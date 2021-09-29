The real PostgreSQL parser for nodejs. The primary objective of this module is to provide symmetric parsing and deparsing of SQL statements. With this module you can modify parts of a SQL query statement and serialize the query tree back into a formatted SQL statement. It uses the real PostgreSQL parser.
The main functionality provided by this module is deparsing, which PostgreSQL does not have internally.
npm install pg-query-parser
Rewrite part of a SQL query:
const parser = require('pg-query-parser');
const query = parser.parse('SELECT * FROM test_table').query;
query[0].SelectStmt.fromClause[0].RangeVar.relname = 'another_table';
console.log(parser.deparse(query));
// SELECT * FROM "another_table"
parser.parse(sql)
Parses the query and returns a parse object.
|parameter
|type
|description
query
|String
|SQL query
Returns an object in the format:
{ query: <query|Object>,
error: { message: <message|String>,
fileName: <fileName|String>,
lineNumber: <line|Number>,
cursorPosition: <cursor|Number> }
parser.deparse(query)
Deparses the query tree and returns a formatted SQL statement. This function takes as input a query AST
in the same format as the
query property of on the result of the
parse method. This is the primary
functionality of this module.
|parameter
|type
|description
query
|Object
|Query tree obtained from
parse
Returns a normalized formatted SQL string.