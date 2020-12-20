Minifies PostgreSQL scripts, reducing the IO usage.

Features:

Removes /*multi-line*/ (including nested) and --single-line comments

(including nested) and comments Preserves special/copyright multi-line comments that start with /*!

Concatenates multi-line strings into a single line with



Fixes multi-line text, prefixing it with E where needed

where needed Removes redundant line gaps: line breaks, tabs and spaces

Provides basic parsing and error detection for invalid SQL

Flattens the resulting script into a single line

Optionally, compresses SQL for minimum space

Installing

npm install pg-minify

Usage

const minify = require ( 'pg-minify' ); const sql = 'SELECT 1; -- comments' ; minify(sql);

with compression (removes all unnecessary spaces):

const sql = 'SELECT * FROM "table" WHERE col = 123; -- comments' ; minify(sql, { compress : true });

The library's distribution includes TypeScript declarations.

Error Handling

SQLParsingError is thrown on failed SQL parsing:

try { minify( 'SELECT \'1' ); } catch (error) { }

API

minify(sql, [options]) ⇒ String

Minifies SQL into a single line, according to the options .

options.compress ⇒ Boolean

Compresses / uglifies the SQL to its bare minimum, by removing all unnecessary spaces.

false (default) - keeps minimum spaces, for easier read

- keeps minimum spaces, for easier read true - removes all unnecessary spaces

See also: SQL Compression.

options.removeAll ⇒ Boolean

Removes everything, i.e. special/copyright multi-line comments that start with /*! will be removed as well.

Testing

First, clone the repository and install DEV dependencies.

npm test

Testing with coverage:

npm run coverage

License

Copyright © 2020 Vitaly Tomilov; Released under the MIT license.