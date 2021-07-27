openbase logo
pg-tsquery

by Cyril Auburtin
8.3.0 (see all)

🔍 Parse user input into a valid PostgreSQL tsquery

Readme

Text-Search parser for PostgreSQL

Why?

Using pg's to_tsquery directly with user input can throw errors. plainto_tsquery sanitizes the user input, but it's very limited (it just puts an and between words), websearch_to_tsquery extends this behavior a little further only between double-quotes, with followedBy operator and negations.

This module allows customizable text-search operators: and, or, followedBy, not, prefix, parentheses, quoted text (same behavior than websearch_to_tsquery).

See the options defaults values

usage

const tsquery = require('pg-tsquery')(/* options can be passed to override the defaults */);

pool.query('SELECT * FROM tabby WHERE to_tsvector(col) @@ to_tsquery($1)', [tsquery(str)]);

// or get a reusable instance
const {Tsquery} = require('pg-tsquery');

const parser = new Tsquery(/* options can be passed to override the defaults */);

// then one of those equivalent ways to process your input:
parser.parseAndStringify(str);
`${parser.parse(str) || ''}`;
inputsoutput
foo barfoo&bar
foo -bar, foo !bar, foo + !barfoo&!bar
foo bar,bip, foo+bar \| bipfoo&bar\|bip
foo (bar,bip), foo+(bar\|bip)foo&(bar\|bip)
foo>bar>bipfoo<->bar<->bip
foo*,bar* bana:*foo:*\|bar:*&bana:*

