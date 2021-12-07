Reverse engineer PostgreSQL database as a detailed JS Object.

Home Page

Please see pg-structure.com for details.

Installation

$ npm install pg-structure

Synopsis

import pgStructure from "pg-structure" ; async function demo ( ) { const db = await pgStructure({ database: "db" , user: "u" , password: "pass" }, { includeSchemas: [ "public" ] }); const table = db.get( "contact" ); const columnNames = table.columns.map( ( c ) => c.name); const columnTypeName = table.columns.get( "options" ).type.name; const indexColumnNames = table.indexes.get( "ix_mail" ).columns; const relatedTables = table.hasManyTables; }

Details