

map, each - for simpler/inline result pre-processing/re-mapping;

func, proc - to simplify execution of SQL functions/procedures;

stream - to access rows from a query via a read stream;

connect, task, tx + txIf - for shared connections + automatic transactions, each exposing a connected protocol that has additional methods batch, page and sequence.

The protocol is fully customizable / extendable via event extend.

IMPORTANT:

The most important methods to understand from start are task and tx/txIf (see Tasks and Transactions). As documented for method query, it acquires and releases the connection, which makes it a poor choice for executing multiple queries at once. For this reason, Chaining Queries is a must-read, to avoid writing the code that misuses connections.

Learn by Example is a beginner's tutorial based on examples.

Query Formatting

This library comes with embedded query-formatting engine that offers high-performance value escaping, flexibility and extensibility. It is used by default with all query methods, unless you opt out of it entirely via option pgFormatting within Initialization Options.

All formatting methods used internally are available from the formatting namespace, so they can also be used directly when needed. The main method there is format, used by every query method to format the query.

The formatting syntax for variables is decided from the type of values passed in:

Index Variables when values is an array or a single basic type;

is an array or a single basic type; Named Parameters when values is an object (other than Array or null ).

ATTENTION: Never use ES6 template strings or manual concatenation to generate queries, as both can easily result in broken queries! Only this library's formatting engine knows how to properly escape variable values for PostgreSQL.

Index Variables

The simplest (classic) formatting uses $1, $2, ... syntax to inject values into the query string, based on their index (from $1 to $100000 ) from the array of values:

await db.any( 'SELECT * FROM product WHERE price BETWEEN $1 AND $2' , [ 1 , 10 ])

The formatting engine also supports single-value parametrization for queries that use only variable $1 :

await db.any( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = $1' , 'John' )

This however works only for types number , bigint , string , boolean , Date and null , because types like Array and Object change the way parameters are interpreted. That's why passing in index variables within an array is advised as safer, to avoid ambiguities.

Named Parameters

When a query method is parameterized with values as an object, the formatting engine expects the query to use the Named Parameter syntax $*propName* , with * being any of the following open-close pairs: {} , () , <> , [] , // .

await db.none( 'INSERT INTO users(first_name, last_name, age) VALUES(${name.first}, $<name.last>, $/age/)' , { name : { first : 'John' , last : 'Dow' }, age : 30 });

IMPORTANT: Never use the reserved ${} syntax inside ES6 template strings, as those have no knowledge of how to format values for PostgreSQL. Inside ES6 template strings you should only use one of the 4 alternatives - $() , $<> , $[] or $// . In general, you should either use the standard strings for SQL, or place SQL into external files - see Query Files.

Valid variable names are limited to the syntax of open-name JavaScript variables. And name this has special meaning - it refers to the formatting object itself (see below).

Keep in mind that while property values null and undefined are both formatted as null , an error is thrown when the property does not exist.

this reference

Property this refers to the formatting object itself, to be inserted as a JSON-formatted string.

await db.none( 'INSERT INTO documents(id, doc) VALUES(${id}, ${this})' , { id : 123 , body : 'some text' })

Nested Named Parameters

Named Parameters support property name nesting of any depth.

Example const obj = { one : { two : { three : { value1 : 123 , value2 : a => { return 'hello' ; }, value3 : function ( a ) { return 'world' ; }, value4 : { toPostgres : a => { return a.text; }, text : 'custom' } } } } }; await db.one( 'SELECT ${one.two.three.value1}' , obj); await db.one( 'SELECT ${one.two.three.value2}' , obj); await db.one( 'SELECT ${one.two.three.value3}' , obj); await db.one( 'SELECT ${one.two.three.value4}' , obj);

The last name in the resolution can be anything, including:

the actual value (basic JavaScript type)

a function that returns: the actual value another function a Custom Type Formatting object

a Custom Type Formatting object that returns: the actual value another Custom Type Formatting object a function



i.e. the resolution chain is infinitely flexible, and supports recursion without limits.

Please note, however, that nested parameters are not supported within the helpers namespace.

Formatting Filters

By default, all values are formatted according to their JavaScript type. Formatting filters (or modifiers), change that, so the value is formatted differently.

Note that formatting filters work only for normal queries, and are not available within PreparedStatement or ParameterizedQuery, because those are, by definition, formatted on the server side.

Filters use the same syntax for Index Variables and Named Parameters, following immediately the variable name:

With Index Variables await db.any( 'SELECT $1:name FROM $2:name' , [ 'price' , 'products' ])

With Named Parameters await db.any( 'SELECT ${column:name} FROM ${table:name}' , { column : 'price' , table : 'products' });

The following filters are supported:

SQL Names

When a variable name ends with :name , or shorter syntax ~ (tilde), it represents an SQL name or identifier, to be escaped accordingly:

Using ~ filter await db.query( 'INSERT INTO $1~($2~) VALUES(...)' , [ 'Table Name' , 'Column Name' ]);

Using :name filter await db.query( 'INSERT INTO $1:name($2:name) VALUES(...)' , [ 'Table Name' , 'Column Name' ]);

Typically, an SQL name variable is a text string, which must be at least 1 character long. However, pg-promise supports a variety of ways in which SQL names can be supplied:

A string that contains only * (asterisks) is automatically recognized as all columns:

await db.query( 'SELECT $1:name FROM $2:name' , [ '*' , 'table' ]);

An array of strings to represent column names:

await db.query( 'SELECT ${columns:name} FROM ${table:name}' , { columns : [ 'column1' , 'column2' ], table : 'table' });

Any object that's not an array gets its properties enumerated for column names:

const obj = { one : 1 , two : 2 }; await db.query( 'SELECT $1:name FROM $2:name' , [obj, 'table' ]);

In addition, the syntax supports this to enumerate column names from the formatting object:

const obj = { one : 1 , two : 2 }; await db.query( 'INSERT INTO table(${this:name}) VALUES(${this:csv})' , obj);

Relying on this type of formatting for sql names and identifiers, along with regular variable formatting protects your application from SQL injection.

Method as.name implements the formatting.

Alias Filter

An alias is a simpler, less-strict version of :name filter, which only supports a text string, i.e. it does not support * , this , array or object as inputs, like :name does. However, it supports other popular cases that are less strict, but cover at least 99% of all use cases, as shown below.

It will skip adding surrounding double quotes when the name is a same-case single word:

await db.any( 'SELECT full_name as $1:alias FROM $2:name' , [ 'name' , 'table' ]);

It will automatically split the name into multiple SQL names when encountering . , and then escape each part separately, thus supporting auto-composite SQL names:

await db.any( 'SELECT * FROM $1:alias' , [ 'schemaName.table' ]);

For more details see method as.alias that implements the formatting.

Raw Text

When a variable name ends with :raw , or shorter syntax ^ , the value is to be injected as raw text, without escaping.

Such variables cannot be null or undefined , because of the ambiguous meaning in this case, and those values will throw error Values null/undefined cannot be used as raw text.

const where = pgp.as.format( 'WHERE price BETWEEN $1 AND $2' , [ 5 , 10 ]); await db.any( 'SELECT * FROM products $1:raw' , where);

Special syntax this:raw / this^ is supported, to inject the formatting object as raw JSON string.

WARNING:

This filter is unsafe, and should not be used for values that come from the client side, as it may result in SQL injection.

Open Values

When a variable name ends with :value , or shorter syntax # , it is escaped as usual, except when its type is a string, the trailing quotes are not added.

Open values are primarily to be able to compose complete LIKE / ILIKE dynamic statements in external SQL files, without having to generate them in the code.

i.e. you can either generate a filter like this in your code:

const name = 'John' ; const filter = '%' + name + '%' ;

and then pass it in as a regular string variable, or you can pass in only name , and have your query use the open-value syntax to add the extra search logic:

SELECT * FROM table WHERE name LIKE '%$1:value%' )

WARNING:

This filter is unsafe, and should not be used for values that come from the client side, as it may result in SQL injection.

Method as.value implements the formatting.

JSON Filter

When a variable name ends with :json , explicit JSON formatting is applied to the value.

By default, any object that's not Date , Array , Buffer , null or Custom-Type (see Custom Type Formatting), is automatically formatted as JSON.

Method as.json implements the formatting.

CSV Filter

When a variable name ends with :csv or :list , it is formatted as a list of Comma-Separated Values, with each value formatted according to its JavaScript type.

Typically, you would use this for a value that's an array, though it works for single values also. See the examples below.

Using :csv filter const ids = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; await db.any( 'SELECT * FROM table WHERE id IN ($1:csv)' , [ids])

Using :list filter const ids = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; await db.any( 'SELECT * FROM table WHERE id IN ($1:list)' , [ids])

Using automatic property enumeration:

Enumeration with :csv filter const obj = { first : 123 , second : 'text' }; await db.none( 'INSERT INTO table($1:name) VALUES($1:csv)' , [obj]) await db.none( 'INSERT INTO table(${this:name}) VALUES(${this:csv})' , obj)

Enumeration with :list filter const obj = { first : 123 , second : 'text' }; await db.none( 'INSERT INTO table($1:name) VALUES($1:list)' , [obj]) await db.none( 'INSERT INTO table(${this:name}) VALUES(${this:list})' , obj)

Method as.csv implements the formatting.

Custom Type Formatting

The library supports dual syntax for CTF (Custom Type Formatting):

Explicit CTF - extending the object/type directly, for ease of use, while changing its signature;

Symbolic CTF - extending the object/type via Symbol properties, without changing its signature.

The library always first checks for the Symbolic CTF, and if no such syntax is used, only then it checks for the Explicit CTF.

Explicit CTF

Any value/object that implements function toPostgres is treated as a custom-formatting type. The function is then called to get the actual value, passing it the object via this context, and plus as a single parameter (in case toPostgres is an ES6 arrow function):

const obj = { toPostgres(self) { } }

Function toPostgres can return anything, including another object with its own toPostgres function, i.e. nested custom types are supported.

The value returned from toPostgres is escaped according to its JavaScript type, unless the object also contains property rawType set to a truthy value, in which case the returned value is considered pre-formatted, and thus injected directly, as Raw Text:

const obj = { toPostgres(self) { }, rawType : true }

Example below implements a class that auto-formats ST_MakePoint from coordinates:

class STPoint { constructor (x, y) { this .x = x; this .y = y; this .rawType = true ; } toPostgres(self) { return pgp.as.format( 'ST_MakePoint($1, $2)' , [ this .x, this .y]); } }

And a classic syntax for such a class is even simpler:

function STPoint ( x, y ) { this .rawType = true ; this .toPostgres = () => pgp.as.format( 'ST_MakePoint($1, $2)' , [x, y]); }

With this class you can use new STPoint(12, 34) as a formatting value that will be injected correctly.

You can also use CTF to override any standard type:

Date .prototype.toPostgres = a => a.getTime();

Symbolic CTF

The only difference from Explicit CTF is that we set toPostgres and rawType as ES6 Symbol properties, defined in the ctf namespace:

const {toPostgres, rawType} = pgp.as.ctf; const obj = { [toPostgres](self) { }, [rawType]: true };

As CTF symbols are global, you can also configure objects independently of this library:

const ctf = { toPostgres : Symbol .for( 'ctf.toPostgres' ), rawType : Symbol .for( 'ctf.rawType' ) };

Other than that, it works exactly as the Explicit CTF, but without changing the object's signature.

If you do not know what it means, read the ES6 Symbol API and its use for unique property names. But in short, Symbol properties are not enumerated via for(name in obj) , i.e. they are not generally visible within JavaScript, only through specific API Object.getOwnPropertySymbols .

Query Files

Use of external SQL files (via QueryFile) offers many advantages:

Much cleaner JavaScript code, with all SQL kept in external files;

Much easier to write large and well-formatted SQL, with many comments and whole revisions;

Changes in external SQL can be automatically re-loaded (option debug ), without restarting the app;

), without restarting the app; Pre-formatting SQL upon loading (option params ), automating two-step SQL formatting;

), automating two-step SQL formatting; Parsing and minifying SQL (options minify + compress ), for early error detection and compact queries.

Example const { join : joinPath} = require ( 'path' ); function sql ( file ) { const fullPath = joinPath(__dirname, file); return new pgp.QueryFile(fullPath, { minify : true }); } const sqlFindUser = sql( './sql/findUser.sql' ); db.one(sqlFindUser, { id : 123 }) .then( user => { console .log(user); }) .catch( error => { if (error instanceof pgp.errors.QueryFileError) { } }); File findUser.sql : SELECT name , dob FROM Users WHERE id = ${ id }

Every query method of the library can accept type QueryFile as its query parameter. Type QueryFile never throws any error, leaving it for query methods to gracefully reject with QueryFileError.

Use of Named Parameters within external SQL files is recommended over the Index Variables, because it makes the SQL much easier to read and understand, and because it also allows Nested Named Parameters, so variables in a large and complex SQL file can be grouped in namespaces for even easier visual separation.

Tasks

A task represents a shared connection for executing multiple queries:

db.task( t => { return t.one( 'SELECT count(*) FROM events WHERE id = $1' , 123 , a => +a.count) .then( count => { if (count > 0 ) { return t.any( 'SELECT * FROM log WHERE event_id = $1' , 123 ) .then( logs => { return {count, logs}; }) } return {count}; }); }) .then( data => { }) .catch( error => { });

Tasks provide a shared connection context for its callback function, to be released when finished, and they must be used whenever executing more than one query at a time. See also Chaining Queries to understand the importance of using tasks.

You can optionally tag tasks (see Tags), and use ES7 async syntax:

With ES7 async ```js db.task(async t => { const count = await t.one('SELECT count(*) FROM events WHERE id = $1', 123, a => +a.count); if(count > 0) { const logs = await t.any('SELECT * FROM log WHERE event_id = $1', 123); return {count, logs}; } return {count}; }) .then(data => { // success, data = either {count} or {count, logs} }) .catch(error => { // failed }); ```

With ES7 async + tag ```js db.task('get-event-logs', async t => { const count = await t.one('SELECT count(*) FROM events WHERE id = $1', 123, a => +a.count); if(count > 0) { const logs = await t.any('SELECT * FROM log WHERE event_id = $1', 123); return {count, logs}; } return {count}; }) .then(data => { // success, data = either {count} or {count, logs} }) .catch(error => { // failed }); ```

Conditional Tasks

Method taskIf creates a new task only when required, according to the condition.

The default condition is to start a new task only when necessary, such as on the top level.

With default condition ```js db.taskIf(t1 => { // new task has started, as the top level doesn't have one return t1.taskIf(t2 => { // Task t1 is being used, according to the default condition // t2 = t1 }); }) ```

With a custom condition - value ```js db.taskIf({cnd: false}, t1 => { // new task is created, i.e. option cnd is ignored here, // because the task is required on the top level return t1.taskIf({cnd: true}, t2 => { // new task created, because we specified that we want one; // t2 != t1 }); }) ```