Large object support for PostgreSQL clients using the node-postgres library.

The API of this library resembles the JDBC library for PostgreSQL.

Installation

npm install --save pg-large-object

You will also need to install either the pg library, or the pg-promise library:

npm install --save pg npm install --save pg-promise

Some of the methods in this library require PostgreSQL 9.3 (server) and up:

LargeObject.seek()

LargeObject.tell()

LargeObject.size()

LargeObject.truncate()

All other methods should work on PostgreSQL 8.4 and up.

Large Objects

Large Objects in PostgreSQL lets you store files/objects up to 4 TiB in size. The main benefit of using Large Objects instead of a simple column is that the data can be read and written in chunks (e.g. as a stream), instead of having to load the entire column into memory.

Examples

The easiest way to use this library is in combination with promises and pg-promise. This library exposes a callback style interface (for backwards compatibility) and a promise style interface (see API Documentation). All functions that end with "Async" will return a promise

Reading a large object using a stream and pg-promise:

const pgp = require ( 'pg-promise' )(); const {LargeObjectManager} = require ( 'pg-large-object' ); const {createWriteStream} = require ( 'fs' ); const db = pgp( 'postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres' ); db.tx( tx => { const man = new LargeObjectManager({ pgPromise : tx}); const oid = 123 ; const bufferSize = 16384 ; return man.openAndReadableStreamAsync(oid, bufferSize) .then( ( [size, stream] ) => { console .log( 'Streaming a large object with a total size of' , size); const fileStream = createWriteStream( 'my-file.png' ); stream.pipe(fileStream); return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { stream.on( 'end' , resolve); stream.on( 'error' , reject); }); }); }) .then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Something went horribly wrong!' , error); });

Creating a new large object using a stream and pg-promise:

const pgp = require ( 'pg-promise' )(); const {LargeObjectManager} = require ( 'pg-large-object' ); const {createReadStream} = require ( 'fs' ); const db = pgp( 'postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres' ); db.tx( tx => { const man = new LargeObjectManager({ pgPromise : tx}); const bufferSize = 16384 ; return man.createAndWritableStreamAsync(bufferSize) .then( ( [oid, stream] ) => { console .log( 'Creating a large object with the oid' , oid); const fileStream = createReadStream( 'upload-my-file.png' ); fileStream.pipe(stream); return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { stream.on( 'finish' , resolve); stream.on( 'error' , reject); }); }); }) .then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Something went horribly wrong!' , error); });

Reading a large object using a stream and callbacks:

var pg = require ( 'pg' ); var LargeObjectManager = require ( 'pg-large-object' ).LargeObjectManager; var conString = "postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres" ; pg.connect(conString, function ( err, client, done ) { if (err) { return console .error( 'could not connect to postgres' , err); } var man = new LargeObjectManager({ pg : client}); client.query( 'BEGIN' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { done(err); return client.emit( 'error' , err); } var oid = 123 ; var bufferSize = 16384 ; man.openAndReadableStream(oid, bufferSize, function ( err, size, stream ) { if (err) { done(err); return console .error( 'Unable to read the given large object' , err); } console .log( 'Streaming a large object with a total size of' , size); stream.on( 'end' , function ( ) { client.query( 'COMMIT' , done); }); var fileStream = require ( 'fs' ).createWriteStream( 'my-file.png' ); stream.pipe(fileStream); }); }); });

Creating a new large object using a stream:

var pg = require ( 'pg' ); var LargeObjectManager = require ( 'pg-large-object' ).LargeObjectManager; var conString = "postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres" ; pg.connect(conString, function ( err, client, done ) { if (err) { return console .error( 'could not connect to postgres' , err); } var man = new LargeObjectManager({ pg : client}); client.query( 'BEGIN' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { done(err); return client.emit( 'error' , err); } var bufferSize = 16384 ; man.createAndWritableStream(bufferSize, function ( err, oid, stream ) { if (err) { done(err); return console .error( 'Unable to create a new large object' , err); } console .log( 'Creating a large object with the oid' , oid); stream.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { client.query( 'COMMIT' , done); }); var fileStream = require ( 'fs' ).createReadStream( 'upload-my-file.png' ); fileStream.pipe(stream); }); }); });

Using low level LargeObject functions:

var pg = require ( 'pg' ); var LargeObjectManager = require ( 'pg-large-object' ).LargeObjectManager; var LargeObject = require ( 'pg-large-object' ).LargeObject; var conString = "postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres" ; pg.connect(conString, function ( err, client, done ) { if (err) { return console .error( 'could not connect to postgres' , err); } var man = new LargeObjectManager({ pg : client}); client.query( 'BEGIN' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { done(err); return client.emit( 'error' ); } var oid = 123 ; man.open(oid, LargeObjectManager.READ, function ( err, obj ) { if (err) { done(err); return console .error( 'Unable to open the given large object' , oid, err); } obj.read( 50 , function ( err, buf ) { console .log(buf.toString( 'hex' )); }); obj.seek( 5000 , LargeObject.SEEK_SET); obj.tell( function ( err, position ) { console .log(err, position); }); obj.size( function ( err, size ) { console .log(err, size); }); obj.close(); client.query( 'COMMIT' , done); }); }); });

Testing

You can test this library by running:

npm install pg- large - object npm test

The test assumes that postgres://nodetest:nodetest@localhost/nodetest is a valid database. You also need to place a large file named "test.jpg" in the test folder.

API Documentation

Modules

pg-large-object pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject Represents an opened large object. pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager This class lets you use the Large Object functionality of PostgreSQL. All usage of Large Object should take place within a transaction block! (BEGIN ... COMMIT) pg-large-object/lib/promiseFromCallback ⇒ Promise pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream ⇐ stream.Readable pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream ⇐ stream.Writable

pg-large-object.LargeObjectManager : function

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object



pg-large-object.LargeObject : function

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object



pg-large-object.ReadStream : function

pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object



pg-large-object.WriteStream : function

pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object



Represents an opened large object.

Closes this large object. You should no longer call any methods on this object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type [callback] closeCallback

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject.closeAsync() ⇒ Promise

Closes this large object. You should no longer call any methods on this object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject



Reads some data from the large object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description length Number How many bytes to read callback readCallback

Reads some data from the large object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Returns: Promise.<Buffer> - The binary data that was read. If the length of this buffer is less than the supplied length param, there is no more data to be read.

Param Type Description length Number How many bytes to read

Writes some data to the large object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description buffer Buffer data to write [callback] writeCallback

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject.writeAsync(buffer) ⇒ Promise

Writes some data to the large object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description buffer Buffer data to write

Sets the position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description position Number ref Number One of SEEK_SET, SEEK_CUR, SEEK_END [callback] seekCallback

Sets the position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Returns: Promise.<number> - The new position

Param Type Description position Number ref Number One of SEEK_SET, SEEK_CUR, SEEK_END

Retrieves the current position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type callback tellCallback

Retrieves the current position within the large object. Beware floating point rounding with values greater than 2^53 (8192 TiB)

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject



Find the total size of the large object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type callback sizeCallback

Find the total size of the large object.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject



Truncates the large object to the given length in bytes. If the number of bytes is larger than the current large object length, the large object will be filled with zero bytes. This method does not modify the current file offset.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type length Number [callback] truncateCallback

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject.truncateAsync(length) ⇒ Promise

Truncates the large object to the given length in bytes. If the number of bytes is larger than the current large object length, the large object will be filled with zero bytes. This method does not modify the current file offset.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type length Number

Return a stream to read this large object. Call this within a transaction block.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Default Description [bufferSize] Number 16384 A larger buffer size will require more memory on both the server and client, however it will make transfers faster because there is less overhead (less read calls to the server). his overhead is most noticeable on high latency connections because each ransfered chunk will incur at least RTT of additional transfer time.

Return a stream to write to this large object. Call this within a transaction block.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Default Description [bufferSize] Number 16384 A larger buffer size will require more memory on both the server and client, however it will make transfers faster because there is less overhead (less read calls to the server). his overhead is most noticeable on high latency connections because each ransfered chunk will incur at least RTT of additional transfer time.

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject.SEEK_SET : Number

A seek from the beginning of a object

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject



pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject.SEEK_CUR : Number

A seek from the current position

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject



pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject.SEEK_END : Number

A seek from the end of a object

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject



pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~closeCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred.

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~readCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. data Buffer The binary data that was read. If the length of this buffer is less than the supplied length param, there is no more data to be read.

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~writeCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred.

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~seekCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. position Number The new position

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~tellCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. position Number The position

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~sizeCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. size Number Object size in bytes

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject~truncateCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred.

This class lets you use the Large Object functionality of PostgreSQL. All usage of Large Object should take place within a transaction block! (BEGIN ... COMMIT)

Param Type Description options object Either pg or pgPromise must be given options.pg module:pg/Client A pg (https://www.npmjs.com/package/pg) Client object options.pgPromise module:pg-promise/Task A pg-promise (https://www.npmjs.com/package/pg-promise) transaction object as given by db.tx()

Example

new LargeObjectManager(client)

Open an existing large object, based on its OID. In mode READ, the data read from it will reflect the contents of the large object at the time of the transaction snapshot that was active when open was executed, regardless of later writes by this or other transactions. If opened using WRITE (or READWRITE), data read will reflect all writes of other committed transactions as well as writes of the current transaction.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description oid Number mode Number One of WRITE, READ, or READWRITE callback openCallback

Open an existing large object, based on its OID. In mode READ, the data read from it will reflect the contents of the large object at the time of the transaction snapshot that was active when open was executed, regardless of later writes by this or other transactions. If opened using WRITE (or READWRITE), data read will reflect all writes of other committed transactions as well as writes of the current transaction.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description oid Number mode Number One of WRITE, READ, or READWRITE

Creates a large object, returning its OID. After which you can open() it.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type callback createCallback

Creates a large object, returning its OID. After which you can open() it.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Returns: Promise.<number> - oid



Unlinks (deletes) a large object

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type oid number [callback] unlinkCallback

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager.unlinkAsync(oid) ⇒ Promise

Unlinks (deletes) a large object

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type oid number

Open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Default oid Number [bufferSize] Number 16384 callback openAndReadableStreamCallback

Open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Returns: Promise.<Array> - The total size and a ReadStream

Param Type Default oid Number [bufferSize] Number 16384

Create and open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Default [bufferSize] Number 16384 [callback] createAndWritableStreamCallback

Create and open a large object, return a stream and close the object when done streaming. Only call this within a transaction block.

Kind: instance method of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Returns: promise.<Array> - The oid and a WriteStream

Param Type Default [bufferSize] Number 16384

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager.WRITE : Number

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager



pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager.READ : Number

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager



pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager.READWRITE : Number

Kind: static constant of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager



pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager~openCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. result pg-large-object/lib/LargeObject

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager~createCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. oid Number

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager~unlinkCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred.

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager~openAndReadableStreamCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. size Number The total size of the large object stream pg-large-object/lib/ReadStream

pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager~createAndWritableStreamCallback : function

Kind: inner typedef of pg-large-object/lib/LargeObjectManager

Param Type Description error Error If set, an error occurred. oid Number stream pg-large-object/lib/WriteStream

pg-large-object/lib/promiseFromCallback ⇒ Promise

Param Type fn function self object [options] object

Extends: stream.Readable

