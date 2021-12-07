openbase logo
pg-structure

by Özüm Eldoğan
7.13.0 (see all)

Get PostgreSQL database structure as a detailed JS Object.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

325

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

pg-structure

Reverse engineer PostgreSQL database as a detailed JS Object.

Home Page

Please see pg-structure.com for details.

Installation

$ npm install pg-structure

Synopsis

import pgStructure from "pg-structure";

async function demo() {
  // Prefer to use environment variables or ".env" file for the credentials. See the ".env.example" file.
  const db = await pgStructure({ database: "db", user: "u", password: "pass" }, { includeSchemas: ["public"] });

  const table = db.get("contact");
  const columnNames = table.columns.map((c) => c.name);
  const columnTypeName = table.columns.get("options").type.name;
  const indexColumnNames = table.indexes.get("ix_mail").columns;
  const relatedTables = table.hasManyTables;
}

Details

pg-structure reverse engineers PostgreSQL database and lets you easily code, analyze, operate on PostgreSQL database structure by providing details about DB, Schema, Table, Column, ForeignKey, Relation, Index, Type and others.

100
3 months ago
3 months ago

