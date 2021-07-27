Using pg's
to_tsquery directly with user input can throw errors.
plainto_tsquery sanitizes the user input, but it's very limited (it just puts an and between words),
websearch_to_tsquery extends this behavior a little further only between double-quotes, with followedBy operator and negations.
This module allows customizable text-search operators: and, or, followedBy, not, prefix, parentheses, quoted text (same behavior than
websearch_to_tsquery).
See the options defaults values
const tsquery = require('pg-tsquery')(/* options can be passed to override the defaults */);
pool.query('SELECT * FROM tabby WHERE to_tsvector(col) @@ to_tsquery($1)', [tsquery(str)]);
// or get a reusable instance
const {Tsquery} = require('pg-tsquery');
const parser = new Tsquery(/* options can be passed to override the defaults */);
// then one of those equivalent ways to process your input:
parser.parseAndStringify(str);
`${parser.parse(str) || ''}`;
|inputs
|output
foo bar
foo&bar
foo -bar,
foo !bar,
foo + !bar
foo&!bar
foo bar,bip,
foo+bar \| bip
foo&bar\|bip
foo (bar,bip),
foo+(bar\|bip)
foo&(bar\|bip)
foo>bar>bip
foo<->bar<->bip
foo*,bar* bana:*
foo:*\|bar:*&bana:*