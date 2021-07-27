Text-Search parser for PostgreSQL

Using pg's to_tsquery directly with user input can throw errors. plainto_tsquery sanitizes the user input, but it's very limited (it just puts an and between words), websearch_to_tsquery extends this behavior a little further only between double-quotes, with followedBy operator and negations.

This module allows customizable text-search operators: and, or, followedBy, not, prefix, parentheses, quoted text (same behavior than websearch_to_tsquery ).

See the options defaults values

usage

const tsquery = require ( 'pg-tsquery' )( ); pool.query( 'SELECT * FROM tabby WHERE to_tsvector(col) @@ to_tsquery($1)' , [tsquery(str)]); const {Tsquery} = require ( 'pg-tsquery' ); const parser = new Tsquery( ); parser.parseAndStringify(str); ` ${parser.parse(str) || '' } ` ;