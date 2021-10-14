Range type support for node-postgres.

Usage

Install pg-range into your existing pg adapter:

var pg = require ( "pg" ); require ( "pg-range" ).install(pg);

Then make a query that returns range objects!

client.query( "SELECT range FROM table" , function ( result ) { });

Or make a query that inserts range objects:

var Range = require ( "pg-range" ).Range; client.query( "INSERT INTO table VALUES ($1)" , [Range( 1 , 3 )]);

See the Postgres "Range Types" documentation for details.

Range objects

pg-range uses stRange.js, a JavaScript range library, to provide a Range class with useful methods, like contains and intersects . See the stRange.js API documentation.

Values of (PostgreSQL) type

int4range

int8range

numrange

tsrange

tstzrange

daterange

will be automatically parsed into instances of Range when the pg-range type adapter is installed.