Non-blocking PostgreSQL client for Node.js. Pure JavaScript and optional native libpq bindings.

Monorepo

This repo is a monorepo which contains the core pg module as well as a handful of related modules.

Documentation

Each package in this repo should have its own readme more focused on how to develop/contribute. For overall documentation on the project and the related modules managed by this repo please see:

The source repo for the documentation is https://github.com/brianc/node-postgres-docs.

Features

Pure JavaScript client and native libpq bindings share the same API

Connection pooling

Extensible JS ↔ PostgreSQL data-type coercion

Supported PostgreSQL features Parameterized queries Named statements with query plan caching Async notifications with LISTEN/NOTIFY Bulk import & export with COPY TO/COPY FROM



Extras

node-postgres is by design pretty light on abstractions. These are some handy modules we've been using over the years to complete the picture. The entire list can be found on our wiki.

Support

node-postgres is free software. If you encounter a bug with the library please open an issue on the GitHub repo. If you have questions unanswered by the documentation please open an issue pointing out how the documentation was unclear & I will do my best to make it better!

When you open an issue please provide:

version of Node

version of Postgres

smallest possible snippet of code to reproduce the problem

Contributing

❤️ contributions!

I will happily accept your pull request if it:

has tests

looks reasonable

does not break backwards compatibility

If your change involves breaking backwards compatibility please please point that out in the pull request & we can discuss & plan when and how to release it and what type of documentation or communication it will require.

Setting up for local development

Clone the repo From your workspace root run yarn and then yarn lerna bootstrap Ensure you have a PostgreSQL instance running with SSL enabled and an empty database for tests Ensure you have the proper environment variables configured for connecting to the instance Run yarn test to run all the tests

Troubleshooting and FAQ

The causes and solutions to common errors can be found among the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

License

Copyright (c) 2010-2020 Brian Carlson (brian.m.carlson@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.