Range type support for node-postgres.
Install pg-range into your existing pg adapter:
var pg = require("pg");
require("pg-range").install(pg);
Then make a query that returns range objects!
client.query("SELECT range FROM table", function (result) {
// result.range = {
// begin: Thu Mar 26 2014 17:57:02 GMT-0400 (EDT),
// end: Thu Mar 27 2014 17:57:02 GMT-0400 (EDT),
// bounds: '[)'
// }
});
Or make a query that inserts range objects:
var Range = require("pg-range").Range;
client.query("INSERT INTO table VALUES ($1)", [Range(1, 3)]);
See the Postgres "Range Types" documentation for details.
pg-range uses stRange.js, a JavaScript range library, to provide a
Range class with useful methods, like
contains and
intersects.
See the stRange.js API documentation.
Values of (PostgreSQL) type
int4range
int8range
numrange
tsrange
tstzrange
daterange
will be automatically parsed into instances of
Range when the pg-range
type adapter is installed.
Warning: When constructing range objects for use in queries, use the
pg-range
Range constructor as shown above, and not raw stRange.js
Range objects. Raw stRange.js objects do not provide a
toPostgres
method, and will not properly serialize date ranges and empty ranges in
queries!