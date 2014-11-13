Make it easier to write transactions for PostgreSQL using node-postgres.

The callback and event emitter styles both work.

Note: if you use a callback, then the error event won't be emitted. This is consistent with node-postgres.

##Installation:

To install the most recent release from npm, run:

npm install pg-transaction

begin([mode], [callback]); query(); savepoint(savepoint, [callback]); release(savepoint, [callback]); rollback([savepoint], [callback]); commit([callback]); abort([callback]);

error

var pg = require ( 'pg' ) , Transaction = require ( 'pg-transaction' ) , connectionString = process.env[ 'PG_CON' ] || '' ; var die = function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }; var client = new pg.Client(connectionString); client.connect(); client.query( "CREATE TEMP TABLE beatles(name varchar(10), height integer, birthday timestamptz)" ); var tx = new Transaction(client); tx.on( 'error' , die); tx.begin(); tx.query( "INSERT INTO beatles(name, height, birthday) values($1, $2, $3)" , [ 'Ringo' , 67 , new Date ( 1945 , 11 , 2 )]); tx.savepoint( 'savepoint1' ); tx.query( "INSERT INTO beatles(name, height, birthday) values($1, $2, $3)" , [ 'John' , 68 , new Date ( 1944 , 10 , 13 )]); tx.rollback( 'savepoint1' ); tx.release( 'savepoint1' ); tx.commit(); client.query( "SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM beatles" , function ( err, result ) { if (err) return die(err); console .log(result.rows[ 0 ].count); client.end(); });

Special thanks to the following: