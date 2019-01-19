openbase logo
ptt

pg-template-tag

by Carl Lei
0.1.2 (see all)

Template tag function for brianc/node-postgres.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

#pg-template-tag Build Status

Build a { text, values } object for use with brianc/node-postgres. Supports nesting.

Example

Write the query as-is inside template literals, use ${} interpolation to supply values.

var SQL = require("pg-template-tag");
connection.query(SQL`select name from user where id=${id}`);
connection.query(SQL`select value from record where ${ lower===null ? SQL`true` : SQL`time > ${lower}`}`);

Pieces are reusable, so you can:

var fields = SQL`name, time, score, history_avg(score) as "scoreAvg"`;
connection.query(SQL`select ${fields} from scores where time > current_date`);
connection.query(SQL`select ${fields} from scores where score > ${minScore}`);

Values are reused within the query if the piece is reused.

var ids = SQL`${[1, 2, 3]}`;
var query = SQL`
  select name from a where id = any(${ids})
  union all
  select name from b where id = any(${ids})
`;
query.text;   // 'select ... where id = any($1) union all select ... where id = any($1)'
query.values; // [[1, 2, 3]]

There's a .join function analog to Array.prototype.join to join together literals.

function filterUsers(filter) {
  var conditions = [];
  if (filter.email) conditions.push(SQL`email like ${filter.email}`);
  if (filter.minAge) conditions.push(SQL`age > ${filter.minAge}`);
  if (filter.maxAge) conditions.push(SQL`age < ${filter.maxAge}`);
  return connection.query(SQL`select * from users where ${SQL.join(conditions, ' and ')}`);
}

