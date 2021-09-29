openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pqn

pg-query-native

by Zac McCormick
1.3.1 (see all)

PostgreSQL Query Parser for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pg-query-native Build Status

The real PostgreSQL parser for nodejs.

This is based on the output of libpg_query. This wraps the static library output and links it into a node module for use in js.

All credit for the hard problems goes to Lukas Fittl.

Installation

npm install pg-query-native

Documentation

query.parse(query)

Parses the query and returns the parse tree.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
queryStringSQL query

Returns an object in the format:

{ query: <query|Object>,
  error: { message: <message|String>,
           fileName: <fileName|String>,
           lineNumber: <line|Number>,
           cursorPosition: <cursor|Number> }

Example

var parse = require('pg-query-native').parse;

console.log(parse('select 1').query);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial