Use postgresql with promise api, based on pg.

Install

$ npm install pg $ npm install pg-then

Usage

const pg = require ( 'pg-then' ) const pool = pg.Pool( 'postgres://username:password@localhost/database' ) pool .query( 'SELECT ...' ) .then(...) .catch(...)

pg.Pool(config) .stream( 'SELECT ...' ) .on( 'data' , data => ...) .on( 'end' , () => ...) .on( 'error' , err => ...)

const pg = require ( 'pg-then' ) const client = pg.Client( 'postgres://username:password@localhost/database' ) client .query( 'SELECT ...' ) .then(...) .catch(...) client.end()

Extras

jadbox/pg-rxjs combining PostgreSQL and Rx for Node

License

MIT