Reverse engineer PostgreSQL database as a detailed JS Object.
Please see pg-structure.com for details.
$ npm install pg-structure
import pgStructure from "pg-structure";
async function demo() {
// Prefer to use environment variables or ".env" file for the credentials. See the ".env.example" file.
const db = await pgStructure({ database: "db", user: "u", password: "pass" }, { includeSchemas: ["public"] });
const table = db.get("contact");
const columnNames = table.columns.map((c) => c.name);
const columnTypeName = table.columns.get("options").type.name;
const indexColumnNames = table.indexes.get("ix_mail").columns;
const relatedTables = table.hasManyTables;
}
