#pg-template-tag

Build a { text, values } object for use with brianc/node-postgres. Supports nesting.

Example

Write the query as-is inside template literals, use ${} interpolation to supply values.

var SQL = require ( "pg-template-tag" ); connection.query(SQL `select name from user where id= ${id} ` ); connection.query(SQL `select value from record where ${ lower=== null ? SQL `true` : SQL `time > ${lower} ` } ` );

Pieces are reusable, so you can:

var fields = SQL `name, time, score, history_avg(score) as "scoreAvg"` ; connection.query(SQL `select ${fields} from scores where time > current_date` ); connection.query(SQL `select ${fields} from scores where score > ${minScore} ` );

Values are reused within the query if the piece is reused.

var ids = SQL ` ${[ 1 , 2 , 3 ]} ` ; var query = SQL ` select name from a where id = any( ${ids} ) union all select name from b where id = any( ${ids} ) ` ; query.text; query.values;

There's a .join function analog to Array.prototype.join to join together literals.