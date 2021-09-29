The real PostgreSQL parser for nodejs.
This is based on the output of libpg_query. This wraps the static library output and links it into a node module for use in js.
All credit for the hard problems goes to Lukas Fittl.
npm install pg-query-native
query.parse(query)
Parses the query and returns the parse tree.
|parameter
|type
|description
query
|String
|SQL query
Returns an object in the format:
{ query: <query|Object>,
error: { message: <message|String>,
fileName: <fileName|String>,
lineNumber: <line|Number>,
cursorPosition: <cursor|Number> }
var parse = require('pg-query-native').parse;
console.log(parse('select 1').query);