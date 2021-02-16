PG PubSub

A Publish/Subscribe implementation on top of PostgreSQL NOTIFY/LISTEN

Installation

npm install pg-pubsub --save

Requirements

Node.js >= 12.x Postgres >= 9.4

Usage

const PGPubsub = require ( 'pg-pubsub' ); const pubsubInstance = new PGPubsub(uri[, options]);

Options

{ [log]: Function }

Methods

addChannel(channelName[, eventListener]) – starts listening on a channel and optionally adds an event listener for that event. As PGPubsub inherits from EventEmitter one can also add it oneself. Returns a Promise that resolves when the listening has started.

– starts listening on a channel and optionally adds an event listener for that event. As inherits from one can also add it oneself. Returns a that resolves when the listening has started. removeChannel(channelName[, eventListener]) – either removes all event listeners and stops listeneing on the channel or removes the specified event listener and stops listening on the channel if that was the last listener attached.

– either removes all event listeners and stops listeneing on the channel or removes the specified event listener and stops listening on the channel if that was the last listener attached. publish(channelName, data) – publishes the specified data JSON-encoded to the specified channel. It may be better to do this by sending the NOTIFY channelName, '{"hello":"world"}' query yourself using your ordinary Postgres pool, rather than relying on the single connection of this module. Returns a Promise that will become rejected or resolved depending on the success of the Postgres call.

– publishes the specified data JSON-encoded to the specified channel. It may be better to do this by sending the query yourself using your ordinary Postgres pool, rather than relying on the single connection of this module. Returns a that will become rejected or resolved depending on the success of the Postgres call. close(): Promise – closes down the database connection and removes all listeners. Useful for graceful shutdowns.

– closes down the database connection and removes all listeners. Useful for graceful shutdowns. All EventEmitter methods are inherited from EventEmitter

Examples

Simple

const pubsubInstance = new PGPubsub( 'postgres://username@localhost/database' ); await pubsubInstance.addChannel( 'channelName' , function ( channelPayload ) { }); await pubsubInstance.publish( 'channelName' , { hello : "world" });

The above sends NOTIFY channelName, '{"hello":"world"}' to PostgreSQL, which will trigger the above listener with the parsed JSON in channelPayload .

Advanced

const pubsubInstance = new PGPubsub( 'postgres://username@localhost/database' ); await pubsubInstance.addChannel( 'channelName' ); pubsubInstance.once( 'channelName' , channelPayload => { });

Description

Creating a PGPubsub instance will not do much up front. It will prepare itself to start a Postgres connection once the first channel is added and then it will keep a connection open until its shut down, reconnecting it if it gets lost, so that it can constantly listen for new notifications.

Lint / Test

setup a postgres database to run the integration tests the easist way to do this is via docker, docker run -it -p 5432:5432 -e POSTGRES_DB=pgpubsub_test postgres

npm test

For an all-in-one command, try: