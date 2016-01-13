openbase logo
pg-then

by Hao Xin
1.2.1 (see all)

[pg-then]

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pg-then

pg-then

  • Use postgresql with promise api, based on pg.

Install

$ npm install pg
$ npm install pg-then

Usage

const pg = require('pg-then')

const pool = pg.Pool('postgres://username:password@localhost/database')

pool
  .query('SELECT ...')
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)

pg.Pool(config)
  .stream('SELECT ...')
  .on('data', data => ...)
  .on('end', () => ...)
  .on('error', err => ...)

const pg = require('pg-then')

const client = pg.Client('postgres://username:password@localhost/database')

client
  .query('SELECT ...')
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)

// ...

client.end()

Extras

License

MIT

