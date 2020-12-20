Minifies PostgreSQL scripts, reducing the IO usage.
Features:
/*multi-line*/ (including nested) and
--single-line comments
/*!
\n
E where needed
$ npm install pg-minify
const minify = require('pg-minify');
const sql = 'SELECT 1; -- comments';
minify(sql); //=> SELECT 1;
with compression (removes all unnecessary spaces):
const sql = 'SELECT * FROM "table" WHERE col = 123; -- comments';
minify(sql, {compress: true});
//=> SELECT*FROM"table"WHERE col=123;
The library's distribution includes TypeScript declarations.
SQLParsingError is thrown on failed SQL parsing:
try {
minify('SELECT \'1');
} catch (error) {
// error is minify.SQLParsingError instance
// error.message:
// Error parsing SQL at {line:1,col:8}: Unclosed text block.
}
Minifies SQL into a single line, according to the
options.
Compresses / uglifies the SQL to its bare minimum, by removing all unnecessary spaces.
false (default) - keeps minimum spaces, for easier read
true - removes all unnecessary spaces
See also: SQL Compression.
Removes everything, i.e. special/copyright multi-line comments that start with
/*! will be removed as well.
First, clone the repository and install DEV dependencies.
$ npm test
Testing with coverage:
$ npm run coverage
Copyright © 2020 Vitaly Tomilov; Released under the MIT license.