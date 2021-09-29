The real PostgreSQL parser for nodejs.

This is based on the output of libpg_query. This wraps the static library output and links it into a node module for use in js.

All credit for the hard problems goes to Lukas Fittl.

Installation

npm install pg-query-native

Documentation

Parses the query and returns the parse tree.

Parameters

parameter type description query String SQL query

Returns an object in the format:

{ query: <query|Object>, error: { message: <message|String>, fileName: <fileName|String>, lineNumber: <line|Number>, cursorPosition: <cursor|Number> }

Example

var parse = require ( 'pg-query-native' ).parse; console .log(parse( 'select 1' ).query);

