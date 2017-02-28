Large object support for PostgreSQL clients using the node-postgres library.
The API of this library resembles the JDBC library for PostgreSQL.
npm install --save pg-large-object
You will also need to install either the pg library, or the pg-promise library:
npm install --save pg
# or
npm install --save pg-promise
Some of the methods in this library require PostgreSQL 9.3 (server) and up:
All other methods should work on PostgreSQL 8.4 and up.
Large Objects in PostgreSQL lets you store files/objects up to 4 TiB in size. The main benefit of using Large Objects instead of a simple column is that the data can be read and written in chunks (e.g. as a stream), instead of having to load the entire column into memory.
The easiest way to use this library is in combination with promises and pg-promise. This library exposes a callback style interface (for backwards compatibility) and a promise style interface (see API Documentation). All functions that end with "Async" will return a promise
const pgp = require('pg-promise')();
const {LargeObjectManager} = require('pg-large-object');
const {createWriteStream} = require('fs');
const db = pgp('postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres');
// When working with Large Objects, always use a transaction
db.tx(tx => {
const man = new LargeObjectManager({pgPromise: tx});
// A LargeObject oid, probably stored somewhere in one of your own tables.
const oid = 123;
// If you are on a high latency connection and working with
// large LargeObjects, you should increase the buffer size.
// The buffer should be divisible by 2048 for best performance
// (2048 is the default page size in PostgreSQL, see LOBLKSIZE)
const bufferSize = 16384;
return man.openAndReadableStreamAsync(oid, bufferSize)
.then(([size, stream]) => {
console.log('Streaming a large object with a total size of', size);
// Store it as an image
const fileStream = createWriteStream('my-file.png');
stream.pipe(fileStream);
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('end', resolve);
stream.on('error', reject);
});
});
})
.then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Something went horribly wrong!', error);
});
const pgp = require('pg-promise')();
const {LargeObjectManager} = require('pg-large-object');
const {createReadStream} = require('fs');
const db = pgp('postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres');
// When working with Large Objects, always use a transaction
db.tx(tx => {
const man = new LargeObjectManager({pgPromise: tx});
// If you are on a high latency connection and working with
// large LargeObjects, you should increase the buffer size.
// The buffer should be divisible by 2048 for best performance
// (2048 is the default page size in PostgreSQL, see LOBLKSIZE)
const bufferSize = 16384;
return man.createAndWritableStreamAsync(bufferSize)
.then(([oid, stream]) => {
// The server has generated an oid
console.log('Creating a large object with the oid', oid);
const fileStream = createReadStream('upload-my-file.png');
fileStream.pipe(stream);
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stream.on('finish', resolve);
stream.on('error', reject);
});
});
})
.then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Something went horribly wrong!', error);
});
var pg = require('pg');
var LargeObjectManager = require('pg-large-object').LargeObjectManager;
var conString = "postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres";
pg.connect(conString, function(err, client, done)
{
if (err)
{
return console.error('could not connect to postgres', err);
}
var man = new LargeObjectManager({pg: client});
// When working with Large Objects, always use a transaction
client.query('BEGIN', function(err, result)
{
if (err)
{
done(err);
return client.emit('error', err);
}
// A LargeObject oid, probably stored somewhere in one of your own tables.
var oid = 123;
// If you are on a high latency connection and working with
// large LargeObjects, you should increase the buffer size.
// The buffer should be divisible by 2048 for best performance
// (2048 is the default page size in PostgreSQL, see LOBLKSIZE)
var bufferSize = 16384;
man.openAndReadableStream(oid, bufferSize, function(err, size, stream)
{
if (err)
{
done(err);
return console.error('Unable to read the given large object', err);
}
console.log('Streaming a large object with a total size of', size);
stream.on('end', function()
{
client.query('COMMIT', done);
});
// Store it as an image
var fileStream = require('fs').createWriteStream('my-file.png');
stream.pipe(fileStream);
});
});
});
var pg = require('pg');
var LargeObjectManager = require('pg-large-object').LargeObjectManager;
var conString = "postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres";
pg.connect(conString, function(err, client, done)
{
if (err)
{
return console.error('could not connect to postgres', err);
}
var man = new LargeObjectManager({pg: client});
// When working with Large Objects, always use a transaction
client.query('BEGIN', function(err, result)
{
if (err)
{
done(err);
return client.emit('error', err);
}
// If you are on a high latency connection and working with
// large LargeObjects, you should increase the buffer size.
// The buffer should be divisible by 2048 for best performance
// (2048 is the default page size in PostgreSQL, see LOBLKSIZE)
var bufferSize = 16384;
man.createAndWritableStream(bufferSize, function(err, oid, stream)
{
if (err)
{
done(err);
return console.error('Unable to create a new large object', err);
}
// The server has generated an oid
console.log('Creating a large object with the oid', oid);
stream.on('finish', function()
{
// Actual writing of the large object in DB may
// take some time, so one should provide a
// callback to client.query.
client.query('COMMIT', done);
});
// Upload an image
var fileStream = require('fs').createReadStream('upload-my-file.png');
fileStream.pipe(stream);
});
});
});
var pg = require('pg');
var LargeObjectManager = require('pg-large-object').LargeObjectManager;
var LargeObject = require('pg-large-object').LargeObject;
var conString = "postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres";
pg.connect(conString, function(err, client, done)
{
if (err)
{
return console.error('could not connect to postgres', err);
}
var man = new LargeObjectManager({pg: client});
// When working with Large Objects, always use a transaction
client.query('BEGIN', function(err, result)
{
if (err)
{
done(err);
return client.emit('error');
}
// A LargeObject oid, probably stored somewhere in one of your own tables.
var oid = 123;
// Open with READWRITE if you would like to use
// write() and truncate()
man.open(oid, LargeObjectManager.READ, function(err, obj)
{
if (err)
{
done(err);
return console.error(
'Unable to open the given large object',
oid,
err);
}
// Read the first 50 bytes
obj.read(50, function(err, buf)
{
// buf is a standard node.js Buffer
console.log(buf.toString('hex'));
});
// pg uses a query queue, this guarantees the LargeObject
// will be executed in the order you call them, even if you do not
// wait on the callbacks.
// In this library the callback for methods that only return an error
// is optional (such as for seek below). If you do not give a callback
// and an error occurs, this error will me emit()ted on the client object.
// Set the position to byte 5000
obj.seek(5000, LargeObject.SEEK_SET);
obj.tell(function(err, position)
{
console.log(err, position); // 5000
});
obj.size(function(err, size)
{
console.log(err, size); // The size of the entire LargeObject
});
// Done with the object, close it
obj.close();
client.query('COMMIT', done);
});
});
});
You can test this library by running:
npm install pg-large-object
npm test
The test assumes that postgres://nodetest:nodetest@localhost/nodetest is a valid database. You also need to place a large file named "test.jpg" in the test folder.
Represents an opened large object.
This class lets you use the Large Object functionality of PostgreSQL. All usage of Large Object should take place within a transaction block! (BEGIN ... COMMIT)
Promise
stream.Readable
stream.Writable
function
function
function
function
function
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object
function
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object
function
pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object
function
pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object
Represents an opened large object.
Promise
Promise.<Buffer>
Promise
Promise.<number>
Promise.<number>
Promise.<number>
Promise
pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream
pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream
function
function
function
function
function
function
function
Closes this large object. You should no longer call any methods on this object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|[callback]
closeCallback
Promise
Closes this large object. You should no longer call any methods on this object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Reads some data from the large object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|length
Number
|How many bytes to read
|callback
readCallback
Promise.<Buffer>
Reads some data from the large object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Returns:
Promise.<Buffer> - The binary data that was read.
If the length of this buffer is less than the supplied
length param, there is no more data to be read.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|length
Number
|How many bytes to read
Writes some data to the large object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|buffer
Buffer
|data to write
|[callback]
writeCallback
Promise
Writes some data to the large object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|buffer
Buffer
|data to write
Sets the position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|position
Number
|ref
Number
|One of SEEK_SET, SEEK_CUR, SEEK_END
|[callback]
seekCallback
Promise.<number>
Sets the position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Returns:
Promise.<number> - The new position
|Param
|Type
|Description
|position
Number
|ref
Number
|One of SEEK_SET, SEEK_CUR, SEEK_END
Retrieves the current position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|callback
tellCallback
Promise.<number>
Retrieves the current position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Find the total size of the large object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|callback
sizeCallback
Promise.<number>
Find the total size of the large object.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Truncates the large object to the given length in bytes. If the number of bytes is larger than the current large object length, the large object will be filled with zero bytes. This method does not modify the current file offset.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|length
Number
|[callback]
truncateCallback
Promise
Truncates the large object to the given length in bytes. If the number of bytes is larger than the current large object length, the large object will be filled with zero bytes. This method does not modify the current file offset.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|length
Number
pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream
Return a stream to read this large object. Call this within a transaction block.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[bufferSize]
Number
16384
|A larger buffer size will require more memory on both the server and client, however it will make transfers faster because there is less overhead (less read calls to the server). his overhead is most noticeable on high latency connections because each ransfered chunk will incur at least RTT of additional transfer time.
pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream
Return a stream to write to this large object. Call this within a transaction block.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[bufferSize]
Number
16384
|A larger buffer size will require more memory on both the server and client, however it will make transfers faster because there is less overhead (less read calls to the server). his overhead is most noticeable on high latency connections because each ransfered chunk will incur at least RTT of additional transfer time.
Number
A seek from the beginning of a object
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Number
A seek from the current position
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
Number
A seek from the end of a object
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|data
Buffer
|The binary data that was read. If the length of this buffer is less than the supplied length param, there is no more data to be read.
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|position
Number
|The new position
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|position
Number
|The position
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|size
Number
|Object size in bytes
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
This class lets you use the Large Object functionality of PostgreSQL. All usage of Large Object should take place within a transaction block! (BEGIN ... COMMIT)
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|Either
pg or
pgPromise must be given
|options.pg
module:pg/Client
|A pg (https://www.npmjs.com/package/pg) Client object
|options.pgPromise
module:pg-promise/Task
|A pg-promise (https://www.npmjs.com/package/pg-promise) transaction object as given by
db.tx()
Example
new LargeObjectManager(client)
Promise.<pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject>
Promise.<number>
Promise
Promise.<Array>
promise.<Array>
Number
Number
Number
function
function
function
function
function
Open an existing large object, based on its OID. In mode READ, the data read from it will reflect the contents of the large object at the time of the transaction snapshot that was active when open was executed, regardless of later writes by this or other transactions. If opened using WRITE (or READWRITE), data read will reflect all writes of other committed transactions as well as writes of the current transaction.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|oid
Number
|mode
Number
|One of WRITE, READ, or READWRITE
|callback
openCallback
Promise.<pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject>
Open an existing large object, based on its OID. In mode READ, the data read from it will reflect the contents of the large object at the time of the transaction snapshot that was active when open was executed, regardless of later writes by this or other transactions. If opened using WRITE (or READWRITE), data read will reflect all writes of other committed transactions as well as writes of the current transaction.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|oid
Number
|mode
Number
|One of WRITE, READ, or READWRITE
Creates a large object, returning its OID. After which you can open() it.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|callback
createCallback
Promise.<number>
Creates a large object, returning its OID. After which you can open() it.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
Returns:
Promise.<number> - oid
Unlinks (deletes) a large object
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|oid
number
|[callback]
unlinkCallback
Promise
Unlinks (deletes) a large object
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|oid
number
Open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Default
|oid
Number
|[bufferSize]
Number
16384
|callback
openAndReadableStreamCallback
Promise.<Array>
Open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
Returns:
Promise.<Array> - The total size and a ReadStream
|Param
|Type
|Default
|oid
Number
|[bufferSize]
Number
16384
Create and open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[bufferSize]
Number
16384
|[callback]
createAndWritableStreamCallback
promise.<Array>
Create and open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.
Kind: instance method of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
Returns:
promise.<Array> - The oid and a WriteStream
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[bufferSize]
Number
16384
Number
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
Number
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
Number
Kind: static constant of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|result
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|oid
Number
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|size
Number
|The total size of the large object
|stream
pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream
function
Kind: inner typedef of
pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|If set, an error occurred.
|oid
Number
|stream
pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream
Promise
|Param
|Type
|fn
function
|self
object
|[options]
object
stream.Readable
stream.Writable
Extends:
stream.Writable